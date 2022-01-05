Andrew Sousa is a senior hockey captain without a varsity high school team to serve as captain of.
And apparently, there isn’t a single thing that can be done about it.
A 17-year-old Peabody High student, Sousa had been a defenseman for the Tanners’ varsity the last three seasons, and was eager to serve as captain for the squad in 2021-22. He was well aware that the program lacked numbers and would be very green and inexperienced, yet still relished the thought of serving as a team leader both on and off the ice in this, his final season.
Then it all came crashing down.
The Tanners were reportedly going to be getting some hockey players who attended Salem High to play on the squad, but that didn’t transpire. Looking at the roster, almost half of whom were eighth or ninth graders without the size or physicality to realistically compete at the varsity level, head coach Christian Wright and the school’s athletic department made the difficult decision on the eve of the season starting to not play varsity hockey this winter. Instead, they decided to compete as a junior varsity program to help the younger players along and keep the hockey program alive long term, with an eye towards returning to varsity status in a year or two.
Sousa can — and has — played on the Tanners’ JV squad and practices with them every day. But he sees his role as much as a de facto coach helping younger players than he does as an actual player.
He’s a varsity regular and has been since his freshman year. He belongs playing for a varsity team.
Only he can’t. Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association rules prohibit him from doing so if another school hasn’t already entered into a co-operative agreement with Peabody High, which hasn’t happened.
That literally leaves Sousa stuck on an lonely island of one.
“Nothing is the same,” said the 5-foot-8, 160-pound Sousa. “I feel angry, frustrated, disappointed ... all of the above. This is nothing like what I thought my senior season would be like.”
The Sousas are understandably frustrated — one, that their son couldn’t have a final season with the Peabody High varsity, and two that he couldn’t find a way to play for another local team this winter.
“He got his (varsity) captaincy stripped from him and the chance to play varsity hockey his final season stripped from him ... and none of it was his fault,” said his mother, Melissa Sousa. “Andrew didn’t ask for this. I don’t know why an exception couldn’t be made in a case like this.”
Having watched her son play in a JV game recently against Beverly, Melissa Sousa said he looked “sad and depressed” on the ice, which naturally broke her heart. “He can’t enjoy the game he loves with seven eighth graders who look like they play Mites.”
On the surface, it seems like an easy fix. Sousa is a fine player who would give added depth and experience to almost any defensive corps on the North Shore. He’s not a Charlie McAvoy type who would give another program a huge advantage and automatically book them a trip to TD Garden for the state finals; he’s just a solid blue liner who knows the varsity ropes and would bring a presence both on the ice and in the locker room.
But the MIAA rules are very clear in regards to co-operative agreements. According to its Director of Communications, Tara Bennett, there are timelines involved for schools to request co-ops, and each school has to get approval from the others in their league to start one or join one.
Just as, if not more important, is the fact that any school entering into a co-op agreement would have to take all of the students at that school who wanted to play that particular sport, not just one. “They can’t be selective,” said Bennett.
It also means that the school which had the co-op team would be moved up one or more divisions in the state’s playoff system, something many programs are unwilling to do.
Take Essex Tech, for example. It seems like it would’ve been an ideal landing spot for Sousa, seeing as he leaves classes at Peabody High each day at 11 a.m., heads over to nearby Essex Tech for noon, and takes part in the school’s construction program for the second half of his school day. He also has a connection with the school’s hockey coach, Mark Leonard, having played for him as as a ninth grader when Leonard was behind the bench in Peabody.
But Essex Tech, a Division 3 technical school, would become a Division 1 school for state hockey tournament purposes if they co-opted with Peabody. That, understandably, is not something they’d be willing to do. Melissa Sousa said that Saugus High gave her the same answer.
“It’s certainly a frustrating matter, for sure,” said Bennett, who was sympathetic to Sousa’s plight. “It might’ve been a matter where there just wasn’t that opportunity to get a co-op together.”
An in-season waiver to play for another school is also not an option for Sousa; the MIAA doesn’t want players who, say, were cut from one team to transfer schools simply to play for another. That’s not the case here, obviously, but falls under the same umbrella.
Melissa Sousa said she and her husband, Dominic, have been working the phones and email since they first found out Peabody would be going JV-only. Athletic directors, principals, the Peabody superintendent, the MIAA, even Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt, all in an effort to get their son one more varsity hockey season.
It doesn’t look promising.
“My my whole frustration is this: it’s one kid, a senior, this wasn’t something that he asked for. Why couldn’t they do this for one kid?” asked Melissa Sousa. “I’m not saying he’s special. If there were four seniors at Peabody High I’d get it, but he’s the only one. He’s played since he was a freshman, been in the paper, done all these things.
“I understand the MIAA has rules, but this one time, couldn’t it just be possible?”
Sousa has tried to keep himself busy by spending more time at the gym and helping out at Extra Effort Hockey in Danvers. Although he realizes it’s unlikely, he’d love if a miracle came his way.
“I’d love to play with some team this season; I’m so ready to do it.
“But there’s nothing I can do about it.”
