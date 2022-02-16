Emptying out the journalistic equivalent of my hockey bag today with less than two weeks to go until the state playoff pairings come out. Lots of notes, quotes and noteworthy achievements from across the region coming your way ...
With three games left in the regular season plus the upcoming postseason, Essex Tech goaltender Kyle Mahan has a chance to do something that’s only been accomplished once in the last quarter-century: register eight shutouts in a single season.
A 5-foot-9, 150-pound goalie from Danvers, Mahan has claimed seven clean sheets already this winter: twice vs. Nashoba and once each against Rockport, Hamilton-Wenham, Hudson, Latin Academy and Northeast Regional. He’s quick and agile, covers the bottom half of the net very well when he drops into his butterfly, and is adept at knocking down the puck and preventing rebounds.
His seven shutouts have almost doubled the previous best in the school’s short hockey history: both Shane Ahlin (2018-89) and Jared McLaughlin (2019-20) had four blankings in one year.
So far, Mahan is 10-2-3 with a microscopic 1.15 goals against average and a stellar .943 save percentage. He’s surrendered just 17 goals over 659 minutes of hockey heading into Wednesday night’s big Commonwealth Athletic Conference clash at home against Shawsheen (6:30 p.m.).
So who was it that pitched eight shutouts in a season over the last 25 years? Even hardcore North Shore boys hockey fans might have difficulty coming up with this one.
The answer: Jake Bolduc of the currently defunct Salem High hockey program, who had eight shutouts as a sophomore in the 2004-05 campaign. He went 16-2 with a 1.38 GAA for the Witches that season, who finished 18-3 as a team. Guys like Ryan Riley and Ian Zawislak patrolled the blue line in front of him, while Justin Gautreau (an area-best 51 points that season), Tim Piemonte and Dana Caron led the Salem offense.
Mahan is one of three of the area’s starting goaltenders who hail from Danvers, and all of them are among the leaders in wins, goals against average, save percentage, and shutouts.
Senior Payton Palladino of St. John’s Prep is 12-2 with a 1.78 GAA, .924 save percentage and four shutouts. Freshman Brayden Holt, who has played every minute of every game for Danvers High (the only player in the region to do so), is 8-5-3 with a 2.31 GAA, .890 save percentage and also has four shutouts.
In the five games since Jim Sasso was named interim head coach, Beverly has gone 3-1-1 while outscoring their foes, 18-10. The offense has been balanced, too, with 10 different scorers, led by Austin Bernard with four (including two game-winners) and fellow senior Jaxon Thomas with three.
Thomas, a defenseman, has had a terrific second half of the season for the Panthers. He’s locked it down in his own end of the ice and, using both his speed and cunning to join the play at opportune times, is jump starting the offense as well. His seven goals are tied for tops on the team with Bernard and Matt Mezza, and his 13 points are tied with D.J. Bachini for third on the team behind Mezza’s 17 and 16 from Cam Cook (who has a team-high 13 assists).
Speaking of defensemen, Brady Plaza has been Danvers’ best player this season. Every time I watch the Falcons, he makes impact plays in all three zones.
The sophomore is fearless in rushing the puck up ice and attacking the opposing net; has terrific speed that allows him to get back and break up odd-man rushes; and has added more than a dash of physicality to his game, to the point where it looks as if he’s enjoying himself jostling with foes along the boards or in front of his own net.
A decision on Thanksgiving Eve to go out for the hockey team instead of the basketball team at Hamilton-Wenham has paid enormous dividends. Without the services of freshman goaltender Cooper Miller, there’s no telling where the Generals would be right now.
“Apparently Cooper had been hanging out with some of the hockey guys and decided he wanted to play. So he called us the day before the holiday and said he’d like to try out,” said Hamilton-Wenham head coach Rob Ryan. “We said sure, come on out.”
Miller had previous hockey experience, having played for both Agawam Youth Hockey and the Boston Americans. He played a bit of net for Agawam, but was purely a skater for the Americans.
But when H-W incumbent keeper Luke Graham suffered a high ankle sprain four days before the team’s season opener, the team faced a quandry: who’d step in? Seven different players, including captain Rafi Santomenna, volunteered to don the pads, but ultimately the team turned to Miller.
He’s rewarded their faith in him, posting a 7-7 record with a 2.79 goals against average and one shutout while playing 613 minutes. Even with Graham back in the fold, Miller appears to be the netminder the Generals (8-8 overall) will be rolling with as they approach the postseason.
“What’s funny is that for the first few games, we got Cooper goalie gear from all over the place,” said Ryan. “He had some himself, and being a small community I threw up a flair and said, ‘Who can help us?’ We got him some of (former Danvers High goalie) Rob Prentiss‘ stuff, some of Billy Heney’s (whose sons Seamus and Liam are on the team), some from Brian D’Apice (a friend of Ryan’s from Danvers). He used it for a few games before getting all his own stuff.
“Cooper has really done a terrific job for us. He’s looking stronger every day.”
Prior to the Division 4 state playoffs, Hamilton-Wenham will attempt to capture the Cape Ann League Baker title. The Generals are currently 3-0 and have a pair of games with Amesbury (4-0) left over the next eight days, plus another with CAL rival Rockport.
Marblehead is a team that clearly relies on its speed; the forwards rely on dumping the puck into the corners and getting it before opposing defensemen do, and they love to break out of their own one with numbers and attacking.
But it was noticeable on a very warm night at the Rockett Arena this past Saturday — when the temperature hit an unseasonable 60 degrees — that some of the Headers had heavy legs on the choppy ice. That obviously affected their net drive; still, they managed a 4-4 tie with Danvers despite generating just 19 shots.
The legs were back, thankfully for Marblehead, on Monday night in a 4-1 setback to Bedford, N.H.
Bishop Fenwick continues to hang with just about any foe they play defensively; scoring continues to be an issue, however. The Crusaders, who are 5-9-3 after Tuesday’s Catholic Central League Cup semifinal loss at Austin Prep (3-0), have scored just 36 goals in 17 games this winter. Nearly half of those have come in three contests: a 5-3 win over Bishop Fenwick, a 6-3 triumph at Winthrop and a 5-2 victory at Andover.
Poor goalie Dillon Bloom has a 2.36 goals against average and .902 save percentage, yet has been saddled with a 1-5-3 record since Fenwick has only produced 17 goals in the senior’s nine starts.
“I think we’ve shown we can play with some of the state’s best teams,” said head coach Jim Quinlan, whose Crusaders are currently 24th in the state’s Division 1 playoff rankings. “If we score, we’d be winning more games.”
Fenwick had three breakaway bids Tuesday against Austin Prep when the game was still scoreless, but failed to cash in on any of them.
The Crusaders’ scoring has come primarily from three sources: juniors Max Vieira (8) and Manny Alvarez-Segee (7) and senior Mark Wilson (6).
With a dozen sophomores, one freshman and an eighth grade backup goalie, Swampscott (3-13-1) is struggling following a winless 11-game campaign last winter. But if past history is any indication, smoother waters are almost certainly on the horizon in the next year or two.
Two of Swampscott’s best squads — the 2013 team that went 19-6 and reached the Division 3 state final at TD Garden, and the 2018 club that won the Division 3 North crown before falling in the state semifinals, finishing 13-6-6 — were born out of struggles in the years prior.
“All our good teams had big senior classes that took their lumps when they were thrown into the fire as freshmen and sophomores, including that Garden team,” said long-time Swampscott head coach Gino Faia.
There are clearly talented young players on the roster who continue to ripen: starting keeper Jason Bouffard, defensemen Quinn Hitchcock (2 goals, 7 assists heading into Tuesday night’s late game vs. Northeast Regional), Ben Tolosa and T.J. McCarthy; and forwards such as Kody Langevain (7-5-12), Will Roddy (4-7-11), Derek Faia (4-4-8) and Greg Balchenkoff, among others (plus junior Aidan Sprague (6-5-11), who’ll be back next winter).
So hang in there, Big Blue fans: the tide should indeed be turning in the near future.
With three regular season games remaining (at Franklin Wednesday; home vs. Masconomet Monday and Thursday vs. Bridgewater-Raynham), St. John’s Prep has a chance to win 17 games in the regular season for the first time since 2012-13. That squad, led by current Washington Capitals AHL’er Brian Pinho, went 17-2-1 and earned the No. 1 seed in the Super 1 playoffs, ultimately falling in the semifinals.
The best regular season mark in Prep hockey history was back in 1993-94, when current head coach Kristian Hanson (34 goals, 29 assists, 63 points as a senior) led the Eagles to a 18-1-1 mark.
Finally, circling back to the top of the column and shutouts, here are the most shutouts in a season by a goalie in the 21st century for each local boys team:
Jake Bolduc, Salem: 8 (2004-05)
Kyle Mahan, Essex Tech: 7 (2021-22; still active)
Tim Birarelli, Beverly: 7 (2012-13)
Brad Rocheville, Bishop Fenwick: 7 (2010-11)
Andrew Ricci, Pingree: 7 (2003-04)
C.J. Sullivan, Danvers: 6 (2002-03)
David Letarte, St. John’s Prep: 6 (2011-12)
Kyle Martin, St. John’s Prep: 6 (2015-16)
Ronan Cunningham, Marblehead: 6 (2015-16)
Aaron McDonnell, Peabody: 6 (2015-16)
Tucker Hanson, Masconomet: 5 (2018-19)
Dan Johnson, Swampscott: 5 (2016-17)
Finn Brophy, Hamiilton-Wenham: 4 (2017-18)
