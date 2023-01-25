For the multitude of success that the St. John’s Prep hockey program has achieved over the last 17 seasons — two state championships, two other trips to the finals, two guys who reached the NHL, others who were drafted and went on to play professionally or at the Division 1 college level — it’s borderline shocking that the Eagles have won just won Catholic Conference title during that time frame.
Tonight could go a long way towards doubling that number.
Top ranked St. John’s Prep (9-1-1) will host the state’s No. 2 team, Catholic Memorial (10-1-0) at the Essex Sports Center beginning at 6:40 p.m. The two powerhouse programs are tied atop the Catholic Conference standings with 5-1 records, and tonight’s winner has a clear path to the crown with three league contests remaining.
The Eagles’ last Catholic Conference title came in 2013. Before that, you have to go back to 1994.
“I’d mean a lot to me to win it,” said senior left wing Cole Blaeser, one of the Eagles’ four captains. “We see all those conference teams twice a year and to beat them all and finish on top ... that’d mean a lot to us.”
St. John’s Prep was in a similar position last February 9 when they went to Warrior Arena in Boston to face Catholic Memorial, where a victory would’ve given them the league title. Instead, undisciplined play led to a 6-3 loss ... and the Knights of CM went on to win the title.
Devastating as it was at the time, it actually turned out to be a blessing for St. John’s Prep. They never lost another game the rest of the season, ultimately claiming the Division 1 state championship at TD Garden by defeating another Catholic Conference rival, Xaverian.
“I’d rather win the state title than the Catholic Conference title any day,” head coach Kristian Hanson said. He was a senior captain on that ‘94 team that tied CM for the league’s top honor.
“That loss at Warrior a year ago was the springboard for us to go on the run we did. When that game ended, we said in the locker room afterwards ‘We’re not losing again’ ... and we didn’t.”
Aidan Holland of St. John’s, arguably the top defenseman in the state, has heard plenty about what it’s like to win a league championship. His father, Tiger Holland, was a stalwart for Catholic Memorial and won three such titles from 1991-93.
“If we can beat CM for it, with my family ties, it’d be awesome,” said Holland. “It’d really be a dream come true. My dad always tells me how fulfilling it was, and for us to be able to do it with the great group of guys we have ... that’d just be great.”
In the Prep’s last conference winning campaign, captain Brian Pinho — now of the AHL’s Utica Devils — helped the Eagles finish 7-1 in league play and 17-2-1 in the 2012-13 regular season, earning the top seed in the Super 8 tournament. Alas, that squad was upended in the state semifinals by Austin Prep, 2-1.
“We set the same goals every year on the first day of tryouts: make the state tournament, win the conference, and win the state title. But that Catholic Conference title has really been elusive,” said Hanson.
“It was something we were really looking forward to last year and had it taken away from us. So to play CM in another game like this is great,” senior captain and center Jimmy Ayers noted. “They want the same thing we want, know that we already beat them once this season (6-3 at Babson earlier this month) and will come out with everything they’ve got, so we have to do the same thing.”
While tonight’s winner (assuming it won’t end in a tie) will have a leg up in the title chase, a champion won’t officially be crowned for a few weeks. St. John’s Prep still has conference tilts with St. John’s Shrewsbury (Saturday at home), Malden Catholic (Feb. 1) and Xaverian (Feb. 4), the last two of those on the road. Catholic Memorial plays BC High at UMass Boston Sunday, hosts Xaverian next Wednesday, then faces off against host Malden Catholic a week from Saturday.
While cognizant of how talented and deep the Knights are, the Prep players are assured in their own abilities as well.
“We have a saying this year: ‘Confident, not cocky’,” said Blaeser. “I think we all believe we’re in the best team in the state, but we also know it’s hockey and on any given night, if we come out slow any team can not only beat us, but take it to us. So confident not cocky; come out skating and get the job done.”
“We have guys who can step up into any situation we need,” said Ayers, “and that helps with our team dynamic Everyone is always backing each other up and believing in each other.”
“I like to win as much as I can; I love winning everything,” admitted Holland. “At the end of the day, it comes down to these two things: winning the Catholic Conference title, and winning the last game of the season.
As the state’s top ranked team, Hanson said his team goes into every game expecting to win, and tonight will be no different. Still, he kept his team’s big picture in focus.
