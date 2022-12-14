The blades have been sharpened, the sticks have been taped just so, and the boys are rarin’ to go.
High school hockey season is back on the North Shore and throughout the Commonwealth, so let’s take a capsule look at the 11 boys teams in over coverage area, starting with the defending state champions from St. John’s Prep and wrapping up with our friends from the private school ranks at Pingree.
ST. JOHN’S PREP EAGLES
Head coach: Kristian Hanson (17th season, 209-91-40; 288-151-46 overall, including 7 seasons at Salem High)
Division: 1
Last season: 22-3 (Division 1 state champions)
Captains: Jimmy Ayers, Sr. C; Cole Blaeser, Sr. LW; Aidan Holland, Sr. D; Will Van Sicklin, Sr. RW.
Other key returnees: Christian Rosa, Jr. C; Jake Vana, Jr. RW; Ben McGilvray, Sr. LW; Jack Doherty, Jr. D; Cam Umlah, Jr. C; Johnny Tighe, Jr. LW; Nick Brandano, Soph. D; Paul Santosuosso, Sr. C; Brian Cronin, Sr. G; Luke Quinn, Soph. G.
Key newcomers: Brady Plaza, Jr. D (transfer from Danvers); Caleb White, Jr. LW/C (transfer from Danvers); Cooper Hosmer, Fr. RW; Ethan Goodrch, Fr. RW; Joe Goldstein, Fr. D.
Outlook: The Eagles, who did not allow a single goal in any of their four preseason scrimmages, enter the season as the favorites to repeat as state champions. But doing so is always much harder than winning it once, so remaining focused, getting a team-wide commitment to playing defense, and staying healthy are among the squad’s biggest keys. If there’s a faster team in the state, however, I’d like to see it.
BISHOP FENWICK CRUSADERS
Head coach: Jim Quinlan (7th season, 44-57-9; 173-116-29 overall, including 6 seasons at Saugus High)
Division: 1
Last season: 7-10-4 (lost in first round)
Captains: Manny Alvarez-Segee, Sr. F; Josh Millman, Sr. G; Chris Stevens, Sr. F.
Other key returnees: Gerry Visconti, Sr. F; Matt O’Connor, Jr. D; Cam Anderson, Jr. D; Anthony Sasso, Jr. D; Ralph Juffre, Sr. F; Joey Marshall, Jr. F; Geoffrey McGann, Soph. D; Kieran Corcoran, Jr. F.
Key newcomers: Mason Fullerton, Soph. C; Joseph DeBerardo, Fr. D; Colton Carpenter, Fr. F.
Outlook: The Crusaders did not have a single player score double digit goals or average a point per game last winter while going just 2-5 in one-goal contests, so finding a way to create more offense is a must. Alvarez-Segee and Stevens are both capable of doing so, but they’ll need help from other lines. Millman can be a standout between the pipes, capable of winning games on his own.
PEABODY/SAUGUS TANNERS
Head coach: Jason Marshall (1st season, 0-0-0)
Division: 1
Last season: Did not field a varsity team
Captains: Dante Mauro, Sr. F; Michael Ryan, Jr. C; Ashton Sousa, Sr. G.
Other key players: Michael Capone, Sr. RW; Trevor Pacheco, Jr. D; Ryan Jones, Jr. C; Joe Soares, Sr. F.
Key newcomers: Andrew Pinto, Soph. D; Larry Burrow ,Soph. D; Zack Hartnett, Soph. D; Tyson Higgins, Soph. F; Nathan Palhares, Soph. F.
Outlook: Peabody, which did not field a varsity team in 2021-22, has merged with Saugus to form a co-op team for the foreseeable future. They’ll play a regulation 20-game schedule and have a full compliment of Northeastern Conference games. They have some scoring pop, but what will really earn them success will be finding a way to keep the puck out of their own cage.
MASCONOMET CHIEFTAINS
Head coach: Andrew Boepple (1st season, 0-0-0)
Division: 2
Last season: 16-5-2 (NEC Dunn champions; lost in OT of state quarterfinals)
Captains: Jack Mertz, Sr. C; Cam Juliano (A), Sr. D; Joe Young (A), Sr. LW.
