The Blue Line Report: McClintock learns to display his leadership in off-ice capacity 

The Blue Line Report
Phil Stacey
Almost every morning, Luke McClintock’s alarm goes off at 4:40 a.m. He gets up and puts on his hockey gear before making the 20-minute ride to the Essex Sports Center in Middleton for Hamilton-Wenham hockey practice.
A mainstay on defense since he was a freshman, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior enjoys being on the ice with his teammates with a stick in his hand, blades on his feet and helmet on his head.
There’s only one problem: he’s not playing this season.
Instead, the alternate captain is serving as a de facto coach for the Generals after opting to have shoulder surgery in the fall. By doing so, he’s readying himself for his final season of high school baseball before he continues his career on the diamond pitching for Babson University.
“I committed to Babson in early September and had my surgery on Oct. 10. When I made that decision, I knew hockey season would be done,” said the 17-year-old McClintock. “As much as I wanted to play my senior year and see things through, I knew I had to do this to get ready for my next four years. But I also I knew I was going to be involved with the hockey team any way that I could.”
McClintock has become a mentor to many of the team’s younger blue liners while serving as an additional a pair of eyes on the bench that can point things out to his teammates during games. In this new role, he’s also acting as a conduit between the coaching staff and players.
If he can’t lead by example on the ice — he put up eight goals and 34 points over the last three seasons while thriving on being, in his own words, “a boss in the defensive end” — he’ll put those leadership qualities to good use in other areas.
“He’s got no problem coaching me up,” said one of McClintock’s best friends, senior left wing James Horgan. “He’s coaching us all up because he’s watching the game and can see what’s going right and wrong and how we can fix it. Luke’s doing what he’s always done: being a hard worker and a leader for this team.”
James Stewart, another close friend who also serves as an alternate to team captain Colby Guyer, said that seeing McClintock on the ice working with his teammates each morning is the very definition of leadership.
“Luke certainly knows the ropes,” said Stewart, who has been accepted at Providence, UMass Amherst, Penn State and UNH and is waiting to hear on Boston College and Northeastern. “When you see him out there during practice or on the bench during games, knowing what he had to give up for his senior season, it gives you that added motivation to play for Luke since he can’t.
“It’d be one thing if our practices were in the afternoon,” continued Stewart, who is 20 days older than McClintock. “But he’s sacrificing his time and his sleep to be there for us every morning. It’s special to have him out there.”
Using phrases to describe him such as “fierce competitor”, “force on the ice” and “great teammate and leader”, Generals head coach Rob Ryan admits he misses having McClintock in the lineup, but realizes it’s for his betterment moving forward.
“When Luke first told me about the decision to sit out his senior year in order to get shoulder surgery, I was saddened. But that only lasted a brief moment, because in that same moment I became overjoyed with the news that Luke would be attending Babson to play baseball,” said Ryan. “On behalf of our entire hockey family, I’d like to thank Luke for his hard work and dedication..”
McClintock’s injury dates back to last winter prior to the Generals’ state tournament game against Newton South. He recalls getting shoved around in front of the net during practice and felt movement in his left (i.e., non-pitching) shoulder, but didn’t think much of it. He played in the Generals’ double overtime playoff loss and was preparing for his junior season of baseball before that was scrapped by COVID-19.
Soon thereafter he felt a pop in that same left shoulder, and knew something wasn’t right. Surgery was needed, but because of the pandemic there were no elective surgeries being done. So he had to wait until the fall ... and thus, he had already played his final high school hockey game.
“I figured we’d have a strong defense in front of (senior goalie) Grant Landon whether I was there or not, so I thought maybe I could help the younger guys and integrate some of the stuff I’ve learned during my time here,” said McClintock. “Guys like Zach Walles, Kevin Murphy and Seamus Heney were all back, but then we had younger guys like (freshmen) Aidan Clarke, Elijah Greenberg, Evan Haughey and Ryan Dolaher and Tim Graham, a sophomore, joining the team and needed experience. That’s where I can really help.”
McClintock is quick to not only point out areas where a tweak here or there could mean a different outcome, but also to praise when he sees a nice D-to-D pass, a reverse up to help the offense, or anything of that nature.
The Hamilton-Wenham coaching staff has certainly taken notice.
“Luke has been a true leader since his freshman year as a varsity starter,” said assistant coach Matt Churchill, a former Danvers High standout. “Being here on the ice every morning at 5:30 a.m. shows just how dedicated he is to his teammates and our program. I’m sure our freshman defensemen appreciate his presence and knowledge.”
