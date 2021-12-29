For the first time in a long time, we might not have a local skater reach 100 career points this winter.
Blame it on a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season that cut many games, the dearth of wide open scoring, better goaltending or tighter defensive structures if you like. The fact remains that only one boys player even has a shot at the century mark — and it’d take a career best season.
Essex Tech senior center and captain David Egan has 33 goals and 30 assists in his career, good for 63 points. Including tonight’s home contest against North Reading, the Hawks have 16 regular season games to go plus playoffs.
So if, say, Egan and the Hawks took part in three postseason games, that’d be 19 remaining contests. That means he’d have to average 1.95 points a game to get the 37 he needs to reach 100.
Is it impossible? Definitely not for a player as talented as Egan. He’s shifty with good hands, accelerates into the offensive zone and knows how to play without the puck. Egan, who leads the team in scoring early on with 3 goals and 5 points through four games, is crafty with the puck and can find teammates for great scoring opportunities.
Egan gave himself and his teammates an early Christmas present on the morning before the holiday, scoring a hat trick in their 4-2 besting of Saugus.
Certainly, Egan could certainly pick up his scoring pace over the next two-plus months of action. He did produce a career-best 34 points in 21 contests as a sophomore, an average of 1.62 a game.
Should he reach this hallowed high school mark, Egan would become only the second Essex Tech player to hit 100 points, joining former teammate Chris Masta (59 goals, 46 assists, 105 points).
A more realistic benchmark for other local players this winter is hitting the 50-point barrier.
A few are on the cusp and shot reach the mark sometime in January. Captains Eli Feingold of Marblehead, a left wing, and center Matt Mezza of Beverly are two such cases: Feingold has 45 career points (28 goals, 17 assists), while the playmaking Mezza has 14 goals, 29 assists and 43 career points.
There are five others within striking distance of reaching the half-century mark as well. Left wing Austin Bernard of Beverly is the closest with 37 career points (22 goals, 15 assists), followed by junior Brandon Swaczyk of Essex Tech (21-11-32), Marblehead junior center Chris Locke (12-19-31), Masconomet captain and pivot Rich Guarino (15-16-31) and another Essex Tech Hawk, captain Jonathan Daley (9-21-30).
¢¢¢
This week’s trivia question: which current defenseman in the Salem News area has the most career points? Answer at bottom of this column.
¢¢¢
On the subject of Essex Tech, the start of the New Year could be a very memorable one for its head coach, Mark Leonard.
With 248 career wins, Leonard has a shot at Victory No. 250 on January 1 when the Hawks face Swampscott. That contest will take on special meaning simply for the fact that it’s being played at Warrior Arena in Brighton, the Boston Bruins’ home practice facility; it’s also a coaching battle between two good friends in Leonard and long-time Swampscott bench boss Gino Faia.
If Essex Tech can defeat North Reading at home Wednesday (6:30 p.m.), it would put Leonard, a recent Mass. State Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Famer, on pace to reach that coveted mark.
The list of North Shore boys hockey coaches who have 250 wins is limited to a half-dozen men: Pingree’s legendary Buddy Taft (426 wins), the late Bob Roland of Marblehead and later Lynn English (415 wins total), two-time state champion Kevin Flynn of Danvers (305 total, including three years at Peabody High), another coach gone too soon, Bishop Fenwick’s Bo Tierney (300) and the Prep’s Kristian Hanson (268 total, including 79 wins in 7 seasons at Salem High before coming to St. John’s).
¢¢¢
Speaking of coaching milestones, Hanson could very well reach 200 wins at St. John’s — where he’s coached since 2007-08, with a Super 8 state title in 2015 on his resume — this winter. He needs a 11 more with 17 regular season games, plus playoffs, remaining this winter.
Swampscott’s Gino Faia (181 wins) isn’t going to get there this season, but here’s hoping he can sometime during the 2022-23 campaign.
Following his team’s win over Billerica Tuesday night, Andrew Jackson of Masconomet sits 10 wins away from reaching 125 triumphs.
In addition, Chris Wells of Marblehead needs a dozen wins to earn his 50th behind the Headers’ bench, as does Jimmy Quinlan at Bishop Fenwick (Quinlan, of course, won 129 games and a pair of state titles when he was at Saugus High previously).
¢¢¢
Another bench boss on the cusp of 50 wins is Gloucester’s Derek Geary. Now in his fifth season at his alma mater, Geary has a 48-19-10 record and has a chance at his 50th on Jan. 5 at home against Beverly, provided the Fishermen can first defeat Lynnfield on New Year’s Day.
Gloucester is off to a 4-0 start, with two players who already have more than 10 points in sophomore center Emerson Marshall (10 goals, 4 assists) and winger Brett Cunningham (4 goals, 7 assists). Senior Jack Costanzo, he of the 118 career points (and counting), is at 3-4-7 in just two games.
It also promises to be a good one at the Talbot Rink on Saturday, Jan. 8 when Masconomet comes to town to face the Fishermen. The two front-runners for the Northeastern Conference Dunn title could both come into the game unbeaten (potentially in league play and overall) and display many of the same traits: depth, speed, skill and scoring ability. That 6 p.m. tilt is definitely one to keep on your radar.
For the record, Geary would be on the third-fastest coach to 50 wins in Gloucester hockey history. Dana Knowlton needed only 61 games to do so (going 50-7-4), while Don Lowe was a combined 51-12-7 in his first three seasons behind the Fishermen’s bench. Both men won a Division 2 state title in their first season coaching at their alma mater (Knowlton won a second in his sixth season, in 1998).
¢¢¢
Trivia answer: Four-year varsity regular Jaxon Thomas of Beverly is the top point-getting among area rearguards with 20 for his career. He has six goals and 14 points with the Panthers thus far.
The Blue Line Report, a column on North Shore high school boys hockey, appears each Wednesday in The Salem News during the winter sports season. Contact Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN