Phil Stacey
This morning, one of the best high school boys hockey players on the North Shore will pull on his sweater for the final time.
For the third time in four seasons, the Beverly Panthers will not be taking part in the state playoffs. That means that senior captain Andrew Mezza will don his white home sweater and represent his family, his school and his city one last time.
This is not the way it’s supposed to be. Not for one of the area’s top talents, a skilled marksman who skates with long, powerful strides, displays excellent on-ice vision, and who can dish it out as well as he takes it in the physicality department.
“It’s lousy, I admit that,” said the 18-year-old Mezza, who has served as the Panthers’ captain for the past two seasons. “We’ve played in one playoff game in my four years here and lost (in 2018); no one dreams of that being how it’s going to be when you enter high school.”
Over the weekend, Mezza was selected as an All-Northeastern Conference selection by the league’s coaches for a second straight season. Heading into today’s finale against Methuen, he leads the Panthers in assists (15) and total points (22), and will look to add to his 75 career points (32 goals, 43 assists) over the final three periods of his career.
Asked how he’d ideally like to see his career come to a close, he said “I want to have a few assists on goals scored by brother (sophomore linemate Matt Mezza). And I’d love to assist on goals by some guys who haven’t scored one this year. I’m going to take it all in and remember all the good times I’ve had in that rink, too. That’s very important to me.”
It didn’t take first-year Beverly head coach Greg Fonzi long to realize he had something special in his 5-foot-7, 175-pound first line center. Forget about his scoring exploits; it was what he brought to the locker room that truly impressed the new bench boss.
“I’ve been coaching high school hockey for 20 years and had a lot of wonderful kids, but I’d take Andrew with any of the top kids I’ve ever had,” said Fonzi, who was an assistant at both Lynnfield and Melrose under Vin Mirasolo before coming to the Garden City. “As a coach coming in, I knew nobody. But Mezz gave me so much information about the team and what he felt was best for the team to help us ultimately win.”
Justin Shairs, who coached Mezza for three seasons before stepping down last May, was similiarly effusive in his praise.
“Andrew’s speed and strength are his best assets,” said Shairs, “but he was also a real throwback player, a grinding, three-zone forward who you could put out there in any situation. He would’ve fit in perfectly with the guys I played with (in the late 1990s) or even on our (Division 2) state title team in 2014. He’s a really dynamic player, the kind you like to build your team around.”
The Panthers were officially eliminated from postseason play Saturday night in Gloucester after a 7-1 loss. It didn’t help that Beverly was skating without talented youngsters D.J. Bachini, Cam Cook and 12-goal man Austin Bernard, who are often matched against their foe’s top lines but were all out injured.
It was the final nail in the tournament coffin for a team that went almost three weeks without a victory after beating Winthrop on opening night. Although they got to within one game of playing .500 hockey on three separate occasions, they were ultimately unable to gain the 20 points needed for postseason entry.
“I feel like we were undisciplined in those early season games, myself included. That’s where we were losing games late or forced to settle for ties,” said Mezza. “That ultimately came back to bite us. We were playing our best hockey at the end, but it wasn’t enough.
“But you know what? I’m not ashamed of my team. We gave it everything we had,” he continued. “We were in some really close games with some of the best teams in Division 2, those top tier teams.”
Fonzi admitted that his “heart was hurting for Mezz” at practice Monday, knowing that once more there would be no playoff ride for his star senior.
“He wears his heart on his sleeve and couldn’t give us any more than he does,” Fonzi said. “Andrew is so emotional and very hard on himself. He deserves better.”
Starting as an 8-year-old, Mezza went from “hating” to put on his equipment to loving everything about the game in short order. His father, Tim Mezza (a former 100-point scorer for the Panthers) built a backyard rink, and that first winter it was cold enough for his oldest son to skate almost every day. He naturally got better, and by his second season of youth hockey was finding ways to put the puck into the net with regularity.
Mezza said he loved playing for the coaches he’s had at Beverly High: first, Shairs and his brother, Ryan Shairs, along with Mike Boccuzzi and his former youth hockey coach, Peter Shea, as well as this season with Fonzi and his assistants Jim Sasso, Pat McIntosh and Andy Scott.
“The Shairses taught me so much; I love those guys for what they did for my game,” said Mezza. “And (BHS athletic director) Dan Keefe did an unbelievable job hiring Coach Fonzi. I really bonded with him and his assistants; they’re great guys.”
Fonzi was quick to point out that Mezza did not pile up points against the weaker squads on Beverly’s schedule, and his results bear that out. Mezza lit the lamp in both games his squad played against Danvers, as well as against powerful clubs such as Marblehead, Oliver Ames (the only BHS goal in a 1-1 stalemate) and Wakefield.
Although his Panthers never beat Danvers in eight tries during his career, Mezza always enjoyed the battles against his team’s arch rivals on ice.
Danvers head coach Steve Baldassare said it’s not often that club has to game plan to try and slow down a particular player on another team, but that was certainly the case whenever the Falcons faced Mezza.
“Mezz is a guy who you always had to have your radar on high alert against,” said Baldassare. “You can’t knock him off the puck. He’s a coach’s — and a defenseman’s — worst nightmare because when he gets open ice, you’ve got to gap up tight on him and can’t let him eat up the neutral zone, or the puck will end up in the back of your net.”
What will he miss the most when he hangs up his No. 23 for the final time today?
“The locker room stuff, the rides to early morning practices, bus rides after games ... those little things. “Stuff like that, being with all the guys, that’s what’ll always stick with me.”
Here’s one last thing to know about how Mezza thinks the game. When asked to recall his favorite high school hockey memory, he didn’t roll out a game-winning goal, a dazzling up-ice rush or a feathery pass that led to an easy tap-in for one of his teammates. Rather, he chose ... a penalty kill.
“Our season opener against Saugus, it was 0-0 near the end of the game when we went down on a 5-on-3,” he recalled. “I was the third guy out there (with two defensemen) and played the whole last two minutes of the game blocking shots and trying to disrupt them. It worked; we ended up in a scoreless tie.
“I always wanted to be known as someone who could play at both ends of the ice, a complete hockey player. That’s why that one stands out to me.”
A terrific season for Essex Tech got even better Tuesday when senior goaltender Jared McLaughlin was named MVP of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. The first-year starting tendy has been nothing short of spectacular for the Hawks, sporting a 9-3-5 record and a 1.29 goals against average and a pair of shutouts. His otherwordly .944 save percentage and three shutouts lead the area, and his 43 saves against Marlboro last month in a 1-1 tie were also the most stops by a local boys keeper this winter.
McLaughlin was not alone when it came to be honored by the league. Senior teammates Nick Ippolito (8 goals, 12 assists) and defenseman Jake Krajeski (3 goals, 8 assists) were also chosen as CAC all-stars, as were sophomore forwards David Egan (19 goals, 14 assists) and Jonathan Daley (5 goals, 11 assists). Together, they recently helped Essex Tech to a school record 11-game unbeaten streak (7 wins, 4 ties), and have already earned the most victories in one season in school history.
It makes perfect sense, then, that Mark Leonard was named the CAC’s Coach of the Year. In his first year behind the Hawks’ bench after spending 24 seasons doing the same thing in Peabody, Leonard’s team will finish second in the league standings and is in good position to make a deep run in the upcoming Division 3 North playoffs.
How often do players have to adapt to skate malfunctions during a game? It happens more than you realize.
Take Masconomet junior Jason Schueler. The Chieftains’ leading scorer (12-15-27) broke the steel of his skate blade during warmups Monday afternoon prior to his team’s ‘Can Do Classic’ matchup against Danvers, and the team was forced to scramble to find him a pair to wear.
To the rescue came assistant coach Matt Cardillo, who lent the junior pivot one of his boots for game use. That’s why those with keen eyes noticed Schueler wearing a CCM skate on his left foot and a Bauer on his right.
“The same thing happened to (sophomore defenseman) Matt McMillan before the game; fortunately, they had his size skate in the pro shop,” Masconomet head coach Andrew Jackson said. “It happened to (junior forward) Aaron Zenus last game against Westford Academy, too. Guess they don’t make ‘em like they used to.”
The state hockey playoff pairings will be announced this Friday (one day earlier than the usual Saturday notifications), when Bishop Fenwick will find out their draw and first round opponent in Division 1 North; Masconomet, Marblehead, Danvers and Gloucester will do the same in Division 2 North; and Essex Tech, Hamilton-Wenham, Rockport and Swampscott will find out their Division 3 North fates.
St. John’s Prep should be notified on Thursday night, however. That’s when the Super 8 selections will be made, and the Eagles should definitely be in that mix.
Not just in the mix, mind you, but as one of the top six teams in the bracket (i.e., not having to take part in a ‘play-in’ game for teams ranked 7-through-10).
Here’s why, in the opinion of someone who’s covered high school hockey in these parts for the last 30 years.
After the Eagles defeat a 2-win Billerica team today in their regular season finale, they’ll take an 11-4-5 record into the postseason. That’s only four losses against the state’s third-toughest schedule (as calculated by the great Jim Clark and his RPI system).
It’s taken some time, but the Eagles have found their footing. Goals still don’t necessarily come easy — junior Zach McKennelley’s nine goals lead the squad, and no one has more points than senior Ned Malolepszy’s 19 — but they do have balance, with 15 different players scoring their 60 goals thus far. Seven of those have at least five snipes, and the return to health of sophomore top flight center Nick Townshend has uncoincidentally seen an uptick in offensive firepower.
Jack Gilligan, a two-year captain on the back end, leads a group of six defensemen (Andrew Cole, Jack Riley, Will Perry, Josiah Brown and Theo Vetere) who can all handle the puck, keep it out of their own zone and generally make the safe play. Netminder Noah Dorsey-Sorofman has been a godsend, too, rebounding from the team’s horrific opening night 9-1 loss in Hingham to post terrific numbers (1.69 GAA, .916 goals against).
In a year without a true bonafide favorite to take home the Super 8 crown, St. John’s Prep has as good a chance to skate around the TD Garden ice with the championship hardware above their heads as anyone else in the field. There are other very good teams out there, but there certainly aren’t a half-dozen of them that are better than head coach Kristian Hanson’s squad.
One man’s choice for the top six Super 8 seeds in alphabetic order (with their current record): Arlington (15-1-4), BC High (12-3-4), Natick (13-2-4), Pope Francis (11-4-2), St. John’s Prep and Xaverian (13-3-4). My play-in teams would be Hingham (12-6-3), Burlington (14-4-3), Framingham (14-5-1) and, by order of their winning the Catholic Conference, an 8-6-4 Catholic Memorial squad. That’d leave out some very good teams from Austin Prep (10-6-4), Framingham (14-5-1) and Shrewsbury (12-5-2), among others.
But my thoughts on the matter won’t come into play; that’ll be decided by the coaches and the Tournament Committee Thursday night. Still, there’s no reason for St. John’s Prep to be left outside the top six teams looking to claw their way in.
The Blue Line Report, a column on North Shore high school boys hockey, appears each Wednesday during the winter sports season in The Salem News. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
