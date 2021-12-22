Even the most ardent high school hockey fans are likely not following the goings-on of the MIAA’s Ice Hockey Committee when they meet in the spring.
But there was a motion made, and passed, at this past May’s virtual meeting that now affects every high school team in the Commonwealth.
Regular season overtime has come to Massachusetts high school hockey in 2021-22. If two squads are tied after regulation they’ll skate 4-on-4 for up to five minutes and the first team that scores wins. If they’re still locked in a stalemate, each team will get a point for the tie.
Here’s the kicker, though: a team that wins in overtime will get two points — but the losing squad gets zero. As in zip, nada, none.
As you might imagine, coaches aren’t big fans of this last part.
“Overtime is exciting, but I’m not sure it does much good for the game to take away a point from a high school team that works for three periods to gain a tie and get nothing in return,” said Beverly head coach Greg Fonzi.
“I don’t think it’s right that both teams don’t get at least a point,” added Andrew Jackson of Masconomet. “I’d think you would see a more entertaining OT if that’s the case, with both teams going for the ‘W’.”
Overtime was voted in by the Ice Hockey Committee for a two-season trial period (‘21-22 and ‘22-23) and was passed by an 8-1-1 decision.
“I’m on the board of the State Hockey Coaches Association and we love the idea of playing overtime,” said Essex Tech’s Mark Leonard, ‘but we really fought the no-point thing. It’s lousy. Most coaches agree teams should get a ‘loser’s point’ in OT.”
It’s no coincidence that this is being done in conjunction with the new statewide tournament format in all sports, where sectional tournaments have been done away with and boys hockey broken down into four divisions with the top 32 teams qualifying for postseason play. There is also no Super 8 tournament.
“From what I’ve heard, the new (statewide rankings) formula doesn’t work as well with ties,” said St. John’s Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, “so you have to think that played into the decision to play OT in the regular season.”
Two North Shore boys squads have taken part in the new overtime format already. Last Saturday, Essex Tech skated to a scoreless draw with Latin Academy as goaltender Kyle Mahan made 24 saves in 50 minutes of action. Later that same afternoon, junior defenseman Bobby Joyce‘s power play goal gave Danvers a 4-3 OT win at Winthrop, with his team skating with a 4-on-3 man advantage.
How teams approach this extra five minutes of time will certainly vary.
How much will certain squads shorten their bench? Will more coaches choose a traditional approach of having two defensemen and two forwards on the ice, or will they more aggressively deploy three forwards and just one blueliner? Does protecting the puck take on even greater significance so as not to give up odd-man rushes?
“We played to win,” Leonard said of his team’s recent draw. “I’ve found that if you play simply to remain tied or not to lose, that can backfire. “It might’ve been different if we had David Egan (one of the team’s top forwards) and Cam Doherty (the Hawks’ offensive minded and best defender), but we went 2 forwards and 2 D. So I guess we were conservative this time ... but it might be different in another instance.”
“We will be aggressive,” said Masco’s Jackson. “We’ve learned from past OT losses in the state tournament that you can’t play too tight and try NOT to lose. It’s better to give it your all and go for the win.”
Hanson said he’ll approach overtime the same way he would in the third period of a one-goal game where even the smallest of choices can make a difference in the game’s eventual outcome.
“I might be more inclined to use three forwards (in OT) if you still got a point for a loss,” he said, “but with both points on the line, it would definitely affect the way I coach. That’d probably lean more conservative.”
Ties have long been a big part of high school hockey in the Bay State. One team that plays an exemplary contest against a better opponent can feel great about themselves by earning a point after a 45-minute stalemate. There have also been many instances were squads have qualified for the state tournament by earning key ties throughout the regular season.
Now, these ties will become increasingly rare.
¢¢¢
Another big rule change this winter is that leagues and teams have the option of playing 17-minute periods, two more than the long-established 15.
St. John’s Prep is doing so, as are the other teams in the Catholic Conference. So is Essex Tech and the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. The Northeastern Conference, however, is not; neither is Bishop Fenwick out of the Catholic Central League.
“I’m in favor of it,” said Hanson, whose team played two 22 1/2 minute periods during last winter’s truncated 2020-21 season in the Catholic Conference. “It’s more in line of what the prep schools and some junior programs are doing, and we’re trying to stay competitive with that.”
In some instances, home teams that choose to play under the 17-minute periods will do so no matter who they play unless the opposing coach is overly vehement about not doing so. For instance, Malden Catholic (of the Catholic Conference) and Newburyport (of the Cape Ann League) played 17-minute periods Monday night during the Lancers’ 3-1 triumph, but Latin Academy did not want to when they skated at Essex Tech Saturday, so those two clubs played under the usual 15-minute stanzas.
“It’s another two or three shifts you need to think about each period,” said Essex Tech’s Leonard. “Maybe you put your fourth line out there with five minutes left in the period as opposed to with two minutes left, things like that.”
Leonard admitted that he’d rather have the option of being able to play more games — say, 22-to-24 – than 17-minute periods, but he’s fine that the CAC coaches voted the way they did.
Bishop Fenwick’s Quinlan said if he’d like to see anything tweaked, it’s the 2-minute minor penalties that were implemented a few years back after years of 1 1/2 minute minors.
“If you get seven penalties in a game, that’s essentially one whole period you’re shorthanded under 15-minute periods,” said Quinlan. “I like 17-minute periods and no overtime, but don’t like 15-minute periods and 2-minute penalties. They should be 1:30.”
¢¢¢
If you’re looking to catch some holiday tournament hockey between Christmas and New Year’s, there are plenty of options for you.
Beverly and Marblehead will again be taking part in the Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament at Talbot Rink in Gloucester along with the host Fishermen and newcomer Barrington, R.I. The Panthers meet the Rhode Islanders Sunday at 6 p.m., followed by the second meeting of the young season between the Headers and Gloucester at 8 p.m.. The two winners meet for the tourney title Monday at 8, preceded by the consolation tilt.
Swampscott, Hamilton-Wenham, Rockport and host Lynn will make up the four-team Lynn Christmas Tournament at Connery Rink. The Monday matchups are Hamilton-Wenham vs. Rockport (4) and Swampscott/Lynn (6), with the same times for the consolation and title games, respectively, on Tuesday.
Bishop Fenwick skates against CCL rival Bishop Feehan at Warrior Arena in Brighton next Wednesday (2 p.m.) in the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament; Notre Dame, Conn. and the host Knights will meet in the other semifinal. The consolation and title games will be played the following day.
Another Wednesday clash features Masconomet taking on Billerica in the first round of the Stoneham Christmas Tournament at 6 p.m.; two nights later they’ll take on either Dedham or the host Spartans.
Also on Wednesday, Danvers faces off against Chelmsford (7:10 p.m.) in the Lions Cup at Chelmsford Forum.
¢¢¢
Making the arduous decision to not have a varsity boys hockey team this season and instead play a junior varsity-only slate of games, Peabody High kicks off its season tonight at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink against Everett at 5:15 p.m.
The Tanners currently have 11 games scheduled and are looking to play more. Among their opponents will be Marblehead, Bishop Fenwick, Reading, Melrose and Everett twice each, as well as one with Wakefield.
Coach Christian Wright‘s team is also practicing 3-4 times per week.
This decision was made to help keep the program afloat and make it stronger in both the short and long term while playing at a level that’s appropriate for a very young, very thin roster.
“The players, coach and parents are working hard,” Peabody High athletic director Dennis Desroches noted “This group of young Tanners are focused on creating a strong future for Peabody boys ice hockey.”
