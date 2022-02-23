Why do you love hockey?
Simple question, right? But one that takes on infinitely more meaning to high school seniors who are closing in on the final days — or a few weeks for the lucky few — of their competitive playing careers.
So what is it about this sport, which offers plenty of detriments to those weak of both mind and body, that has so many players simply enthralled by every last detail of it?
So we went right to the source, asking some of area’s seniors that very question. Here’s what they said.
Nick McMillan, Masconomet RW: There’s no real answer; it’s either in your heart or it isn’t. It’s hard to put into words; it just becomes who you are. That’s how I would define myself: a hockey player. It’s in your heart.
Aidan Ryan, Marblehead C: That’s a great question. Honestly, it’s the team environment; just being around the team itself and simply being able to skate around is the best feeling. The physicality, too, and the end result of winning a game and what that feels like. Every time I step on the ice, it’s the best moment for me.
Michael Shyjan, St. John’s Prep D: The lessons it teaches you about competing and giving 100 percent effort every time you’re on the ice are so valuable. On top of all of that, the relationships and bonds formed are incredible. My whole life I’ve been fortunate enough to meet so many great people and friends through the game. The team we have this year at the Prep is truly a family; I’ve never been on a team who is so tight knit on and off the ice. Whether it’s in practice or at lunch, we’re always together cracking jokes and having a great time. These are kids that I know I will be buddies with forever. I know without a doubt that I’d be nowhere near the person I am today without hockey. I will always be grateful for everything the game has given me.
Rafi Santomenna, Hamilton-Wenham F: Out of all the sports I’ve played, hockey is the only one that really feels like a family. Our 5 a.m. practices are a heavy buy-in, but all the guys are 100 percent committed because of it. It just creates a much tighter knit community. I also love how different it is; pretty much all other sports offered in high school take place on a field (and) running; hockey is the only one where you skate. It creates this differentiation between hockey and everything else ... which I think is great.
Luke Thibodeau, Essex Tech D: I’d say the one big reason I fell in love with hockey is having the feeling of the puck on my stick and making big plays to help my team win. I also love being able to compete in big games, where the energy is so high!
Aidan Lanphere, Danvers LW: There are so many reasons I love it: the unforgettable memories with your teammates, being able to represent something more than just myself, making lifelong best friends, 5 a.m. practices, celebrating goals with my lineys ... and last but not least, wearing ‘Family’ on the back of my Danvers hockey jersey.
Cody Plaza, Pingree D: I think team traditions and the locker room just make a team whole. Without that building of team chemistry, the season is as fun or as good.
Mark Wilson, Bishop Fenwick C: It’s the memories. Going through early morning practices from the time I was a little kid, my dad (Rick) always helping me out, playing on the backyard rink with my brother (Trevor), those are the kinds of things you live for as a kid and that you never forget. It’s always been about the butterflies in my stomach before a game, too; I love that feeling.
Max Gadon, Swampscott RW: Being on the ice is an unrivaled feeling whether it be for games, practices, on backyard rinks, or just stick and puck, it’s always an awesome and great time. I love being with and around the boys at the rink, before and after practices and in the locker rooms. Lastly, the friendships I’ve made over the years with people who I would’ve never met if it weren’t for hockey, and the memories that came from this playing this sport, are the reasons why I love hockey.
Matt Mezza, Beverly C: To me, it’s about working for the people you’re playing with. I’ve been playing with a lot of my teammates for so long, and this is our last time; it’s all or nothing. I just want to win with the guys I’ve played most of my life with.
Richie Guarino, Masconomet C: It’s a break from everyday life. When I was younger I had a lot going on, but whenever I stepped on the ice it all fell out of my head; all I could think about was hockey. It’s been that way ever since; hockey keeps my head good. I just love the game so much. That, and going out with the boys after games and solidifying those friendships.
Zack Walles, Hamilton-Wenham D: Since I was a little kid I’ve been watching and playing hockey, and every time I put my skates on it just gets more and more fun. It’s just fun to go out and play every day. I also love the game so much because my dad (Rob) was my coach and taught me most of the things that I know.
Jeff Hallian, Beverly LW: The way you have to compete every single second, 110 percent all the time. You’ve got to find it within yourself; you either have it or you don’t. It’s about always moving forward and pushing yourself.
Nick LaConte, Essex Tech LW: I love hockey because of how competitive the sport is and the adrenaline rush that it gives off. When I was younger, competing in backyard sports always was something that got me excited to do. To be able to win a hockey game and have it actually mean something is the reason I love playing. The adrenaline rush hockey gives off makes me love the sport more and more; for example, scoring and having the crowd erupt is what keeps me moving forward.
Connor Horn, Danvers D: I love it because of the connections I’ve made through the years. Playing against my friends from other towns, there’s nothing more competitive than wanting to beat them.
Zack Pierce, Swampscott LW: Just being out there having good battles that led to many friendships.
Pierce Blaeser, St. John’s Prep C: My dad (Jack) and his two brothers played hockey, so ever since I’ve been walking I’ve played hockey. It’s a huge part of my life. It takes you away from everything: the stress from school and anything else going on in your life and I love to compete, whether it’s with and against my two brothers (linemate Cole and freshman Reed), and I love improving at my game. There’s just so much to love about hockey.
Bryce Bedard, Pingree D: What I really love about hockey is how it’s helped me create some lifelong friends who share similar interests as me.
Josh Brann, Masconomet LW: It’s a great way to hang with my friends; I look forward to it every day. Hanging out with my best buddies and creating memories; something that when I’m older and come back to the rink I’ll always remember. I’ve been a part of baseball, basketball and soccer teams, but the boys on the hockey team are way closer than in any other sport. It’s just spending every day with each other and battling that brings us all closer together.
Ryan McGann, Bishop Fenwick LW: Waking up early and playing with my two brothers (Patrick and Geoffrey) growing up, that was a time to connect with them. I’ll also never forget as a freshman stepping in the locker room for the first time and meeting all these new kids, and everything we’ve all been through since then. The sport creates a lot of lifelong memories and friends.
Hayden Leveroni, Marblehead RW: Hockey is a different breed; it’s just not something you learn quickly. I always saw hockey growing up as a hard working sport; to me those guys who could play meant they were talented and worked hard. As someone who started the sport late (in the 5th grade), I’m happy with what I’ve gotten out of it. When you’re on the ice it’s another world; everything else outside of the rink just disappears. It’s a safe haven for an hour, which is why I love it so much.