Other key returnees: Will Shannon, Sr. F; Mike Berrigan, Sr. F; Tristen Dillon, Sr. G; Ben Merrill, Jr. LW; Anthony Cerbone, Jr. D; EJ Elkington, Sr. D; Chris Sacco, Jr. G.
Key newcomers: Evan O’Heir, Jr. D (transfer from St. Mary’s Lynn); Max Conley, Sr. D; Alan Weitzman, Jr. F; Brady Forde, Jr. F; Johnny Mireault, Jr. F.
Outlook: Boepple takes over behind the bench after serving as lead assistant for the last decade (and retained fellow assistants Don Roach and Matt Cardillo). There’s strong leadership from the team’s veterans and two solid netminders; with a number of new players, however, being disciplined in the defensive zone and in the shape of their forecheck are musts for long-term success.
MARBLEHEAD HEADERS
Head coach: Mark Marfione (1st season, 0-0-0)
Division: 2
Last season: 10-9-2 (lost in second round)
Captains: Carter Laramie, Sr. RW; Chris Locke, Sr. C; Hogan Sedky, Jr. D.
Other key returnees: Lyndan Dyer, Sr. D; Griffin Winter, Sr. G; Cam Patrick, Sr. D; Kyle Hart, Soph. F; James Caeran, Soph. F; Drake Wyman, Sr. F; Jacob Aizanman, Sr. F.
Key newcomers: London MacDonald, Fr. F; Crew Monaco, Soph. F/D; Avin Rodovsky, Fr. F; Edwin Wyman, Fr. F; James MacKenzie, Soph. F/D.
Outlook: With a few veterans back and 11 new varsity players, Marfione is looking for his players to, in his own words, “empty the tank every night and give us a chance to compete every night”. Hard work will earn you minutes for the Headers, and those players who adhere to that philosophy will be rewarded. Marblehead will be looking to qualify for the postseason for the 16th time in the last 17 playoff seasons.
BEVERLY PANTHERS
Head coach: Andy Scott (1st season, 0-0-0)
Division: 2
Last season: 8-12-1 (NEC Lynch champions; lost in first round)
Captains: Dylan Hunter, Sr. G; Timmy Sullivan, Sr. D; Gavin Lawrence (A), Sr. D.
Other key returnees: Bobby Massa, Jr. D; Ethan Haight, Jr. F; Brad McAlpine, Jr. F.
Key newcomers: Mikey O’Leary, Fr. F; Colby Malionek, Fr. F; Logan Bowen, Fr. F; Connor Wallace, Soph. F; Nate Wheeler, Fr. D; Jonathan Mezza, Soph. F; Tomas Simeone, Fr. D.
Outlook: The Panthers have a boatload of newcomers; there were six freshmen and three sophomores on the opening night roster. Speed, energy, effort, team cohesiveness, leadership from the upperclassmen, and hunger from the younger guys will hopefully mesh into a winning formula for the Orange-and-Black — who need a few guys to step up and assume the mantle of goal scorers.
DANVERS FALCONS
Head coach: Kevin Fessette (2nd season, 11-8-4)
Division: 3
Last season: 11-8-4 (lost in OT of state quarterfinals)
Captains: Bobby Joyce, Sr. D; Trevor McNeill, Sr. F.
Other key returnees: Tyler Langlais, Jr. D; Nick Robinson, Jr. C; Mike DeLisio, Jr. RW; Josh Henry, Soph. D; Liam Brook, Jr. LW; Jack Flynn, Sr. LW; Braedyn Oteri, Jr. G.
Key newcomers: Seamus Cary, Soph. RW; Ryan Irving, Soph. LW; Jack Langlais, Fr. D.
Outlook: Communication with each other on the ice and a commitment to team defense are two musts for the Falcons, who used a similar work ethic and disciplined approach to a nice postseason run last winter. Finding balanced scoring without losing their defensive conscious would be a huge plus.
ESSEX TECH HAWKS
Head coach: Mark Leonard (4th season, 33-14-9; 261-247-50 overall, including 26 seasons at Peabody High)
Division: 3
Last season: 16-4-3 (lost in second round)
Captains: Cam Doherty, Sr. D; Larry Graffeo, Sr. F; Ethan Long, Sr. D; Kyle Mahan, Sr. G.
