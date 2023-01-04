Numbers don’t always tell us the whole story in hockey .... but they can tell us a lot.
So with the calendar having flipped to another year this week, let’s dive into some of the digits that mean something in our little corner of the boys hockey world.
0: Times that a school from The Salem News readership area has won back-to-back state championships. St. John’s Prep hopes to become the first local squad to do so this March.
1: Number of seniors on Pingree’s roster this season. That’d be co-captain Ryan Clark.
1: Head coaches locally who have played for another North Shore hockey head coach. Jason Marshall, who heads up the Peabody/Saugus co-op team, was a captain for the 2014-15 Tanners under then-coach Mark Leonard.
2: Local coaches whose sons currently play for them: Derek Faia is a junior forward at Swampscott, where his dad Gino is the head coach; sophomore Brady Leonard is a second line center at Essex Tech, where his father Mark calls the shots.
3: Coaches who serve as head coach at their alma mater: Andrew Boepple at Masconomet, Kristian Hanson at St. John’s Prep, and Faia at Swampscott.
4: The number of goals scored by Michael Capone and the number of assists recorded by Mike Ryan, respectively, in Peabody/Saugus’ win over St. Joseph Prep on Dec. 21.
5: Games so far this season that Essex Tech junior Logan Casey has produced three points in.
6: Days until Bishop Fenwick skates at Fenway Park against Catholic Central League rival Archbishop Williams in a one-hour scrimmage starting at 6:30 p.m.
6: Consecutive winning seasons for Masconomet, the high water mark locally.
8: Skaters who have achieved four points in a game this season: Will Van Sicklin of St. John’s Prep, Ty Langlais of Danvers, Hogan Sedky, Kyle Hart and Chris Locke of Marblehead; and Michael Ryan, Dante Mauro, and Michael Capone of Peabody/Saugus.
9: Career goals for St. John’s Prep defenseman Aidan Holland, which tops the region (among rear guards).
10: Shutouts in his career for Essex Tech captain Kyle Mahan.
11: Overtime games that Danvers has played in the 30 games since Kevin Fessette became head coach last season. The Falcons have gone 3-3-5 in those 11 contests.
14: Seasons since Pingree has finished with a winning record. The Highlanders are currently 5-4-1.
17: Points for Logan Casey through seven games, who leads the area in scoring.
19: The highest uniform number that each and every team in the area has a player wearing this winter. They are Riley Bagley of Bishop Fenwick, Mike Berrigan of Masconomet, Drew Carney of Essex Tech, Tim Carter of Beverly, Kellen Danaher of Pingree, Thomas Fish of Danvers, Aidan Fitzpatrick of Swampscott, Ethan Goodrich of St. John’s Prep, Evan Haughey of Hamilton-Wenham, Joe Soares of Peabody/Saugus, and E.J. Wyman of Marblehead.
26: Years that Gino Faia and Mike DeLisio have coached together in Swampscott. They were together for three years with the Swampscott Middle School team, then the last 23 with the Big Blue varsity — with Faia the head coach and DeLisio his assistant in both instances.
31: Games since Hamilton-Wenham finished with a tie.
32: Career points for Marblehead junior captain Hogan Sedky (7 goals and an area-best 25 assists), which leads all North Shore blueliners.
33: Largest number uniform worn by a non-goalie. Two players own this distinction: Hamilton-Wenham forward Luke Twomey and Essex Tech defenseman Armani Booth.
34: Points, in 29 career games, for Essex Tech sophomore center Brady Leonard. That’s a 1.17 points-per-game average, which is also the area’s best mark.
39: Saves for Peabody/Saugus captain Ashton Sousa against Dracut on Dec. 30, the high water mark for goalie stops thus far.
41: Players who have scored their first varsity goals this season: Declan Ryan, Jonathan Mezza, Coby Malionek, and Logan Bowen of Beverly; Charlie Grenier, Avin Rodovsky, London McDonald, and Cam Waldman of Marblehead; Marco Mattola, Collin Rowe, and Max Trudel of Pingree; Anthony Sasso and Brady McCormack of Bishop Fenwick; Anthony Cerbone, Brady Forde, Alan Weitzman, and Johnny Mireault of Masconomet; Zack Ryan of Swampscott; Brady Scudder, Elijah Strozier, Ryan Fazio, Will Brown, and Bruce Danaher of Hamilton-Wenham; Jack Flynn, Drew Godfried, Cooper Dunham, and Nathan Tibbetts of Danvers; Nathan Palhares, Larry Burrows, Nick Maribito, and Tyson Higgins from Peabody/Saugus; Ted Tsoutsouris, Dominic Tiberii, Brett Granger, Michael Cann, Brian DeLisio, Ben Rehal, Cam Casey, and Anthony Bisenti of Essex Tech; and both Joe Goldstein and Cooper Hosmer of St. John’s Prep.
58: Career points for Marblehead captain Chris Locke (24 goals, 34 assists), currently the top total in the area.
74: Days until the state championships will be played on Sunday, March 19 at TD Garden.
104: Players who have scored at least one goal so far this season.
135: Regular season contests remaining for area teams.
236: Combined goals scored by our teams this season.
291: Career victories for St. John’s Prep head coach Kristian Hanson. His teams at Salem High won 79 games in seven seasons, and his St. John’s squads have won another 212 (and counting) since the 2006-07 campaign.
330: Minutes played by Danvers High goalie Braedyn Oteri, which constitutes all seven of his team’s games (plus three 5-minute overtimes).
365: Minutes played by Pingree goalie Nick Hubbard, most in the area.
490: Games that St. John’s Prep head coach Kristian Hanson and assistant Jeff Tache have coached in their 24 years on the same bench.
772: Career saves for Essex Tech’s Kyle Mahan, more than anyone else locally.
.542: Increase in winning percentage for Swampscott between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons (3-28-2 combined) and the 2022-23 season (.667 through six games).
565: Games as a high school hockey head coach for Essex Tech’s Mark Leonard. Between the Hawks and his former employer in Peabody, Leonard sports a 267-247-51 overall record.
.945: Area best save percentage for St. John’s Prep goaltender Brian Cronin.