“When you look up the word ‘teammate’ in the dictionary, you’ll find the Luke’s name,” added fellow H-W assistant Todd Ryan. “His commitment to the team this season has been as strong, if not stronger, than any other season. While we may miss him on the blue line, his presence has been evident everywhere else.”
McClintock admits there are times when, dressed in his practice gear, he has the itch to play again. He still takes part in about half of the team’s drills and gets the adrenaline rush of doing so ... but then stops himself before going any further.
“I just tell myself it’s not worth it,” he said. “The surgery went fine and I don’t want to screw that up. Going out and actually playing, as much as I’d love to, it’s not a risk I’m willing to take. I have to resist the temptation.”
The Babson baseball program’s gain is the Hamilton-Wenham hockey team’s loss. But not fully, as McClintock has transitioned quite nicely to someone who helps the Generals with his voice and thoughts, rather than his physical style and three-zone play.
¢¢¢
After splitting a pair of contests with Winthrop this week, Marblehead (2-1) has a huge test tonight when it travels up Route 128 North to face unbeaten Gloucester (4-0-0) at the Talbot Rink.
The Headers are coming off of a weekend split with Winthrop and, said head coach Chris Wells, need to get back to simplifying things and playing their designated positions.
“There was too much running around in all zones of the ice,” Wells said after watching the game films against the Vikings. “I know Gloucester has some good firepower up front and we need to be disciplined in our positioning. We also need to battle all over the ice; there were too many easy takeaways for Winthrop.”
Marblehead has lots of firepower of its own, with senior three-time captain Will Shull (6 goals, 9 points in three games) centering sophomores Chris Locke (1-3-4) and Carter Laramie (2 goals) on the top line, followed by junior Eli Feingold, senior Ian Cody and sophomore Connor Jalbert on the second unit. Hayden Leveroni, a third line right wing who sees power play time, also has two scores.
Captains J.T. Monahan and Charlie Titus along with junior Aidan Jalbert, freshman parnter Hogan Sedky and sophomore Lyndan Dyer, have two goals and six assists among them while playing shutdown defense in front of junior goalkeeper Nick Peters, who has allowed a mere five goals to date.
While the Headers have prevailed in each of the last five meetings between the two schools, this appears to be a much deeper, and hungrier, Fishermen squad, one that has outscored its foes 24-7 thus far.
Junior center Jack Costanzo (4-6-10), who hit his 100th career point in a Saturday win over Beverly, remains the main cog in the Gloucester engine but is far from a solo act. Guys like Ryan Bergin, Zach Abbott, Aidan Donald, Jack Delaney and freshman standouts such as Emerson Marshall (9 goals and an assist) and Colby Jewell (4 goals, 3 assists) have also been terrorizing opposing teams.
On defense, juniors Ryan Frates and Robbie Schuster lead a solid blueline in front of two youngsters who have alternated starts in net: sophomore Sean Bergin and ninth grader Nick Tarantino. If the rotation holds serve, look for Bergin to man the pipes against the Headers.
Head coach Derek Geary has been mixing up his forwards each game, having split former linemates Costanzo and Marshall up against Beverly. They’ll still be together on the man advantage and in situations that call for it (i.e., down a goal late), but Geary said he likes having them on separate lines to spread out the scoring.
“Something about this COVID-19 season that makes juggling lines seem like a good idea,” said Geary. “It keeps things fresh and our players on their toes.”
¢¢¢
St. John’s Prep will practice for the first time in a week today, then host St. John’s of Shrewsbury tomorrow (3:10 p.m.) at the Essex Sports Center in just its second game of the season.
The Eagles, who skated to a 1-1 overtime tie with Xaverian 10 days ago, practiced the following Monday and Tuesday before being shut down for, like many teams and schools have experienced, COVID-19 related issues. They stayed in touch with each other via Zoom in the interim and are now cleared to practice again.
“With less than four weeks left in the winter season and lack of ice time available, there’s really no place to plug additional games onto the schedule,” said head coach Kristian Hanson. “You have to try and play when you have availability if you still want to try and still get all 10 (regular season) games in.
St. John’s, which will hit the road for the first time Saturday to face Malden Catholic (6:40 p.m.), still has makeup games to reschedule with MC and Catholic Memorial.
“We’ve had so little time together as a team thus far,” said Hanson. “Honestly, I felt like we built some momentum in the Xaverian game, where we had 15 new faces get a taste of varsity hockey. Our goal was to build off of that, and that’s been delayed ... but that goal remains the same.
“The best thing for us to get right back into it and play.”
¢¢¢
The Blue Line Report, a column on North Shore high school hockey, appears each Wednesday during the winter sports season in The Salem News. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
||||