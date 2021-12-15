The 2021-22 boys public and parochial high school hockey season begins in earnest on the North Shore tonight with five teams kicking off their campaign tonight, another one starting up on Thursday and two more dropping the puck for real on Saturday.
There are some changes — Peabody High is playing as a junior varsity program only this season, while the use of locker rooms are back, as are full 20-game regular season schedules and a new statewide playoff system — but we’ll use this opportunity to delve into each of our local teams, listed alphabetically by division, and see how they look as they embark on a journey they hope will end at TD Garden in Boston the third Sunday in March.
DIVISION 1 BISHOP FENWICK CRUSADERS
Last season: 3-6-1
Head coach: Jim Quinlan (6th season, 37-47-9; 166-106-25 overall including six seasons at Saugus High)
Captains and alternates: Kinn Muniz, Sr. D; Mike Faragi, Sr. D; Mark Wilson, Sr. F; Max Vieira, Jr. F.
Other leading returnees: Dillon Bloom, Sr. G; Manny Alvarez-Segee, Jr. F; Dylan Kniziak, Sr. F/D, Matt O’Connor, Soph. D; Cam Anderson, Soph. D; Anthony Sasso, Soph. D; Gerry Visconti, Jr. F; Joey Marshall, Soph. F; Brady McClung, Sr. G; Joey Millman, Jr. G.
Newcomers who could help: Ralph Juffre, Jr. F; Ryan Meany, Fr. F; Colin Churches, Fr. F; Jeffrey McGann, Soph. D.
Outlook: The Crusaders seem to have a plethora of speedy, puck moving defensemen who can get the puck out of their own zone quickly. They also seem to have more offensive balance than in years past, with Vieira-Wilson-Seege-Alvarez and Visconti-Marshall-Juffre making up two solid scoring lines. As always, how they fare against the rest of the Catholic Central League will be the best measuring stick to see how far these Crusaders have come.
ST. JOHN’S PREP EAGLES
Last season: 3-3-4
Head coach: Kristian Hanson (16th season, 187-88-40; 266-148-46 overall including seven seasons at Salem High)
Captains and alternates: Tommy Sarni, Sr. F; Pierce Blaeser, Sr. F; Theo Vetere, Sr. D.
Other leading returnees: Aiden Holland, Jr. D; Jimmy Ayers, Jr. F; Jake Vana, Soph. F; Christian Rosa, Soph. F; Ben McGilvray, Jr. F; Payton Palladino, Sr. G.
Newcomer who could help: Nick Brandano, Fr. D.
Outlook: After a COVID-19 impacted season in which they faced only Catholic Conference foes in two 22 1/2 minute period games, the Eagles are eager to get back to their accustomed ways. While there’s no longer a Super 8 tournament to play for, the Eagles have the ability to be one of the state’s top Division 1 clubs. There’s skill and depth up and down the lineup; who’ll step up as the primary goal scorers remains to be seen — although youngsters Rosa and Vana, as well as the Johns Hopkins lacrosse commit Ayers, Sarni and Blaeser, are all certainly capable.
DIVISION 2 BEVERLY PANTHERS
Last season: 5-7
Head coach: Greg Fonzi (3rd season, 12-18-7)
Captains and alternates: D.J. Bachini, Sr. F; Cam Cook, Sr. F; Matt Mezza, Sr. F; Austin Bernard (A), Sr. F; Jaxon Thomas (A) Sr. D.
Other leading returnees: Dylan Hunter, Jr. G; Gavin Lawrence, Jr. D; Matt Capachietti, Jr. D; Max Edelstein, Sr. F; Rocco Orlandella, Sr. F; Tim Sullivan, Jr. D.
Newcomer who could help: Brad McAlpine, Soph. F; Aidan LeBlanc, Jr. F; Ethan Haight, Soph. F; Bobby Massa, Soph. D.
Outlook: The Panthers have been looking forward to this season for a few years now, knowing their deep strong senior and junior classes would be at their strongest. The goal is not only to make the state playoffs but also win their first postseason game since 2014 — and then win some more of them. They’ve got solid goaltending, a deep defensive corps and plenty of guys who can score (Mezza, Bernard, Cook, Bachini, etc.); creating chances to do so in the offensive end is an area they want to address early on.
MARBLEHEAD HEADERS
Last season: 8-4-1
Head coach: Chris Wells (4th season, 37-13-8)
Captains: Aidan Ryan, Sr. F; Aidan Jalbert, Sr. D; Eli Feingold, Sr. F.
Other leading returnees: Nick Peters, Sr. G; Nate Samuels, Sr. G; Hayden Leveroni, Sr. F; Connor Jalbert, Jr. F; Carter Laramie, Jr. F; Chris Locke, Jr. F; Lyndan Dyer, Jr. D; Cam Patrick, Jr. D; Hogan Sedky, Soph. D.
Newcomers who could help: Matt Titus, Andy Titus, Brennan Baker, Griffin Winter, G.
Outlook: The Headers have three captains who have been varsity regulars since they were freshmen and two goalies with experience of their own, so those are great starting points. Locke, Laramie and Connor Jalbert are all natural goal scorers who combined for 16 points and 35 points in 13 games last season. Patrick moving to the back end should help add to the team’s defense, while Sedky could be a force back there. Expect to see Marblehead at or around the Northeastern Conference’s penthouse again this winter.
