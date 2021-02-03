The Blue Line Report: North Shore hockey teams eager to raise funds, support for Quetta

There is arguably no sport that comes together faster, or better, than hockey when one of its own is hurt or in need of help.
The latest example: Bishop Feehan’s A.J. Quetta, a senior forward who suffered a serious spinal cord injury when he collided head first into a wall in West Springfield during a game last week. He remains in critical condition.
Since that time, the Massachusetts hockey community, from the Boston Bruins to high school and youth teams, have rallied around him, already raising more than $1 million dollars for he and his family to help defray the undoubtedly massive costs that will come with his treatment and recovery. A GoFundMe page set up by Quetta’s family has raised more than three quarters of a million dollars alone.
Here on the North Shore, it’s been no different. There’s been an outpouring of support of Quetta, with teams recognizing him in a show of solidarity, and others are collecting funds to donate to him and his family.
Bishop Fenwick High School played the Shamrocks this past Sunday in a Catholic Central League contest. It was the second game that Feehan had played since Quetta’s injury (having faced Austin Prep last Friday), and both Fenwick head coach Jimmy Quinlan and athletic director Dave Woods said they were able to properly recognize Quetta with Feehan-colored accoutrements while sending their prayers his way.
“We had shamrock stickers with his No. 10 on our helmets, wore green shoelaces and used green tape on our sticks,” said Quinlan, whose team skated to a 2-2 tie with the Shamrocks at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, thanks to a shorthanded goal by Max Vieira with just 50 seconds remaining. “Both teams took a knee and said a prayer for A.J. in the middle of the ice, and they did a No. 10 on the ice for him as well.”
Quinlan said that Fenwick captain Aiden Anthony helped organize the event.
“It was respectful and not over the top,” said Woods. “A quick together of both teams at center ice, while following the current safety protocols, worked out well.”
Other teams across the region that don’t play the Shamrocks still wanted to show their solidarity and found proper ways to do so.
When they faced off against one another Sunday night at Cronin Rink in Revere, both the Beverly and Marblehead squads hung No. 10 jerseys on the back of their respective benches. So did Masconomet when it played a pair of contests this past weekend. Rivals St. John’s Prep and Malden Catholic held a moment of silence for Quetta prior to puck drop Saturday night. Essex Tech plans on doing something similar either today against St. Joseph’s Prep or Saturday at home vs. Lowell Catholic. Swampscott’s captains are in the process of coming up with a fundraising effort of their own so that they may donate to Quetta’s GoFundMe page.
Hamilton-Wenham head coach Rob Ryan took it upon himself to organize a social media fundraiser. He’s asking folks to join #AJsArmy by donating $10 for No. 10, Quetta.
“Hockey is a big part of my life. The competitiveness, camaraderie and community are some of the best attributes of playing hockey,” Ryan wrote on his Facebook and Twitter pages. “Help by donating and spreading the call for support for AJ and his family by reposting this message on your social media accounts.”
The popular Todd’s Sporting Goods in Beverly, run by Todd Lampert and his sons Jaime and Matt (all former Beverly High players), have partnered with the Boston Pride hockey team to make and sell baseball caps and ‘A.J. Strong’ T-shirts and sweatshirts in Feehan’s colors with Quetta’s No. 10 on them. Working with former Pingree player Thomas E. Smith and his website, justcureparalysis.org (who is helping organizing things), all proceeds from these sales will go to help Quetta.
Items can be purchased from the Pride’s website at https://www.bostonpridehockey.com/collections/aj-strong; Todd’s Sporting Goods also hopes to have some items in stock for purchase by this Friday.
Marblehead’s Denna Laing with the Pride, Norwood High player Matt Brown a decade ago, the late Travis Roy at Boston University ... in each instance of serious, life altering injury to a hockey player, the hockey community has rallied around them. A.J. Quetta is the latest example.
Trivia question: Beverly High comes into tonight’s game at Peabody (5:15 p.m.) riding back-to-back shutouts. When was the last time the Panthers whitewashed three consecutive opponents? (See end of column for answer).
Masconomet will host Gloucester Saturday at the Valley Forum in Haverhill (5:10 p.m.) for their second meeting in eight days. What will differentiate this one, however, is that it will serve as the fourth annual Brandon Lafata ‘BLaf9’ Memorial Game.
Lafata, a former star forward and prolific scorer for the Chieftains, passed away at the way-too-young age of 19 from complications caused by Type 1 diabetes in February 2018. With the Lafatas having family in Gloucester, it made sense for Masconomet to take on the Fishermen for the last three seasons after meeting Newburyport in the inaugural BLaf9 contest.
Ironically, Masconomet has beaten Gloucester by the same 4-1 score each of the last two seasons in this Memorial Game. That also happens to be the exact same result of this past Saturday’s game, another Chieftains’ triumph.
Pingree is scheduled to play its first game of the season this Saturday at home (2:30 p.m.) against Worcester Academy at Johnson Rink. Coach Dan Gordon’s Highlanders began practicing in cohorts a few weeks ago, and were given the green light to play an actual contest against another team earlier this week.
Watching Danvers High warm up for its season opener last week against Swampscott, I was struck by the fact that all eight of their defensemen were right-handed shots. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an entire blue line unit shoot from the same side.
Falcons co-captain Michael Papamechail and fellow senior Griffin Geraghty were the top pairing, followed by junior Connor Horn and sophomore Bobby Joyce; freshman Brady Plaza and sophomore Cam O’Connell on the third pair; and 9th graders Nick Robinson and William Brooks.
Incidentally, Danvers’ other co-captain, Brian Taylor, had played defense throughout high school but has been moved up front this winter, where he’s playing first line right wing with linemates James Thibodeau, a junior, on the left side and senior Tyler Robinson at center.
Trivia answer: The Beverly Panthers last blanked three straight opponents during the 1972-73 season when they toppled, in succession, Winthrop (1-0), Lynn Classical (8-0) and Danvers (10-0). The Orange-and-Black, piloted by Jerry Ryan, finished the season with 7 wins, just 3 losses .... and 8 ties, good for fourth place in the Essex County League standings.
As an addendum: the following winter in the new 10-team Northeastern Conference hockey league, Beverly won the title with a 14-3-1 mark behind scoring standouts such as Brian Nelson, Tom Healey, John Petrosino and Joe Carnevale.
