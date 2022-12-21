On Thanksgiving morning, Will Shannon had arguably the best high school football game of his life.
Masconomet’s senior tailback ran for 224 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Chieftains’ holiday win over Bishop Fenwick. It culminated a spectacular season on the gridiron for Shannon, who finished third in the region in both rushing yards (1,121) and rushing scores (12) to go with one interception, several tipped passes and a bunch of tackles from his spot in the defensive backfield.
Four days later, he traded in his cleats for skates — and if you think that wasn’t a big athletic culture shock, think again.
“It’s a whole different skill set skating as opposed to running — different leg muscles you use, how you accelerate, the speed of the game,” said Shannon, an 18-year-old senior right wing for the Chieftains. “In football, everything is straightforward and vertical movement. In hockey, it’s more lateral movement and using your hips a lot more. There’s also a lot more stopping and starting.”
Shannon is in a rare fraternity among those who play both varsity football and hockey on the North Shore. While it’s not exactly an extinct species, modern athletes who play these demanding and specialized sports at the high school level generally tend to focus on one or the other, not both.
There are a few others — Swampscott quarterback Zach Ryan is a defenseman and co-captain for the Big Blue hockey team; Marblehead sophomore Crew Monaco was a starting safety for the Magicians; Connor Wallace, a Beverly High sophomore forward, saw some time on special teams for the Panthers this fall. Even two of Shannon’s teammates, senior defenseman Max Conley (a TE/OLB) and junior forward Johnny Mireault (a RB/LB who missed a chunk of the season with an injury) are also part of this select group.
But Shannon stands out for his workload this fall, and how the 5-foot-10, 180-pound has stepped right in as a valuable two-way forward and penalty killer for Andrew Boepple‘s ice hockey squad.
“Will just always gives 100 percent in doing whatever the team needs him to do,” said Boepple, the longtime assistant and first-year head coach. “He’s a very selfless player who is steady with his emotions, even during tense moments in games.”
Shannon said he did not go into tryouts unprepared; he played summer league puck, skated on the weekends during football season, went to some captain’s practices, and played in a few games with Masco’s fall league team to stay as sharp as possible.
Still, he admitted, the transition is difficult. He’s just now feeling comfortable with his skating stride and his winter conditioning.
“In football, you get a break after every play. Not so in hockey,” Shannon said with a slight chuckle. “You have to make a lot more decisions on the fly, and sometimes you’re out there for a lot longer than an average shift.
“Football is more straight ahead; it’s a numbers game for me,” he added. “I’m always thinking about how many yards I can get on each carry and keep moving the ball forward for us. In hockey, you constantly have to switch from offense to defense and back, and the puck flies all over the ice. It’s a lot of stop/start, east/west, constant movement.”
While both sports are team-oriented games, said Shannon, hockey is much more on the fly as opposed to the structure of football.
He is currently on a line with senior center Jack Mertz, Masconomet’s captain, and junior left wing Ben Merrill. They like to set the tone of a particular contest by being the first forward trio to play, get a feel for that night’s foe, and come back to the bench to fill in their teammates on, say, what the ice surface might be like or how sensitive the end boards might be.
He’s also ferocious on man-down situations. “I love contributing however I can,” said Shannon, who said Jared Scarpaci‘s history class is his favorite in school. “If that means spending all of my energy trying to get the puck out of my zone on the PK, I’m happy to do that. I really enjoy battles in the corner; running up the middle in football has helped me as far as getting in good position on checks and getting to loose pucks.”
The Chieftains are coming off of an overtime win over Marblehead, and hope to parlay that success into Wednesday’s home contest against Danvers and for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
“We had a great run last season before losing in the (Division 2 state) quarterfinals to Duxbury in OT,” said Shannon, “and I feel like if we work hard, stay disciplined and play with confidence, I think we can be really successful again this season.
“This is a really good team, and I love playing with these guys.”
