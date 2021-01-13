The Blue Line Report: Masconomet captains eager to start up in NEC 

There will be no dipping of toes in the water gently. As they enter the Northeastern Conference as full fledged members for the first time this winter, the Masconomet boys hockey team is jumping in skates first.
“We want to make a big splash in the new pool,” said senior defenseman Trevor Currier, one of four captains for the Chieftains. “Our mindset and focus stays the same in a new league ... if not more so, because we have something to prove.”
The Chieftains handily won the Cape Ann League crown each of the last two seasons and earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 North playoffs both times. While there will be no postseason this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, the boys from Boxford, Topsfield and Middleton will settle for leaving their mark in their new conference.
“It’s exciting to be playing some new teams, and other we’ve played before like Danvers, Beverly and Gloucester, as league rivals,” noted 6-foot-2, 185-pound captain Aaron Zenus, the team’s first line right wing. “I’m excited to show these teams what we can do. For us seniors, it’ll only be one season — but we want to leave our stamp on things before we go.”
“It’s a new league, but it’s still high school hockey,” added fellow captain Lucas Canelli, a senior who’ll finally get the chance to be the team’s No. 1 goaltender. “I think Masco overall brings good tenacity and physicality to each game, and hopefully we can continue to do that in the Northeastern Conference.”
Masconomet were scheduled to open the season this Saturday against Beverly at Valley Forum in Haverhill (5:10 p.m.), their home rink, but now that contest may not happen. If that indeed is the case, they’ll open Monday at home against Saugus (2:10 p.m.), then hit the road for the first time a week from today at Peabody (5:15 p.m.).
Gone from last year’s club are scorers who accounted for 47 total goals, size and experience on the blue line, and the Salem News Player of the Year and CAL Most Valuable Player in goaltender Tucker Hanson. But the pipeline has hardly run dry at the regional school, where head coach Andrew Jackson has another crop of talented skaters eager to continue the team’s run of success.
“We’ve got some great seniors who have played regular minutes since they were sophomores, and some juniors who played a lot of minutes last year and have that experience,” said Richie Guarino, one of those 11th graders who is also Masconomet’s first line center and its fourth captain. “Plus, we’ve got some young guys who are really talented and should contribute right away.
“A new league brings new challenges, but we’ll be ready for it,” he added.
Guarino slots between Zenus on his right side and junior Josh Brann on the left. They could easily equal the 22 combined goals they scored a year ago in half as many games. Both Zenus and the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Guarino (”I love playing in front of the net and everything that goes on there”) bring physicality and scoring touch, with Brann being hailed by teammates as a guy who could really bust out offensively.
“Josh has been stepping up for us in a big way already,” said Canelli. “I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Senior Jason Hurford, who returned to the Chieftains after a year away playing junior hockey for the Islanders, is the second line center between sophomore right wing Michael Bevilacqua and freshman portsider A.J. Sacco.
The captains are well aware of what Hurford can do from his two varsity seasons as a freshman and sophomore (”he’ll be critical to our offense,” said Currier), and the quartet all raved about what Bevilacqua and especially Sacco are capable of.
“I played with A.J. in Mites, and he’s got NHL bloodlines,” said Guarino. “Both he and Michael are going to be really, really good. You can tell they’re both talented and see the ice very well.”
Zenus, who admits he’s more on the quiet side, preferring to lead by example (”kind of like (ex-San Antonio Spurs great) Tim Duncan”), concurred.
“I’ve got really high hopes for both of those young guys,” Zenus acknowledged.
Sophomore left wing Joe Young and juniors Chris O’Grady at center and Nick McMillan on the right side make up the third line, with fellow junior Ben Cohen also working his way into the mix.
Strength, speed and skill down the middle with Guarino, Hurford and O’Grady give the Chieftains arguably the deepest crop of centers on the North Shore.
The 5-foot-7, 165-pound Currier, a vocal, left-shot defenseman, will be paired up with fellow senior Parker Defeo, while junior Matt McMillan will usually skate with senior Logan Campbell, the latter of whom will also see time up front. Tommy Sacco, the junior brother of A.J., is back from St. John’s Prep and eager to take a regular turn on the blue line alongside senior Jacob Mair. The Chieftains’ depth here is evident, as senior Henry Sorenson and senior Anthony Tozier should also push for playing time.
