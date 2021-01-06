The Blue Line Report: New season ... and plenty of ongoing changes 

The Blue Line Report
Phil Stacey
A new season is upon us ... and the 2020-21 boys hockey campaign is certainly going to be one unlike any other we’ve ever encountered.
There’s a lot to get to, so let’s cut to the chase and drop the puck:
While there’s a vaccine on the way, the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the here and now with our daily lives, and high school sports is obviously no exception. It seems like every day there’s another team that has to postpone a game or go ‘on pause’ for a week or more in an effort to combat the spread COVID-19.
As a result, only a handful of area teams — Bishop Fenwick, St. Mary’s of Lynn, Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield — have hit the ice for an actual regular season game thus far. Essex Tech is scheduled to do so Thursday night at the Chelmsford Forum, skating against the combined Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech squad.
As for everyone else, here’s what we have as of now — and of course, given the pandemic, these could change at a moment’s notice — as to when our other local clubs are set to play their first game:
Saturday: Peabody at Gloucester, 5:30 p.m. at Talbot Rink.
Saturday, Jan. 16: Xaverian at St. John’s Prep, 2 p.m. at Essex Sports Center in Middleton; Beverly at Masconomet, 5:10 p.m. at Valley Forum in Haverhill; Swampscott at Gloucester, 6 p.m. at Talbot Rink.
Sunday, Jan. 17: Danvers vs. Marblehead, 2:40 p.m. at Cronin Rink in Revere.
¢¢¢
With the above-mentioned Danvers/Marblehead tilt as a perfect example, there will be a number of programs playing ‘home’ games in barns that aren’t necessarily familiar surroundings to them.
With Endicott College’s Bourque Arena (Beverly, Danvers) and Salem State’s Rockett Arena (Marblehead, Swampscott) not putting down ice this winter because their own teams aren’t playing, and Pingree’s Johnson Rink (which Hamilton-Wenham uses) not ready to go either, schools have had to scramble to find open ice not only for actual contests, but also practices wherever they can.
That’s led to some interesting schedules. Danvers, for instance, will wear their white sweaters and skate as the home team at Talbot Rink in games against Beverly and Masconomet; they’ll do likewise at Larsen Rink in Winthrop against Marblehead, and again vs. Swampscott at the Essex Sports Center. Beverly will be the home squad against Marblehead at Cronin Rink at the end of January, and again against Danvers at Larsen in mid-February.
Hamilton-Wenham will use the Essex Sports Center as its home base, while Swampscott has dates at two different rinks in Saugus, Kasabuski and Hockeytown. Marblehead will use Cronin Rink for several home contests on Sunday afternoons — a day of the week that few, if any, non-state tournament boys hockey games have been previously played. Swampscott and Marblehead even have a game against each other scheduled for Connery Rink in Lynn on February 8.
A tip o’ the scalley cap to those rinks that found ice time for the schools in need, too. It’s a big ask in this day and age, not only because of the pandemic but also because of the supply-and-demand of ice time between boys and girls high school teams (varsity and, in some cases, JV’s), youth hockey, junior hockey, figure skating programs and the like. So those that run these rinks should be applauded for finding the time for these high school programs.
¢¢¢
Here’s a look at the top returning scorers for each team:
Austin Bernard, Beverly junior LW (13 goals, 8 assists, 21 points in 2019-20)
Cam Martin, Bishop Fenwick senior C (10-7-17; he also hit point No. 100 for his career this season by scoring in Fenwick’s season opener at St. Mary’s of Lynn)
Brett Baldassare, Danvers junior LW (20-19-39)
David Egan, Essex Tech junior C (19-15-34)
Cam Guyer, Hamilton-Wenham senior C (9-11-20)
Will Shull, Marblehead senior LW (19-9-28)
Aaron Zenus, Masconomet Sr. W (10-7-17)
Nathan LePage, Peabody Sr. F (6-6-12)
Jake DiNapoli, St. John’s Prep RW (8-10-18)
Griffin Bruhm, Swampscott Sr. D (2-6-8)
¢¢¢
Through three games we’ve seen in person this season (including the Bishop Fenwick girls), it appears as though players are adjusting as best they can to wearing masks/face coverings during play. Crowding at the faceoff circles hasn’t been much of a problem for teams, nor scrums along the walls.