TRIVIA TIME: St. John’s Prep’s 2-2 overtime tie at Hingham last Saturday night was the Eagles’ first tie in 29 games, dating back to a 2-2 stalemate with Catholic Memorial on February 12, 2021. What North Shore boys hockey team holds the current mark for most games without a tie? (Answer at bottom of column).
With a pair of comeback wins already on its ledger, Swampscott is off to a 2-0 start this season after winning only three games all of last winter (and none the year before that). The lumps that the squad’s many players suffered through as freshmen and sophomores now seem to be paying off, as they’re bigger, stronger, and better prepared for the rigors of playing — and winning — varsity hockey games.
“The biggest thing is we’re now a junior/senior heavy team,” said long-time head coach Gino Faia, whose club rallied from a 3-1 opening night deficit to defeat Beverly (5-3), then came back three days later to defeat Latin Academy (4-3) on junior Will Roddy‘s goal in the final minute of regulation.
“A lot of guys improved in a lot of areas,” continued Faia. “That translates into more confidence. These guys are hungry and really want to win, and because of that they’re playing right down to the very end of games.”
The return of senior left wing Ronan Locke, who skated for the Big Blue as a freshman (putting up 7 goals and 14 assists) before transferring to St. Mary’s of Lynn for two seasons, has been a huge boon up front. He had a hat trick in the win over Latin Academy and has formed good chemistry with senior captain Aidan Sprague and junior right wing Jackson Bartram thus far.
Junior pivot Derek Faia, the coach’s son, has also had a strong start to the season centering a line with classmate Kody Langevain on his left and Roddy on his right.
One of the best defenseman in the Northeastern Conference, junior Quinn Hitchcock logs a ton of minutes and is a two-way force, with two goals and two assists already. Senior captain Zach Ryan and converted junior forward Frankie Pappalardo are also stellar on the back end along with senior T.J. McCarthy and junior Ben Tolosa (with freshman Jason Rothwell also seeing time on D). Eleventh grade netminder Jason Bouffard makes the saves he should and even a few he has no business stopping.
St. John’s Prep’s aforementioned tie at Hingham could turn out to be a blessing for Kristian Hanson‘s defending state champs.
The Eagles hadn’t been scored on in any of their preseason scrimmages or in the season opener against Masco, so it was inevitable they’d let one in; the coaches wanted to see how their players would react. Similarly, despite putting a blizzard’s worth of quality shots on the Harbormen’s net, they didn’t score until there were three minutes and change left.
“Their goalie (Luke McLellan) made some incredible saves off some very high quality chances by us,” said Hanson. “On the one hand, you can say we had countless chances to score and didn’t execute, which ultimately came back to bite us. The longer you go without capitalizing on chances like that and you let your opponent hang on, bad things can happen.
“But on the other hand, we controlled play almost throughout in a packed barn on the road,” added Hanson. “We had a goal called back in the first period (off the stick of freshman Cooper Hosmer), too. Some of our shots were incredible; Will had a one-timer from the wall that (McLellan) got across with his blocker that I don’t know how he got to. Our kids certainly generated enough chances to win.”
The Eagles are back on the road Thursday night and will cross state lines into Rhode Island to take on LaSalle Academy. After Christmas, they’ll host the annual Pete Frates Winter Classic at the Essex Sports Center, taking on BC High Dec. 28, then either Pope Francis or Central Catholic in the title game or consolation round the following day.
Great team building idea from Masconomet’s Boepple, who is having his players attend at least one varsity game for all of the other Chieftains’ winter sports teams to promote school spirit while supporting the other programs. They were in attendance at the Lady Chieftains’ girls basketball game against visiting Bishop Fenwick Tuesday night.
Trivia answer: Hamilton-Wenham has gone 29 straight contests without a tie. Coach Rob Ryan‘s team last ended a game with one point on Jan. 29, 2021 after skating to a 2-2 draw with Lynnfield.