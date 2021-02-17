The Blue Line Report: LOCKED OUT: Players talk about what a season without locker rooms has been like 

The Blue Line Report
Phil Stacey
The sanctity of the locker room. In hockey, it means as much to the players as they sticks they wield and the skate blades they wear.
It’s their haven away from the outside world, where strategy is discussed, game plans are formulated, pump-up music is cranked full blast, pre-game rituals take place, between periods adjustments are made and, hopefully, postgame merriment unfolds.
So what happens when you have a season where locker rooms are verboten?
“You have to learn to adapt. There’s not much else you can do,” said Beverly High captain Max Murphy. On this night, he and his teammates were getting dressed about one-third of the way across the rink from where their bench at Talbot Rink in Gloucester.
During the continuing COVID-19 pandemic the use of shared indoor spaces is a big no-no, with locker rooms near the top of that list. That means high school hockey teams have been coming to the rink either fully dressed, then getting changed postgame in the parking lot or on the bus; or changing from street clothes into their uniforms in a designated area of the rink — usually similar to the setup in Gloucester — and leaving their bags and street clothes nearby.
Lingering after games conclude is strictly forbidden, too; teams must get changed and/or leave in their uniforms promptly.
Because locales such as Bourque Arena at Endicott College in Beverly and Rockett Arena at Salem State University did not open this winter because of the pandemic, many high schools are playing ‘home’ games in unfamiliar barns.
“It’s definitely a challenge, but you have to try and stick to your mentality and just do what you’ve got to do,” Danvers captain Brian Taylor noted. “We don’t have a lot, but we’re so lucky to even be here together. That’s all you can ask for this season. Every day we can be at the rink is a gift.”
Not having interaction with teammates in the same four-walled setting means more than you might think. At St. John’s Prep, where 15 new varsity faces are on the roster this winter, the players haven’t been able to use their custom-designed locker room; rather, they’ve been sitting six feet apart from one another in the rink’s hallway before games, in between periods and postgame.
“It was definitely a challenge, especially with all the younger guys and newcomers that we hadn’t really met yet. The locker room is where you can bond, so that was especially difficult,” said Prep senior winger Drew Fietze. “But our coaches have done a great job managing it. They’ve been very good with the whiteboards on the bench and in the hallways, making adjustments as we need them.”
Hamilton-Wenham head coach Rob Ryan spoke about the lack of locker room access after a recent Cape Ann League game, echoing many of the sentiments expressed by Fietze.
“It’s that place where you’re with your teammates and can say between periods, ‘Hey, that was a great pass’ or ‘Way to pick up that trailer.’ It can also be where constructive criticism can be helpful, or how a captain can make a point for the upcoming period,” said Ryan. “We understand why, bu it’s a part of the game that’s definitely missing.”
Danvers has tried to keep things as normal as possible given the restrictions. For instance, they bring a sound system to each rink that blares pregame hype music, a staple of the team’s locker room for years.
“But there are other areas we’ve had to make obvious changes,” said Taylor, the senior defenseman-turned-forward who leads his team in goals (6). “Getting dressed in the wide open isn’t fun; sometimes you look up and there are fans in the stands that can look down on you. And you’ve got to lower your voice when you’re talking so people who shouldn’t be hearing us, like the other team, don’t.”
Beverly’s Murphy, who was blowing warm air into his hockey gloves prior to a recent game at Talbot against Danvers, agreed that being able to adapt has been key.
“Everyone has to be a little more independent before games now, but on the ice it all comes together,” he said. “Whatever keeps us playing.”
There are no team pasta parties or get-togethers this season; almost certainly no team banquets when things conclude this weekend, either. But there’s hope, real hope, that these traditions can return in 2021-22. Here’s hoping locker rooms will be free to use again as well.
Trivia question: Peabody has won its last three games in a row, their longest streak since capturing their final three of the 2015-16 regular season. So when was the last time the Tanners won as many as four straight?
Not saying it hasn’t happened, but I can’t find any instance in my files where St. John’s Prep posted back-to-back shutouts on consecutive days, a feat they just pulled off.
On Sunday, junior Peyton Palladino was brilliant in his first varsity start between the pipes, stopping all 29 shots that host St. John’s of Shrewsbury fired at him in a 1-0 Prep victory. The next afternoon on home ice against Malden Catholic, rested senior starter Cam Smith had 20 saves in a 3-0 triumph.
Part of the difficultly in finding another such instance of back-to-back goaltending excellence is that the Eagles, like most high school teams, play scant few back-to-back contests (and when it does occur, one of them is almost certainly a makeup game from an earlier one that was postponed).
So again, not saying it hasn’t happened before ... but perhaps this was the first such instance in Prep hockey lore. We’ll continue to dig.
With those two victories, St. John’s vaulted into second place in the Catholic Conference standings with a .556 winning percentage, based on its 3-2-4 record. They’ll host either B.C. High or MC in the league playoff semifinals this Friday (3:30 p.m.) in Middleton.
