There is a proliferation of freshmen playing boys varsity hockey on the North Shore that we haven’t seen for a long time.
Of the 11 squads covered by this newspaper, there are a staggering 40 ninth graders on varsity rosters in 2022-23. and that doesn’t include Masconomet, which doesn’t have a single one.
The Peabody/Saugus co-operative team has an area-high nine freshmen. Its Northeastern Conference neighbors from Beverly have a half-dozen pulling on the Panther sweater on game nights, and Danvers, Essex Tech, and Hamilton-Wenham each have four first-year high schoolers.
Even St. John’s Prep, the defending Division 1 state champions who didn’t have many open spots to fill, have welcomed in three freshmen, all of whom are already helping out the big club.
“I think it’s a really unique situation where you have a contact sport with freshmen having an immediate impact on varsity. It’s pretty cool,” Danvers head coach Kevin Fessette said.
There are obvious hurdles for these freshmen. Getting used the speed of the game, where time and space close faster, is one thing. So is the physicality; opponents three years older who can be six inches and 60 pounds heavier than they are takes some getting used to. Learning how to minimize mistakes is yet another facet of the sport they must learn in real time.
“Some kids can handle it and some can’t. The guys who can go out and play their game and aren’t scared; that’s a big thing,” said Marblehead coach Mark Marfione. “Most of it with freshmen is keeping their confidence level up over the course of the season.”
Some make the varsity because their particularly hockey program needs them; others simply have the talent to perform at that level right away. It’s different at each school, but the bottom line is these 2007 and ‘08 birth years are being thrown directly into the big time and, in many cases, proving they can play with the big boys.
‘Energy and resiliency”
Rookie head coach Jason Marshall said it’s a “huge step in the right direction” for his Peabody/Saugus squad to have as many ninth graders as it does in terms of building a successful program for the long run. Goaltender Evan Tybinkowski has already seen action in a few games, and forward Nick Moribito (also from Peabody) scored in a victory over St. Joseph Prep.
The Tanners’ other freshmen include forwards Matt Scopa and Nick Armata (both from Peabody), defensemen Nathan Carne, Ryan Lockhart, and Tristan Joyce of Tannertown, as well as Saugus natives Larry Barrows on defense and Hunter Arsenault up front.
“We’re in a rare spot where a lot of these freshmen are able to get a lot of experience at the varsity level, which will greatly help their development,” said Marshall.
Another first-year head coach with a young squad, Beverly’s Andy Scott, is hoping for a similar evolution for his freshmen in Beverly. They include a top four defenseman in Nathan Wheeler, first line center Mikey O’Leary, second line winger Coby Malionek and center Logan Bowen, and fellow forwards Alex Alexeyev and Henry Mills.
O’Leary, who has already shown a propensity for popping right back up after being hit, was tied for the team lead in assists (3) heading into Tuesday’s game against Gloucester. Malionek, who possesses good hands and knows how to lay out hits, had scored twice, and the skilled Bowen had dished out two assists. Mills also has one helper thus far.
“They give us everything they have in terms of energy and resiliency,” said Scott. “They’re learning the varsity game on the fly, obviously, but their focus and energy is right where it needs to be — and that gets you exited for what they’re going to be like as players in the future.”
Panther assistant coach Andrew Irving was the sole freshman to make the BHS varsity in 2009-10. He said absorbing everything he could from the team’s veterans and doing whatever was asked of him on the ice helped his transition immensely.
“I like that I’ve seen our freshmen already coming together as a group, and our older guys are seeing that too,” said Irving. “They go out there and bang for the puck and try to get shots on net. “If there’s a weakness, it’s the same as any other kid that age playing on the varsity: you have to get stronger to be able to get to the gritty areas and find the back of the net.”
Understanding the little details
With only four seniors (including a first-time backup goalie), Danvers had spots available and four freshmen stepped up to grab them. Through five games, forwards Cooper Dunham (3 goals, 2 assists) and Thomas Fish, along with defensemen Jacob Langlais and Drew Godfried, have already combined for four goals and seven helpers.
“As a coaching staff we have to first make sure the kid can protect himself from body checks during the game; nobody wants to see anyone get hurt,” said Fessette. “Next we need to trust them inside our D-zone; this might be different, but I believe that’s very important.
“For the freshmen we have, I think a huge help was a very supportive parenting group and great coaches prior to high school to help them get to where they’re already at.”
Marblehead’s London McDonald plays bigger than his 5-foot-7, 150-pound frame; he’s not afraid to get involved in the physical play in front of the net or in the corners. Avin Rodovsky is another freshman regular for the Headers, with E.J. Wyman working to earn a permanent spot of his own.
