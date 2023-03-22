In the 93 days between December 10 and March 12, the 11 boys varsity hockey teams in The Salem News coverage area played in a combined 217 games, scored 821 goals, dished out 1,195 assists, made 5,679 saves, and turned in 22 shutouts.
The page has officially been turned on the 2022-23 campaign, so let’s use our last column of the season to look ahead to what 2023-24 might bring for each of our squads.
We don’t have a crystal ball to peer into and know which impact freshmen might join certain teams, who’ll step up from the JV’s and make a splash, who might suffer an offseason injury or which skaters or goalies might decide to transfer out or play for another program between now and next winter (as a friendly service reminder, kids: jumping ship for so-called greener pastures doesn’t work out nearly as much as you might think).
But we can take a guess, based on each team’s needs and who they’re scheduled to have return, on how they might fare. So let’s take a team-by-team look, starting in the Northeastern Conference and branching out from there, before shutting down The Blue Line Report for another season.
A strong trio of defensemen will return for DANVERS, where Ty Langlais, his younger brother Jacob, and Josh Henry combined for 13 goals and 22 assists this season while each playing 20-plus minutes a night (Thomas Fish could join that Core Four pairing). Nick Robinson (11 goals), Liam Brooks (3 goals, 9 assists) and Michael DeLisio (6 goals, 8 assists) should see an uptick in playing time and scoring, while Seamus Cary (6 goals, 7 assists) and Cooper Dunham (6-4-10) could erupt next winter.
The Blue-and-White stumbled badly in the season’s second half, going 1-10-1 and allowing 57 goals during that time, so tightening up in their own end has to be the top priority heading into next season.
A dozen skaters and one goalie all saw varsity time this past winter for BEVERLY, with several of those forwards and defenseman playing major minutes. Commitment to offseason strength training and improved skating will lead to ice time next season. Bobby Massa is captain material and leads the team’s blue line; Thomas Simeone should take another step up and become even more of a defensive force; Jonathan Mezza‘s skill set and hands should see his scoring numbers increase; Logan Bowen should add to the 19 points he put up as a freshman; junior Ethan Haight showed scoring pop and leadership, both of which should increase; Mikey O’Leary could be a breakout candidate up front; P.J. Redman is ready to take the next step in his development as a goalie ... the list goes on and on. There’s a lot of room for improvement and growth for the Orange-and-Black in 2023-24.
Having played very well for stretches, MARBLEHEAD hopes to find even more consistency while making a move towards the top of the NEC standings. Defenseman Hogan Sedky, who had a terrific season with 35 points, will serve as captain for a second straight year and his voice should command even greater response in the room. Sean Dolan showed lots of promise as a sophomore backliner, too. Sophomore scoring standouts James Caeran (if he returns)(18 goals, 18 assists) and slick passing Kyle Hart (9 goals, 21 assists) form a solid nucleus up front along with seniors-to-be such as Charlie Grenier and Cam Waldman, plus youngsters such as Avin Rodovsky, Crew Monaco, and London MacDonald. Leo Burdge (6-1-2, 2.16 GAA) had a fine sophomore showing between the pipes, and freshman Kyle Rushton shows promise as well.
There’s lots for PEABODY-SAUGUS to build off of after the host school returned to varsity hockey status after a season off. Michael Ryan (4-8-12) will likely be looking at team captaincy and could be joined by fellow forward Ryan Jones (4-4-8) and/or defenseman Trevor Pacheco. Young players such as Andrew Pinto, Tyson Higgins, Nathan Palhares, Larry Burrows and Zach Hartnett should continue to grow and improve. Cutting down on the team’s goals against (144 GA) is Priority No. 1.
Slow starts were often the reason that MASCONOMET had a so-so (11-10) season by its standards, an area in which they’ll look to avoid when the next season begins. The Class of 2024 should be well represented as Brady Forde, Johnny Mireault, Alan Weitzman and Ben Merrill combined for 33 goals this winter and could be pushing 50 or more in a year’s time. Classmate Chris Sacco returns for another season in goal after sharing the cage this season, and Anthony Cerbone (4-10-14) and Evan O’Heir are both back on D. Gavin Dupuis is another junior who’ll undoubtedly have more of an impact up front. Will Carey (5-5-10) had a fine sophomore run and could hit double digits in goals and assists as an 11th grader.