After three years as a backup, Canelli will be the top dog between the pipes, backed up by sophomore Nicholas Santangelo. Honing his game with 1-on-1 sessions at Stop It Goaltending on its mini-rink in Middleton and some games with the Militia Hockey Club’s half-season team this fall (along with several of his Masco teammates) have Canelli in top form on the eve of the high school season.
“Lucas has that chip on his shoulder coming into this year,” said Zenus. “He could’ve played on most teams in the CAL as a freshman, but he was patient and waited until it was his time. Now, it’s here.”
“Tucker Hanson’s a great goalie and he taught me a lot over the years. He was really good that way,” acknowledged Canelli, a 6-foot, 180-pounder from Boxford. “I think my teammates noticed the work I put in under him, and I’m really appreciative they voted me a captain because of it.”
Currier, who organized team workouts involving calisthenics and body weight-type work at the Masconomet track this summer, said the fact that many of his teammates got some skating in during the fall will help make adjusting to the new rules such as showing up to the rink dressed and ready to go, wearing a face mask while playing and far fewer players allowed on the team bench during games a bit easier.
“If anything, I think we’ll be even more focused because there’ll be no one there in the stands,” said Currier. “There will be no distractions; it’s just you and your teammates working towards that common goal.”
Wednesday, February 3 is a day on the calendar to circle; that’s when Masconomet will take on Marblehead — an NEC team they haven’t played in recent seasons — in the first of two meetings at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton. The Headers also figure to be among the favorites to finish atop the conference standings, making for what should be an excellent contest.
¢¢¢
Pingree hit the ice for the first time this season on Monday. Players started out in cohorts; head coach Dan Gordon said he’s hoping to have his full team at Johnson Rink in a week or so.
Senior forwards Sam Murray (10 goals, 10 assists a year ago) and Hazen Pike (11-28-39) will serve as captains for the Highlanders along with 12th grade defensemen Kyle Collins (3-5-8) and Joe Silverio (4-10-14).
After not having a fall sports season, there’s hope that there will be some type of a winter season, no matter how few games, at the South Hamilton private school. Like most things in life these days, it’s a day-to-day situation.
¢¢¢
Bryan Swaczyk has looked right at home with Essex Tech in the early going. The crafty sophomore from Peabody with good wheels and a nose for the net has a pair of assists in two Hawks’ victories, and along with linemates David Egan (3 goals, assist) of Boxford at center and fellow junior Jonathan Daley of Salem (assist) on the right side.
A year ago, Swaczyk was a freshman at Peabody High who was second on the club in goals (12) and third in points (15). Tanners head coach Christian Wright was disappointed to lose a talented young player, but he was also more than understanding.
“Bryan can play, no question about it. He’s got real talent,” said Wright, Peabody’s second-year head coach. “He also wants to study to be an electrician, so going to Essex Tech makes a lot of sense for him. You do what you have to do to better yourself and your future; I have no problem with that whatsoever. He’s planning for his future.”
¢¢¢
Following his team’s season opener last Saturday in Gloucester — one in which the Tanners had just 10 skaters available, as well as goalie Lucas DeMild and two backup keepers — Wright talked about why he didn’t pursue getting any 8th grade waivers for middle school youngsters to skate for Peabody High this winter.
“We had a few freshmen out there and you see how overwhelmed they can be with the speed and physicality of the game,” said Wright. “To put an eighth grader out there in that situation, where they’re going to be forced to play a lot ... that’s not safe or smart. I don’t mind getting waivers for eighth graders if I’m not going to be relying on those kids; say, having them play as the 10th or 11th forward. But I’m not going to put a kid out there on every third shift where they’re going to be overwhelmed and potentially hurt. That’s just dangerous.”
¢¢¢
The Blue Line Report, a column on North Shore high school hockey, appears each Wednesday during the winter sports season in The Salem News. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
||||