The confidence boost Larry Graffeo got from creating his own music five years ago was like nothing he had ever experienced.
“I just got to messing around on my phone, made a beat and recorded my voice over it,” said Graffeo. “I played it for my friends and they didn’t think it was great, but I loved it. It was such an amazing feeling, knowing I created it. So I posted it online and went from there.”
Five years later, Graffeo is a senior captain for the 15-1-1 Essex Tech boys hockey team, a quiet, unassuming leader and left wing on a squad with Division 3 state championship aspirations.
He’s still making music, too. His creations have grown more complex and layered as he continually experiments with new styles and sounds.
“There’s definitely been a lot of trial and error to it,” said the 18-year-old Graffeo, who has six goals and eight assists. “I’ve found new ways to get better at doing something I love, like watching YouTube videos about it, learning how to produce my music the right way, how to make sure it’s the best quality I can.
“I’ve never really cared what anyone else thought about it,” he added. “Some people didn’t like it, but a lot of people do and that’s what keeps me going.”
Many of his Essex Tech teammates fall into that category of those who do enjoy his rhymes and beats. His music can often be heard emanating from the Hawks’ locker room, especially after games when they’ve picked up yet another win.
“It’s not that bad, to be honest,” said the Hawks’ 57-year-old head coach, Mark Leonard. “The boys on the team love it.
“I like Larry’s song ‘My Way’; it’s got a good beat to it.”
Using the name “Larry Graff” on Soundcloud, he has posted rap and pop songs such as ‘Trip To Mars’, ‘Timeless’, and ‘No Romance’, among others. He said he has “a lot more songs” ready to go to be posted shortly.
“It varies how long it takes to create a song,” he admitted. “When I’m writing the lyrics, I’m a perfectionist so I have to get it exactly right. It can take a while, but I keep doing it because I enjoy it.”
By using the GarageBand app on his iPhone, Graffeo is able to mess around with the audio, instrument, and drum features to create his music.
“I go with the beat when it comes to the lyrics; whatever works best and rhymes,” said Graffeo, who is studying culinary arts at Essex Tech. “I try to write about things a lot of people can relate to. I wrote a hockey song once, but never posted it.”
Some of Graffeo’s favorite rappers and influences are Trippy Redd (he saw him in concert in Boston two weeks ago), plus bigger names like Drake, Future, Tyler the Creator, and Lil Skies.
On the ice, the 5-foot-10, 140-pounder doesn’t stand out for his flashy play or brilliant skating, but rather fills a valuable role skating alongside sophomore center Anthony Bisenti and the team’s leading scorer, junior right wing Logan Casey. Together, that trio has piled up 26 goals and 64 points thus far.
“Larry’s a really, really good leader. There’s a reason he was almost a unanimous pick among his teammates as a captain,” said Leonard. “He’s not the loudest guy, but he’s always team-first and works incredibly hard.”
“We have a great team this season: great goalie, great defense and great forwards,” added Graffeo, whose love of food came from eating the culinary delights that his mother, April, and paternal grandmother Rosalee have always made for him. “Everything is right there for us.
“The ultimate would be us playing my hometown, (top seeded) Lynnfield High, for the state title at the Garden. That would be all-time for me.”
Graffeo — who is a big supporter of his teammate and fellow captain Kyle Mahan‘s own venture, the buzz30.store online, plans on studying either advertising or film production in college, saying he likes the behind-the-scenes camera work. Directing music videos would be a thrill, he noted.
He’s also hoping to meet people at school who are into music in the way that he is and that can further teach him and help inspire his passion.
“I want to keep this going as far as I can go with it,” he said of making his own music. “I want to constantly get better at it.”
¢¢¢
With a victory either this afternoon at Worcester Academy (4:10 p.m.) or Friday at Hebron Academy Maine (5 p.m.), Pingree can clinch a first round home game when the Holt Conference playoffs begin next Wednesday. Pingree is currently in fourth place in the 7-team league, with Worcester Academy sixth and the Lumberjacks of Hebron in the basement
The Highlanders (11-10-4 overall, 3-3-4 in Holt Conference action) played one-goal games against the two schools the first time they met. They defeated Hebron (2-1) a week before Christmas and fell to the Hilltoppers (6-5) a little over a week ago. Since that setback to Worcester Academy, however, Pingree is on a three-game winning streak, including a convincing 7-3 triumph over Hebron last Friday.