Other key returnees: Bryan Swaczyk, Sr. F; Logan Casey, Jr. F; Chris Maher, Jr. F; Brady Leonard, Soph. F; Jaydan Vargas, Soph. F; Armani Booth, Jr. D; Riley Sobezenski, Soph. D.
Key newcomers: Anthony Bisenti, Soph. F; Mason Sutcliffe, Soph. D; Ben Rehal, Fr. F; Teddy Tsoutsouris, Fr. F.
Outlook: Forwards that can fly, a defense that’s both big and mobile, an elite goaltender who had eight shutouts last season, and plenty of depth all bode well for the Hawks as they begin their final season in the CAC before moving into the Cape Ann League in 2023-24. A strong forecheck is something they’ll continue to work on to round out their overall game.
HAMILTON-WENHAM GENERALS
Head coach: Rob Ryan (7th season, 41-59-16)
Division: 4
Last season: 12-9-0 (lost in first round)
Captains: Lucas Hunt, Sr. F; Liam Heney (A), Sr. F; Will Stidsen (A), Jr. F.
Other key returnees: Luke Twomey, Sr. F; Charlie Colliins, Jr. F; Timmy Becker, Jr. F; Luke Graham, Sr. G; Cooper Miller, Soph. G; Jack Bial, Sr. D; Aidan Clarke, Jr. D; Evan Haughey, Jr. D; Ryan Dolaher, Jr. D; Elijah Greenberg, Jr. D.
Key newcomers: Bruce Danaher, Fr. F; Ryan Fazio, Fr. F.
Outlook: Team defense is a true strength of this season’s Generals; generating more quality scoring chances and burying opportunities is what they’ll strive for at the other end of the ice. Having two quality keepers in Graham and Miller is a big plus.
SWAMPSCOTT BIG BLUE
Head coach: Gino Faia (23rd season, 182-232-37)
Division: 4
Last season: 3-16-1 (did not make playoffs)
Captains: Zach Ryan, Sr. D; Aidan Sprague, Sr. F; Aidan Fitzpatrick (A), Sr. F; Liam Herlihy (A), Sr. F.
Other key returnees: Quinn Hitchcock, Jr. D; Frankie Pappalardo, Jr. D; Jason Bouffard, Jr. G; Derek Faia, Jr. F; Will Roddy, Jr. F; Kody Langevain, Jr. F; Greg Balchenkoff, Jr. F; Jackson Bartram, Jr. F; Dom Pappalardo, Fr. G.
Key newcomers: Ronan Locke Sr. F (transferred back to SHS after playing there as a freshman); Ryan Frary, Fr. F.
Outlook: Eighteen varsity players return from a Big Blue team that’s taken its share of lumps the last few seasons, but is ready to turn their fortunes around this winter. There’s good speed, depth and promise up and down the lineup, plus a tight locker room. Options up front are another feather in the Big Blue’s helmets.
PINGREE HIGHLANDERS
Head coach: Dan Gordon (4th season, 19-34-4)
League: Holt Conference
Last season: 6-18-2
Captains: Ryan Clark, Sr. LW; Ryan Kavanaugh, Jr. LW.
Other key returnees: Quinn Moses, Jr. RW; Max Guertin, Soph. C; Joe Gaffney, Soph. C; Nick Moulison, Soph. RW; Trey Hanson, Soph. RW; Max Kirianov, Soph. D; Collin Rowe, Soph. D; Luke Marinelli, Jr. G.
Key newcomers: Nick Hubbard, Jr. G; Mikey Covelluzzi, Fr. D; Tynan Moses, Fr. D.
Outlook: The Highlanders, with just one senior and five juniors, have gotten out to a 3-2 start this season thanks in part to the strong play of their 12-man sophomore class and some solid goaltending from Hubbard and Marinelli. Sustaining these two facets of the game, plus avoiding injuries and working their way through any inevitable pratfalls, would go a long way towards Pingree shooting for its first winning season in 14 years.