“If you win the Catholic Conference, it puts you in the history books,” he said. “But the big one is in March at the Boston Garden. That’s the ultimate goal.”
■■■
Looking to snap a seven-game losing streak, Peabody/Saugus (2-9) has five of its nine remaining games against teams with sub-.500 records: two dates each with Stoneham (currently 2-8-1) and Beverly (0-11) and one with Oakmont (3-8).
Finding a way to generate more offense is a must for the Tanners; in their nine defeats, they’ve managed just 13 goals. They host a Gloucester team that’s unbeaten in its last five tonight, but play at Stoneham Saturday and host Oakmont next Wednesday.
■■■
Good to see Bishop Fenwick win three of its last four outings after an 0-7 start as captain Josh Millman stopped 77 of 80 shots in those four games. Freshman Colton Carpenter, who had the game-winning goal during Fenwick’s 4-goal third period rally to defeat Northern Middlesex Saturday, is showing the type of player he’s capable of becoming.
If coach Jim Quinlan‘s team is to play its way into playoff contention in Division 1, though, they’ll have to get through a gauntlet of games. The opponents on Fenwick’s remaining schedule have a combined record of 44-26-8, with only two of those squads (Bishop Feehan and Weymouth) sporting losing records.
■■■
Coming off a 6-point outing in Saturday’s win at Hopedale, Marblehead sophomore Kyle Hart has really turned it on as of late. He’s up to five goals and 13 assists going into the Headers’ big game tonight (7:30 p.m.) against Gloucester at Salem State.
“Kyle’s really grown as a player,” head coach Mark Marfione stated. “He’s transitioned into a very complete player. Kyle’s focused on playing well away from the puck and is always asking questions to the coaches in how he can improve.”
Another Marbleheader whose game is improving seemingly every time out: junior defenseman Ben Wales.
■■■
Essex Tech senior goaltender Kyle Mahan, who is once again putting up stellar numbers for the unbeaten Hawks (11-0-1, 1.32 GAA, .923 save percentage, 4 shutouts), has a big fan in St. John’s Prep assistant Scott Hentosh.
“Kyle played on my U18 Wings team in the fall and was fantastic,” said Hentosh. “I think it was a higher level than he was used to playing at, but he was unbelievable. The tougher the game, the bigger he was.”
A 5-foot-11, 185-pounder from Danvers, Mahan has a lot of positives to his game. His ability to stay square to shooters and play bigger than he is, gobbling up shots easily as if opponents were shooting with breadsticks rather than carbon fiber sticks, clearly is one of his best.
“That, and overwhelmingly his poise,” Hentosh said of the Essex Tech captain. “Even in our state tournament games with the Wings, Kyle didn’t get rattled. He’s such a super nice kid, too.”
■■■
Speaking of Essex Tech, two of their skaters scored their 50th career points in the same contest, a 9-1 romp over Nashoba last Saturday. Sophomore center Brady Leonard, whose 31 points lead the North Shore in scoring, has 26 goals and 24 assists in 35 career outings. Junior right wing Logan Casey, right behind Leonard in the area’s scoring race (10-20-30), has 18 goals and 33 assists.
Part of what makes the Hawks so lethal — they’ve scored 76 goals in a dozen games are five points away from 200 as a team — is that Leonard and Casey play on separate lines: Leonard with wingers Chris Maher and Jaydan Vargas, while Casey is paired with senior captain Larry Graffeo at left wing and Anthony Bisenti in the middle. Of those top six, only Graffeo is a senior.
■■■
Coming up on 50 career points is Swampscott’s Ronan Locke. The speedster had 7-14-21 totals at Swampscott High as a freshman, left to play with the Boston Hockey Academy for two years, and has returned to Big Blue country as a senior. This winter, he has a team-leading 12 goals and 23 points in 11 games, putting him six away (19-25-44 totals in 28 games) from the 50-point mark.
■■■
A tip o’ my scally cap to Beverly’s Ethan Haight after the junior winger scored his first career goal Saturday against Amesbury at the Icenter in Salem, N.H. A terrific skater with a motor that flies up and down on the ice every shift, it was good to see the Honor Roll student get rewarded by turning on the lamp for the first time as a Panther varsity member.