“We need to continue with our focus in order to keep winning games at the toughest time of the season,” said head coach Dan Gordon. “We’ve had some season-ending injuries that have forced others to step up.
“We know in order to win a championship we’ll need to win on the road, so I’m happy and excited that we’re away these last two league games for the chance to clinch home ice,” he added. “We’re treating every game, every period, every shift, and every practice like it’s our last, so everyone knows how important it is to be focused and on the same page.”
Pingree, which also has a non-league home game with Phillips Andover to close out the regular season, has gotten great play from junior captain Ryan Kavanagh, a right wing who leads the club in goals (15), assists (20) and points (35). Sophomores Max Guertin (8-17-25), Joe Gaffney (8-10-18), Trey Hanson (8-10-18), and defenseman Max Kirianov (0-19-19) have also been highly productive of late, as has junior left wing Quinn Moses (5-13-18).
Another junior, Nick Hubbard, has been a workhorse between the pipes, having played almost 1,000 minutes. He’s posted an 8-5-4 record, a 2.38 goals against average and .928 save percentage.
“I’m really proud of how our young group is playing,” said Gordon. “No matter what happens, we’ll learn why we were or weren’t successful and keep the mindset that we always need to continue to be better for our next challenge.”
¢¢¢
St. John’s Prep’s 5-3 loss to Catholic Memorial on Monday in a battle of the state’s top two ranked teams saw them switch places in the Division 1 power rankings when the latest batch was revealed Tuesday afternoon.
Could the boys from Spring Street reclaim the top seed before the actual playoff pairings are announced next weekend? It’s possible, but far from a sure thing even if the Eagles win their three remaining contests.
A victory over a one-win Bridgewater-Raynham team Wednesday night isn’t going to move the needle at all. But earning two points against both Reading (9-5-3) at home Monday afternoon and again Wednesday night on home ice against Franklin (14-3-0) could, albeit slightly. Should Catholic Memorial fall in either of its last two contests against Pope Francis (13-2-3) or Winchester (8-9-2), that would certainly help St. John’s.
Many high school observers feel that St. John’s Prep and Catholic Memorial are destined to meet for a third time, this one at TD Garden on Championship Sunday for the Division 1 state crown (although Pope Francis, Hingham, Arlington, et. al., will certainly have something to say about that). Should that happen and the rankings stay the way they are, the Eagles would wear their road blue jerseys in a playoff game as the away team for the first time since March 2020.
¢¢¢
Since it was first published a week ago, I’ve been repeatedly asked not only how I picked our ‘Top 21 Players of the 21st Century so far’, but perhaps even more so about the guys who didn’t make the list.
As I stated in that column, it was painstaking to leave off some incredibly talented players who came through the region over the last 21 seasons. Trying to balance (as much as possible) representatives from different programs in the region, the impact they had on their particular teams, and the legacy that they left numbered far more than the 21 spots I had allotted for this assignment.
So it was admittedly gut-wrenching to leave off guys I knew were worthy of making this exclusive list, but that I simply didn’t have room for.
Who are some of these elite skaters and goalies who were oh-so-close and/or deserved consideration?
This list would be a lot longer than 21 guys, but some of the most notable were Andrew Irving of Beverly, Chris Garofalo of Bishop Fenwick, Bryan Duggan, Scotty Bevan, and Joe Strangie of Danvers; Chris Masta of Essex Tech; Steve Hamilton of Hamilton-Wenham; any of the four Koopman brothers (Ben, Tom, Matt and Kyle) of Marblehead, along with former Headers such as Chris McLeod, Andrew Bates, Kyle Reny, Ryan Dempsey, Zac Cuzner and Will Shull; Masconomet sharpshooter Andrew Gotts (along with ex-Chieftains and Pingree high scoring forward Brendan Driscoll); the Peabody trio of Elijah Cohen, Josh Shalin, and Matt Sucharewicz; Salem’s all-time leading scorer, 151-point man Justin Gautreau, and a slew of Swampscott scoring stars: Nick Fagone, Colin Kelly, Mike Johnson, Stevie Santanello, Conor Donovan, and brothers Louis and Drew Olivieri.