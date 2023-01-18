I have a high schooler taking midterms this week.
Which got me to thinking ... it’s a good time to take the pulse of each of the area’s 11 boys hockey teams at the midway point of the regular season. Let’s see who each team’s best player has been so far, the player who’s been the biggest surprise, and who’s primed for a second half breakout.
Let’s reward those squads who have had played extremely well and put the list in order of winning percentage.
ESSEX TECH (9-0-1, .950)
Best player so far: Cam Doherty, Sr. D. On a deep and talented team, this could have gone to a number of players, such as Logan Casey and Brady Leonard, forwards on two separate lines who have 26 points apiece. But Doherty is a machine on the back end, logging big minutes and always playing consistently. He’s back to form this season after suffering a broken foot a year ago, and he’s got great hands to go along with exceptional skating.
Biggest surprise: Drew Carney, Jr. D. Hard work in the offseason is paying off for this big, strong, stay-at-home blueliner, and as a result he’s earned regular playing time. Consistent and trustworthy, he always seems to make the right play.
Primed for a big second half: Jaydan Vargas, Soph. RW. Blazing fast skater is starting to cook offensively after missing the first four games of the season with a broken wrist. Gaining more confidence by the game, he already has three goals and eight assists.
ST. JOHN’S PREP (7-1-1, .833)
Best player so far: Aidan Holland, Sr. D. On a star-studded team with a cavalcade of weapons, Holland is the most indispensable player. Thrives under the brightest lights, plays in every situation imaginable, and can fill any role the Eagles need him too. (A close second: junior RW Jake Vana).
Biggest surprise: Ben McGilvray, Sr. LW. Not a surprise in that he’s producing offensively, with a goal and team-high 11 assists, but more that this physically strong and powerful force has been impactful all over the ice. He wins tons of 1-on-1 battles, is great along the walls, finds open teammates and gives his line a jolt every time he hops over the boards.
Primed for a big second half: Cam Umlah, Jr. C. It feels as if the Eagles’ third line is about to take the next step as a unit and Umlah is the driving force. Defensively responsible but can also be an offensive force.
MASCONOMET (6-4-0, .600)
Best player so far: Anthony Cerbone, Jr. D. Not flashy by any means, but the very definition of The Guy Who Does His Job. The Chieftains came into the season knowing they had a top notch defender in senior Cam Juliano; Cerbone’s emergence in his own right has been a huge boon.
Biggest surprise (tie): Chris Sacco and Tristen Dillon, Jr. goalies. Another position of uncertainty prior to the start of the campaign, these two keepers have alternated starts and found a steady rhythm. Sacco and Dillon each have three wins, respectable save percentages in the .890s and give their team a chance at two points every night.
Primed for a big second half: Brady Forde, Jr. C. Has worked his way up from a third line spot to a scoring role on the second line thanks to his production (5 goals, 4 assists). The 6-foot pivot with soft hands and great on-ice vision should see his name on the scoresheet even more frequently moving forward.
DANVERS (5-3-2, .600)
Best player so far: Nick Robinson, Jr. C. Great one-timer from the lower circles and the ability to get himself open in the offensive zone are a big reason why he’s put up nine goals and 12 points. Pushes the play with his size, force and stickhandling skills; not afraid to get dirty in the corners or out front, either.
Biggest surprise (tie): Jake Langlais, Fr. D and Cooper Dunham, Fr. W. Langlais has stepped right into a top four role on the blue line and handled the pressure of playing every other shift with maturity and aplomb. He’s also worked his way onto some of the Falcons’ special teams units, too. Dunham has gone from the fourth line up to the second and has 5 goals and 3 assists.
Primed for a big second half: Trevor McNeill, Sr. LW/C. Hurt for part of the first half, the Blue-and-White’s co-captain has a nose for the net (4 goals, 3 assists) and his confidence rubs off on his teammates. Expecting him to tear it up the rest of the way.
MARBLEHEAD (5-3-2, .600)
Best players so far (tie): Hogan Sedky, Jr. D and James Caeran, Soph. F. Halfway through his 11th grade season, Sedky’s eight goals and 13 points have already eclipsed his point total (18) from his freshman and sophomore yeas. He’s a beast in all three zones, an aggressive playmaker whose easy skating stride enables him to go from D-to-O and back easily. Caeran has also exploded; he’s tallied eight goals and eight assists so far and, with his intelligence and on-ice acumen, shows no signs of slowing down.