The area it’ll take the most time to acclimate to, in these eyes, is the number of players who can be on their team’s bench at one time. Six are allowed at once while their teammates are either a.) playing on the ice itself or b.) waiting off to the side of the bench for their turn to rotate in. It’s necessary because of social distancing, of course.
The biggest issue lies in communication; coaches are used to talking to their skaters as they finish a shift to point something out, go over a play that just happened, or make in-game adjustments. Both Bishop Fenwick head coach Jimmy Quinlan and Hamilton-Wenham bench boss Rob Ryan admitted it’ll be an ongoing adjustment.
¢¢¢
Wayne Silva, the long-time referee and assignor for both the Northeastern Conference boys and Northeastern Hockey League girls, is in constant contact with both his game officials and coaches ... this year, naturally, even more so.
“We’re looking to keep the kids safe and get the games in,” said Silva, a Salem native and a Lieutenant with the Salem Fire Department. “Everyone has to learn and adapt and follow the rules.”
¢¢¢
Assuming we seem some form of a normal schedule (whatever that word means nowadays), which North Shore squad could be the most improved?
A vote for Beverly wouldn’t be a misguided one. The Panthers look, on paper, to be deeper and much improved from the last two seasons. They have three lines they can turn to for speed and scoring: D.J. Bachini centering and all-junior line with wingers Austin Bernard and Cam Cook; another 11th grader, Matt Mezza, in between wingers Gavin Doyle (an alternate captain) on the right side and senior captain Max Murphy on the left; and Dylan Zocco the third line pivot with alternate Danny Morency on his left and junior Jeff Hallinan on his right.
Bernard led Beverly in goals (13) and was second in points (21) as a sophomore. Mezza was second in assists (13) and third in points (17), while Doyle’s 11 goals a year ago were second-best on the squad to go with three assists. Bachini (7-5-12) also had double digit points.
Juniors Jaxon Thomas (2-7-9 last winter) and Matt Capachetti are juniors who return with experience on the blue line; classmate Max Edelstein, who transferred to Beverly High from St. John’s Prep, should also help out. Newcomer Brendan Sweeney, a senior transfer from Malden Catholic, and sophomore Dylan Hunter have both looked good thus far between the pipes.
“We’ve kept our kids focused as much as possible on working hard and preparing for the season,” second-year head coach Greg Fonzi said. “It’s a bit different than usual, but our goals still remain the same — and that’s to compete to win every time we play. The overall goal is to have a winning season and build off what we started last year.”
¢¢¢
The loss of a team’s graduating seniors is generally proportionate to the amount of goals that squad lost from one campaign to the next. A program that has additional players opt out for another school or to play junior hockey usually suffers even more so in the scoring department the following season.
St. John’s Prep, which was an overtime goal away from reaching the Super 8 championship game last March, graduated a staggering 15 seniors from that team, and four others have transferred out. That’s virtually replacing an entire team’s worth of players for most programs. Suffice to say, this year’s Eagles will be young, inexperienced and playing a Catholic Conference-only schedule this winter ... talk about a trial by fire.
Only 18 of the 82 goals scored by St. John’s Prep a year ago are back this winter, with that production coming from two players: seniors Zach McKennelley (10 goals) and Jake DiNapoli (8). Another Eagle, senior Owen Atkinson (0-2-2), is back as well.
Bishop Fenwick also has a lot of offense to make up this season, with nine graduating seniors accounting for 55 of the team’s 72 goals in 2019-20. So does neighboring Peabody, with six seniors and two transfers having made up 42 of their 55 tallies.
Swampscott’s four seniors accounted for 50 goals last winter, which in any season would be tough to replace. But the Big Blue also saw two other skaters choose other hockey paths (as well as a talented goalie, would-be sophomore Jack Russo), meaning another 15 goals went out the Zamboni door. As a result, only 12 of last year’s 77 goals return this season.
On the flip side Beverly lost 11 seniors, but five of those were either defensemen or a goalie As a result, the Panthers still have 42 of their 59 goals scored a year ago back in the fold.
Our other area schools’ numbers include Danvers (6 seniors lost, 29 goals), Essex Tech (10 seniors lost, 31 goals), Hamilton-Wenham (5 seniors lost, 18 goals), Marblehead (8 seniors lost, 38 goals) and Masconomet (9 players lost, 38 goals).
¢¢¢