Cool to see Essex Tech run a skills competition for its players Monday to break up the monotony of practice. Winners in various categories for the Hawks were junior center David Egan (fastest skater), junior winger Jonathan Daley (best puck control), freshman defenseman Armani Booth (shootout winner) and sophomore Kyle Mahan (top goalie).
The Hawks, at 6-3-1 overall and 5-0 in league play, have already clinched a share of the program’s first-ever Commonwealth Athletic Conference crown. They can win it outright by defeating or tying Shawsheen Thursday (3 p.m.) at the Essex Sports Center. Essex Tech defeated the Rams, 4-2, on the road Jan. 28.
An interesting factoid about the Hawks: they’ve had hat tricks in three of their last five contests, with sophomore speedster Bryan Swaczyk doing so twice and senior Dan Masta turning the trick once.
Also: Mark Leonard’s team has more shorthanded goals this winter (4) and that power play tallies (3). Sophomore Larry Graffeo, Swaczyk, Egan and Masta have produced the man-down markers.
Four times this season Bishop Fenwick has been put on the sidelines for COVID-19 related issues, meaning head coach Jimmy Quinlan’s club has missed roughly half of its 10-week season. The Crusaders (1-6-1) are hoping to be cleared so they can play their final two scheduled contests: Thursday at Lowell Catholic and Saturday at Essex Tech.
Scoring goals has been a grind since they began their season extremely late — their first game wasn’t until Jan. 29 — but the Danvers Falcons have been stellar in their own end. It’s shown in their recent results, splitting a pair of games with a very good Beverly club (2-1 loss, then a 3-0 win the next day) in which acting head coach Andrew O’Neill said the Blue-and-White “played six really good periods in a row.”
Danvers’ goalies have given them a chance to win every night; in fact, each of the squad’s three victories have come via shutout. Starter Adam Bridgeo blanked Swampscott (5-0) and fellow senior Isaac Sawyer whitewashed both Peabody (4-0) and Beverly (3-0). In nine games thus far, they’ve combined to allow just 18 goals against.
One thing O’Neill and his staff (assistants Ian Canty and Alex Taylor) have been preaching to their defenseman is to get shots on net in an effort to increase the team’s offensive output. They don’t have to be big slapshots, he stressed; merely keeping their heads up at the points, getting shots on net and letting their forwards get vie for screens, tips, rebounds and the ability to crash the net can ultimately result in success ... and has, with guys like Taylor, junior Jake Ryan and sophomore Trevor McNeill finding the scoresheet in this way recently.
“What I really like about this team is there’s zero give up with these guys,” O’Neill, whose Falcons play four games over the season’s final five days (Marblehead today and Friday; Saugus Saturday; Gloucester Sunday). “Their compete level is through the roof.
“We’re playing the right way, doing what we need to do to give ourselves a chance to win. And when we were finally able to get some practice time, we used that to our advantage and it resulted in a great weekend (vs. Beverly) for us.”
Marblehead and Masconomet are both 7-2-1 with five days left in the season; with 15 points each, they trail Winthrop 7-2-3, 17 points) for the mythical Northeastern Conference North title (the conference is not officially recognizing a champion this season, even if the players and coaches on the team that finishes first will almost certainly do so).
Winthrop has one regular season game remaining, at home against Beverly (5-5) Saturday and could finish with as many as 19 points. So could Masconomet if it wins its final two contests, both at the Essex Sports Center (Wednesday vs. Beverly and Saturday night vs. Marblehead). The Chieftains had a game scheduled with Gloucester on Saturday that was postponed and won’t be made up.
Wednesday's game with Beverly will be the fifth annual 'Can Do Classic', played in memory of legendary Masconomet head coach Bob Driscoll. Believing that every player he coached, be it for the Chieftains, at his famous Cape Ann Summer Hockey Camps or elsewhere, 'can do' what they set out to, the winner of this game will get the accompanying prize: one of Bob's old skates, bronzed, mounted on a trophy. Driscoll is, and will always be, one of the finest men to ever be part of the North Shore hockey world.
The Headers could conceivably pass both the Vikings and Chieftains if they win out. They have three games left: today and Friday vs. Beverly and Saturday vs. Masconomet. “We still have a ton to play for ... and our guys are well aware of it,” said head coach Chris Wells.
It should make for a great race to the finish line.
Pingree, which has been able to play two games thus far, has two more scheduled before the end of the season: at Winchendon this Saturday, and the following Saturday at Worcester Academy.
¢¢¢
Trivia answer: Peabody, which can officially clinch the NEC South title by defeating Swampscott this Saturday night at Kasabuski Rink in Saugus, last won as many as four games in a row in January 2010. That season, the Tanners hard arguably the greatest campaign in program history, going 18-4-2, winning the league title and reaching the Division 2 North title game.
The Blue Line Report, a column on North Shore high school hockey, appears each Wednesday during the winter sports season in The Salem News. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