MASCONOMET CHIEFTAINS
Last season: 9-2-1 (Northeastern Conference Large champions)
Head coach: Andrew Jackson (10th season, 112-56-6)
Captains and alternates: Rich Guarino, Sr. F; Chris O’Grady (A), Sr. F; Nick McMillan (A), Sr. F; Matt McMillan (A), Sr. D; Josh Brann (A), Sr. F.
Other leading returnees: A.J. Sacco, Soph. F; Michael Bevilacqua, Jr. F; Joseph Young, Jr. F; Tommy Sacco, Sr. D; Henry Sorenson, Sr. D.
Outlook: The Chieftains expect to compete for the league title and make a deep postseason run, same as any other season. They’ve got the balance and depth to do so: Sacco (3 goals, 13 assists as a freshman) will be among the area’s best players, and his linemates O’Grady (6-7-13) and Nick McMillan (9-7-16) aren’t too shabby, either. Brann-Guarino-Young make up a talented second line, too. This is a program that is traditionally difficult to score against; can their D corps and netminders Nick Santangelo and Tristen Dillon, a senior and junior, respectively, make that happen again?
DIVISION 3 DANVERS FALCONS
Last season: 6-7-0
Head coach: Kevin Fessette (1st season, 0-0-0)
Captains and alternates: Connor Horn, Sr. D; Aidan Lanphere, Sr. F; Jake Ryan (A), Sr. F; Jimmy Thibodeau (A), Sr. F.
Other leading returnees: Brady Plaza, Soph. D; Bobby Joyce, Jr. D; Trevor McNeill, Jr. F; Caleb White, Soph. F; Michael DeLisio, Soph. F.
Newcomers who could help: Brayden Holt, Fr. G; Josh Henry, Fr. D; Seamus Cary, Fr. F.
Outlook: Discipline, skating and hard work are at the forefront of new head coach Kevin Fessette’s mantra to his players. So far, so good: the Falcons earned a pair of shutout wins to open the season this past weekend at the Lowell Cobblestone Tournament, with Holt picking up both clean sheets. The Blue-and-White will need to earn their goals in what promises to be a tightly contested NEC Dunn division and will need that scoring from throughout the lineup while making a team-wide commitment to defense.
ESSEX TECH HAWKS
Last season: 6-5-1
Head coach: Mark Leonard (3rd season, 17-10-6; 245-243-46 overall including 26 seasons at Peabody High)
Captains: David Egan, Sr. F; Jonathan Daley, Sr. F; Nick LaConte, Sr. F.
Other leading returnees: Kyle Mahan, Jr. G; Bryan Swaczyk, Jr. F; Larry Graffeo, Jr. F; Armani Booth, Soph. D; Chris Batten, Sr. D.
Newcomers who could help: Logan Casey, Soph. F; Riley Sobezenski, Fr. D; Brady Leonard, Fr. F; Jayden Vargas, Fr. F.
Outlook: With 15 players back, including its top five scorers (Swaczyk, Egan, Daley, LaConte and Doherty), the Commonwealth league’s reigning top defenseman (Doherty) and starting goalie (Mahan) from a year ago plus a slew of talented freshmen, the Hawks are looking for big things this winter. Speed and skill have long been a staple of Leonard’s teams, and under his leadership Essex Tech’s hockey program is growing stronger (and bigger).
DIVISION 4 HAMILTON-WENHAM GENERALS
Last season: 2-7-2
Head coach: Rob Ryan (6th year, 20-41-12)
Captains and alternates: Zack Walles, Sr. D; Seamus Heney (A), Sr. D; Rafi Santomenna (A), Sr. F.
Other leading returnees: Will Maroney, Sr. F; Leo Kagan, Sr. F; Aidan Donovan, Sr. F; Lucas Hunt, Jr. F; Liam Heney, Soph. F; Evan Haughey, Soph. D; Aidan Clarke, Soph. D; Charlie Collins, Soph. F; Timmy Becker, Soph. F; Ryan Dolaher, Soph. D; Elijah Greenberg, Soph. D; Peter Gourdeau, Sr. D; Jack Bial, Jr. D.
Outlook: With 10 returning forwards and six more on defense, experience and depth favors the Generals this winter. Ryan is looking for all five men on the ice to be on the same page in all three zones. Hamilton-Wenham moves back into the Cape Ann League this season after playing the last several seasons as an independent. Junior Luke Graham and/or freshman Cooper Miller will man the pipes. The all-senior line of Maroney-Santomenna-Kagan will help set the tone both offensively and defensively.
SWAMPSCOTT BIG BLUE
Last season: 0-12-1
Head coach: Gino Faia (22nd season, 179-216-36)
Captains and alternates: To be named
Leading returnees: Zack Pierce, Sr. F; Aidan Sprague Sr. F; Zack Ryan, Jr. D; Quinn Hitchcock, Soph. D; Kody Langevain, Soph. F; Max Gadon, Sr. F; Derek Faia, Soph. F; Will Roddy, Soph. F; Liam Herlihy, Jr. F.
Outlook : While it may be difficult, the Big Blue hope to earn a playoff spot while competing for the Northeastern Conference Lynch crown with Beverly and Saugus. Sophomore Jason Bouffard is expected to step in between the pipes as the team’s starter, with eighth grader Dom Pappalardo backing him up. Playing team defense at all times is imperative for Swampscott in terms of its short and long term success.