Biggest surprise: Sean Dolan, Soph. D. Never out of position, doesn’t make bad decisions, can chip in offensively (2-2-4) and is dependable in all situations. In other words, exactly what you want a defenseman to be.
Primed for a big second half: Avin Rodovsky, Fr. F. Feels like he’s just hit the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his eventual talent level; with three goals and a pair of assists Rodovsky could be in for much more for the remainder of the season. (Recently back from injury senior power forward Carter Laramie will also be piling up a ton of points, too, methinks).
PINGREE (7-5-2, .571)
Best player so far: Ryan Kavanagh, Jr. RW. Born leader of a still extremely-young squad paces the team in assists (11) and points (16), has the Highlanders in line for their first winning season in 14 years and a potential playoff berth, and is the main cog in the team’s engine.
Biggest surprise: Nick Hubbard, Jr. G. Has been exactly what Pingree has needed since transferring in from Malden Catholic: stability between the pipes. A 2.03 goals-against average, .932 save percentage, and a pair of shutouts have been exactly what the doctor ordered.
Primed for a big second half: Quinn Moses, Jr. LW. Ipswich native has been steady (3-4-7) so far, but the sense here is the offensive fireworks are about to happen.
SWAMPSCOTT (5-4-0, .555)
Best player so far: Ronan Locke, Sr. RW. With 11 goals, 19 points and a terrific set of hands, Locke — back with the Big Blue after two years away — might be the best skills forward in the Northeastern Conference.
Biggest surprise: Derek Faia, Jr. C. The head coach’s son is stronger, more confident and has a better shot this winter, all of which has earn 6-5-11 numbers and become a legitimate power play contributor.
Primed for a big second half: Frankie Pappalardo, Jr. D. Converted forward is just finding his game on the back end and is now showing what kind of player he can truly be. Forms a nice 1-2 punch with captain Zack Ryan on defense.
HAMILTON-WENHAM (4-6-0, .400)
Best player so far (tie): Charlie Collins Sr. RW and Will Stidsen, Sr. C. Have done most of the Generals’ goal scoring — they have 15 of the team’s 28 overall tallies — and will need to continue to produce at a high level while upping their defensive responsibilities to keep H-W in the playoff hunt.
Biggest surprise: Ryan Fazio, Fr. LW. A youngster who was trying to find his way early on but is now a driving force on his line, forechecking with ferocity and driving the net.
Primed for a big second half: Lucas Hunt, Sr. F. Missed the first six games of the season, but a 2-goal outing Monday against Swampscott foreshadows what’s to come when opposing goalies have to face him.
BISHOP FENWICK (2-7-0, .222)
Best player so far: Josh Millman, Sr. G. Hard to imagine where the Crusaders would be without him. Good to see this technically sound keeper earn wins in his last two contests with just one goal allowed combined.
Biggest surprise (tie): Anthony Sasso, Jr. D and Colten Carpenter, Fr. LW. Sasso is a hard hitting, strong skating defender who can pinch up and help on offense. Carpenter has ascended to first line duty and doesn’t look out of place at all.
Primed for a big second half: Brady McCormack, Jr. F. Eager to see what he’s capable of given the time and space to create in the offensive end.
PEABODY/SAUGUS (2-8-0, .200)
Best player so far: Dante Mauro, Sr. RW. Natural offensive talent buries his shots when he has the chance. Solid tape-to-tape passer, too, finding teammates in open space.
Biggest surprise: Trevor Pacheco, Jr. D. Liked what I’ve seen of him in terms of knowing when to join the rush, using his stick to ward off forwards, and clearing the zone.
Primed for a big second half: Michael Ryan, Jr. C. Scoring at a near point-per-game pace and has the potential to bump those numbers up, especially with the man advantage.
BEVERLY (0-10-0, .000)
Best player so far: Gavin Lawrence, Sr. D/RW. Slam dunk choice here. Noticed him every shift he was on defense; now that he’s transferred up front, he’s crashing the net, producing points (a team best 6-5-11), and providing leadership to his many underclassmen teammates.
Biggest surprise (tie): Logan Bowen, Fr. C and Coby Malionek, Fr. W. Two youngsters who are the future face of BHS hockey are already making their marks, having combined for 4 goals and 7 assists. They’re wise beyond their years in terms of hockey sense and maturity.
Primed for a big second half: Mikey O’Leary, Fr. F. Another ninth grader who dives right into the action and gives as good as he gets. I’m expecting a few goals to come his way, and he’ll undoubtedly add to his total of 4 assists, too.