SWAMPSCOTT will be pushing its chips all in behind a strong and talented 2024 senior class. Jason Bouffard returns in net, with sophomore-to-be Dom Pappalardo pushing him for playing time; three-zone asset Quinn Hitchcock (9-11-20), along with Ben Tolosa and Frankie Pappalardo, will form an excellent senior blue line; and forwards such as crafty Derek Faia (12-14-26), Kody Langevain (11-10-21) and Will Roddy (10-13-23) will give the offense plenty of scoring punch. It says here that Ryan Frary will have a big sophomore season up front for the Big Blue, too.
It’s been well documented in this space the 13 sophomores that populated the PINGREE roster this winter. Most, if not all, figure to return, and that means the Highlanders are an excellent bet to snap a 15-year stretch of finishing under .500. Senior leadership in the form of Quinn Moses (8-13-21), Tejas Prakash, goalies Ryan Hubbard and Luke Marinelli, and this year’s captain, Ryan Kavanagh (39 points) will augment the program’s 11th grade talent, ranging from forwards such as Max Guertin (8-18-26), Trey Hanson (6-15-21) and Joe Gaffney (10-10-20) to defensemen Max Kirianov (21 assists), Collin Rowe (who was having a strong season at 1-9-10 before missing the last month with an injury). If the band returns essentially intact and adds some reinforcements, Pingree could take a major step forward.
HAMILTON-WENHAM will take the offseason to reassess and look to build off of perhaps their best showing of the season in a one-goal playoff loss to fifth seeded Shawsheen. The Generals were top heavy in the scoring department and hope to spread it around more next winter; the good news is that both Charlie Collins (10-13-23) and Will Stidsen (12-8-20) should return as seniors. Aidan Clarke (2-8-10) should anchor the defense, and Cooper Miller returns in net (freshmen Tyler Chin-Aleong and Sam Tolson will push for playing time, too. There’s lots of room for growth here, especially for young forwards such as Grayson Minich, Bruce Danaher (6-5-11 this winter), Ryan Fazio and eighth grader Elijah Strozier.
They’ll need a new starting goaltender, but otherwise the pieces are in place for ESSEX TECH to explode onto the Cape Ann League scene as they switch leagues from the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. Five of their top six forwards are back, including 45-point men Logan Casey and Brady Leonard. Casey (25-41-66), an incoming senior, and Leonard (33-31-64), who’ll be a junior, could each surpass 100 career points sometime in 2024. Fellow forwards Anthony Bisenti, Jaydan Vargas and Chris Maher combined for 26 goals and 43 assists, while freshmen Ted Tsoutsouris (3-9-12) and Ben Rehal (5-4-9) should also see expanded roles. Defensemen Armani Booth — who may be the area’s best open ice hitter — and his 9-13-22 totals on the back end will be back; so will Mason Sutcliffe (1-14-15) and Riley Sobezenski (0-7-7).
A new head coach will be behind the bench for BISHOP FENWICK; who that is will certainly have a huge impact on how the Crusaders’ 2023-24 season shakes out. Net drive and scoring finish have been issues for the Crusaders in recent seasons; getting stronger, both on their skates and with their shots, and standing their ground in front of opposing goalies fighting for rebounds could cure a lot of ills in this regard. Seniors Anthony Sasso (2-6-8), Matt O’Connor (4-8-12) and Cam Anderson (4-2-6) form a solid top trio on defense — but also have more goals than any returning forward. That script needs to be flipped in 2023-24. Eager to see what seniors-to-be Joey Marshall, Kieran Corcoran and Brady McCormack can do; the same holds true with incoming juniors Mason Fullerton and Jase Mansi, plus Colin Carpenter (2-2-4 as a freshman).
Lastly, the haters who hope for ST. JOHN’S PREP to tumble back to earth: prepare to be disappointed. The Eagles will graduate some key pieces but still have a boatload of skill and savvy within their ranks and could very well emerge as one of the top teams in the state yet again. Christian Rosa (15-12-27), Jake Vana (13-16-29), Cam Umlah (12-8-20), Johnny Tighe (11-7-18) will all have top six roles; Cooper Hosmer (5-8-13), a freshman this year, likely will, too. Caleb White, who looked continually better over the second half of the season, should be even more impactful in his second season of Catholic Conference hockey. Five of the team’s top six defensemen (Nick Brandano, Brady Plaza, Jack Doherty, J.R. Goldstein, and Deuce Morton) will all return, and Luke Quinn was a perfect 5-0 in net as a sophomore. Let’s not forget that the Prep JV and freshmen teams had just two losses combined in more than 40 games this past winter. The Eagles aren’t going anywhere, folks.