Gino Faia is used to having freshmen lace ‘em up for him in Swampscott. Part of that, like Peabody/Saugus and Beverly this season, is out of necessity to fill out the varsity roster. This is one of those years, however, where that’s not the case: with seven seniors and nine juniors (many of whom have been varsity members since they were freshmen), only three ninth graders earned a spot.
Goalie Dom Pappalardo, whose offseason work has been noticeable, saw varsity time for the Big Blue last winter as an eighth grader. He earned his first career win/shutout Monday. Steady two-way defensemen Jason Rothwell also played as a middle schooler last year. Newcomer Ryan Frary, a stronger-than-average freshman forward, is fearless and owns a hard shot.
“With freshmen, it’s not so much a skill thing (as it is) they’re just not physically strong enough yet to compete against the older guys. That’s usually the case even with a freshman who has decent size,” noted Faia. “It also takes most of the year for them to understand the little details and habits on how you want them to play. So there’s a little bit of an adjustment period from what they’re used to.”
Can’t teach talent
Kristian Hanson is in a unique position at St. John’s Prep, where there is no shortage of talented players who try out. If you make the Eagles’ as a freshman, he said, it’s because you can help the varsity right away.
“We’re objective as a coaching staff when it comes to evaluating talent in that we’re not looking at your year in school so much as who can help us right now,” he said.
His program has had terrific ninth grade players over the years such as Shane Eiserman (52 points for the 2011 state finalists), defensemen Tim Usalis and Paul Edson (who played regularly for the 2015 Super 8 state champions), goaltender Jackson Irving, currently tending the pipes for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL; and Brian Carrabes, now at Boston University and a point-per-game player for SJP in 2016-17.
This season, J.R.Goldstein has stepped right into a veteran defensive corps and earned himself regular playing time with his strong skating, vision, and decision-making with the puck. Right wing Cooper Hosmer, who netted his first varsity goal just before Christmas, is tough on the puck and possesses a high hockey IQ, as does fellow forward Ethan Goodrich.
“All of them have room for growth: work in the D-zone, accountability, things like that,” said Hanson. “But we can’t teach the talent they all have.”
Another very deep team, Essex Tech, found room for four talented freshmen this winter. Two are blue liners: Cam Casey of Beverly and Chase Ruberti of Middleton. They’re joined by forwards Ted Tsoutsouris of Danvers and 5-foot-10, 160-pound Ben Rehal, also of Beverly.
Rehal filled in on the second line when sophomore Jaydan Vargas missed time due to injury and was rewarded with a dirty goal in a 3-3 tie with Marblehead. Casey and Tsoutsouris have also tallied goals for the Hawks, and Ruberti has an assist.
Colton Carpenter earned his first varsity point for Bishop Fenwick Tuesday in a setback against Bishop Feehan, while defenseman Joe DeBerardo is also poised to help the Crusaders.
Hamilton-Wenham is getting good production from Bruce Danaher up front; he lit the lamp against Amesbury and has assisted on two other goals. Fellow ninth grade forwards Ryan Fazio (goal vs. Northeast in the season opener), Grayson Minich (assist Monday vs. Rockport), and Finn Churchill have also proved they belong with the big club.
The Generals even have an eighth grader, Elijah Strozier, a forward who scored his first varsity goal Tuesday in a win over the Lynn Jets.
A trial run
Dan Gordon at Pingree certainly knows what mentoring freshmen hockey players is like. Last winter his Highlanders had a staggering 11; this year, they’re more mature sophomores who know the nuances of the game at the prep school level. There are but two freshmen wearing the Pingree colors now: defensemen Tynan Moses and Mikey Covelluzzi.
Gordon sees the two of them as ahead of the game for a few reasons; both are older (07’s) who want to be coached and have adapted quickly, knowing their parameters and what works in the team culture, they each have a high compete level, and they have short memories when it comes to mistakes, moving on from them quickly.
“Mikey has the physical build of a sophomore or junior and is physically ready for prep school hockey,” said Gordon. “Tynan is a good skater and can keep up with the speed.”
The biggest challenge ninth graders face, added Gordon, is being able to adapt to an older, faster game than they’re used to while being a sponge and soaking up what both their coaches and older teammates can teach them.
“Freshman year is like a trial run for most players, being that every game you see what works and what doesn’t,” he said. “And it takes a while because there are so many different situations you find yourself in each game: some things could work vs. a weaker team that wouldn’t vs. a stronger team.
“So it all come back to adapting — and that really goes for any player.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN