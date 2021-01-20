The Blue Line Report: It's not too late to right a coaching wrong in Danvers

Why aren’t Steve Baldassare and his assistants currently coaching the Danvers High hockey program this winter?
It’s a question that’s been buzzing throughout the local hockey community for more than two weeks now. The Falcons’ players haven’t been told why; neither have their parents. More importantly, Baldassare and his staff haven’t been made aware of why they can’t coach.
The two people who know the answer, Danvers Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lisa Dana and Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Personnel Keith Taverna, aren’t saying, citing personnel confidentiality reasons.
It’s a mess. And it’s embarrassing for the school.
There is apparently a private investigation going on that currently prohibits them from coaching until it is complete. What that investigation centers on, or is about, is anyone’s guess.
While Baldassare is still reportedly being paid to coach the team, he isn’t actually coaching it.
That’s a bad optic, especially in an unprecedented time when student-athletes are following a myriad of new guidelines and restrictions in a COVID-19 world just for the chance to play some small semblance of a season.
The Falcons were scheduled to begin the regular season this past Sunday in Revere against Northeastern Conference rival Marblehead. While nothing had been formally announced saying so, it was widely suspected in hockey circles that Baldassare, who has served as the Falcons’ head coach since the 2015-16 season (and was an assistant prior to that), would not be there to guide the Blue-and-White, nor would his three assistants.
This was proven true when I pulled into the parking lot at Cronin Rink, got my hands on a copy of the 2020-21 varsity hockey roster, and saw Andrew O’Neill listed as the team’s ‘acting head coach’.
Now, Andrew O’Neill is a good man and has a really good hockey mind. He’s both played and coached the game at the college level and has his finger on the pulse of what’s happening at the high school level. It’s a near-miracle that the school was able to find someone with O’Neill’s resume to coach the team on such short notice (as in, two days before practices began earlier this month.
O’Neill, wearing a dark grey Danvers hockey jacket with the word ‘Coach’ on the arm, and I chatted for a few minutes before the scheduled contest, which was ultimately cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns. Already thrust into a difficult situation, I wasn’t about to inquire about how long his tenure as head coach behind the DHS bench may or may not last. As I said, he’s a good man and doesn’t deserve that.
So here’s what we know about this situation.
A sergeant for the Danvers Police, Baldassare is the commander of the Juvenile Division and Community Policing. He supervises a group that works as resource officers in town, dealing with the schools and any issues they face. He’s worked closely with Danvers High administrators in the past on any number of issues. He was also honored in 2018 as the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in Massachusetts.
The Danvers native is one of the great players in Danvers High hockey history, a standout athlete at the school three decades ago and Hall of Famer who went on to play in college at Fitchburg State. He’s coached both hockey and baseball at the youth and high school levels in the town he grew up in and raising his family in, paying it forward in the way others did for him.
Words used on the Danvers Public Schools Human Resources website such as ‘teamwork’, ‘vision’, ‘growth’ and ‘together’ are all part of what Baldassare and his coaches preach. As someone who’s been to upwards of 60 DHS hockey games over the last five years and observed those interactions not only during games but also beforehand and afterwards, I can attest to that. He also repeatedly stresses the word ‘family’ as it pertains to the hockey program, putting it on the player’s jerseys, helmets and even the team’s Twitter handle.
Beyond wins and losses, league champions and playoff appearances, the Falcons have been active in the community under his watch. A quick perusal of our website and my own Twitter account found that, over the last half-decade, the Falcons have participated in dozens of community service initiatives. They’ve done everything from Toys for Tots and having varsity players work weekend mornings at Learn To Skate sessions to establishing a ‘Teacher Appreciation Game’ and working with Special Olympics, including its Torch Run and going en masse to the TD Garden in Boston to support their beloved team manager and coach, Corey O’Keefe, while he played basketball there.
When allegations came out last June regarding members of the varsity hockey team, an investigation was launched by both the school and, later on, the Danvers Police Department. Ultimately, both came to the conclusion that there was no knowledge or wrongdoing on Baldassare’s part, and the matter was dropped.
But now there’s a new investigation going on — about what, no one will say.
I reached out to both Dana and Taverna on Tuesday morning, and they returned a joint phone call to me in which they were pleasant, both not forthcoming with any specific information.
Taverna said that to protect the confidentially of those involved, he was not at liberty to talk about personnel issues. “If an employee is not on active duty, it doesn’t mean that they’re guilty of doing anything wrong,” he said. “It would be unfair of us to draw conclusions on an employee not on active duty. To protect their confidentiality, though, we can’t discuss it any further.”
OK, I get it. This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, when schools hide behind the ‘personnel issue’ shield when asked about why a teacher, a coach or a student may or may not be disciplined. It’s very much a don’t-ask-because-we-won’t-tell-you mentality at work.
But don’t the people affected by this deserve an answer? Not only Baldassare and his assistant coaches, but also the players — some of whom will be playing the final games of their lives in this pandemic-shortened season? And their parents, who pay a hefty user fee for their sons to wear the Falcons’ emblem on their chests and represent the hockey program; don’t they deserve to know what’s going on here, not to mention when, and if, Baldassare might be back?
“We appreciate that the community has questions,” said Taverna, “but as we work to make sure there is a fair process for everyone involved, we don’t discuss those personnel matters and timelines.”
So, has Baldassare at least been informed as to why he’s being investigated, he was asked?
“I can’t answer that as part of the legal process in the matter,” said Taverna.
In all honesty, I wasn’t expecting to hear back from either Dana or Taverna, so I give them credit for doing so. But I’d be lying if the answers I was given didn’t seem a bit ... scripted.
When reached Tuesday afternoon, Baldassare respectfully chose not to be quoted. Assuming he just wants he and his staff to be back out on the ice with their players and getting them ready to play, this is understandable.
Here’s the thing: it’s not too late to do the right thing.
With Sunday’s game postponed and others that were scheduled wiped out this week, the Falcons won’t start playing games until next week at the earliest. That would give them a grand total of four weeks to play as many games as they’re able to during that time. It also gives school administrators time to either a.) explain why Baldassare isn’t currently coaching, or b.) put him back behind the bench.
Taverna told me, “We want the focus to be on the kids this year, and that they have a productive season on the ice and get to play the games.”
Fair enough; I believe everyone involved wants that.
So let’s right a wrong here. It’s not too late.
