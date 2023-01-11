Ty Langlais, Josh Henry and captain Bobby Joyce knew the deal before tryouts even began. Once he officially made the varsity, Jake Langlais became aware of it, too.
These four Danvers High hockey defensemen would be tasked not only with hopping over the boards every other shift, each asked to play 20 minutes or more a night and limit opponents’ shots to a minimum. But they’d have to do so in front of a first-time starter in net, one who tried out last season as a forward and had 10 whole minutes of varsity experience prior to this winter.
To which they replied: challenge accepted.
“We basically have the same group mindset,” said Ty Langlais, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior rearguard. “We talk a lot as defensemen and trust each other. We have an idea of what we’re working with, who we’re on the ice with at all times, and what needs to be done for us to succeed.”
What this blue line quartet has done so far is working wonders for the Falcons, who take a 5-2-2 mark into Wednesday’s Northeastern Conference battle with Marblehead (7:30 p.m.) at Salem State. The Blue-and-White are allowing just 18 shots per game, best in the region, and have surrendered just 20 goals.
Braedyn Oteri, the squad’s junior netminder, is still just a little over 13 months into learning the intricacies and technicalities of the position, but has improved “by leaps and bounds”, according to Henry, giving Danvers a steady hand between the pipes. Naturally he gets plenty of help from his four defensive mates, who protect Oteri as if he were a Fabergé egg — using their sticks to disrupt offensive flow by their foes, their bodies to block shots, and their muscle to clean the net in front of their keeper.
“What those four guys have been able to do is really amazing,” second-year Danvers head coach Kevin Fessette said. “What we ask of them is a lot; we know that and they know that, but they each keep producing at a high level and giving more and more to the team.”
Joyce, the only four-year player on the team, plays much bigger than his 5-foot-10, 165-pound frame might indicate. The right-shot defender loves going into the corners and winning puck battles, especially against bigger players. The same holds true when an opponent is trying to establish a net front presence, particularly on the man advantage.
“Getting gritty and going to work; that’s my favorite part of the position,” said Joyce, who looked up to Griffin Geraghty as a defensive role model when he was new to the DHS varsity. “Blocking shots, working to get the puck out of our zone, beating a bigger guy for the puck by using your strength or your stick properly, those are all things I really enjoy.”
“Bobby can really lay the body on guys. He’s got no fear,” added Jake Langlais. “I’d love to be as strong as he is.”
As a co-captain along with forward Trevor McNeill, Joyce knows that keeping his teammates focused and positive was a big part of the offseason, particularly after learning their starting keeper from a year ago was transferring schools. He loves how Oteri has taken the starter’s job and made it his own, filling an invaluable role for the Falcons.
“I think what Braedyn’s doing is awesome,” Joyce, who can play down low as a forward on the power play, said. “He’s put in a lot of work, he’s learning fast and picking up on things we’re telling him, and (in turn) what he’s communicating with us on the ice.”
Henry, a 5-foot-7, 145-pound sophomore, is an offensive minded defender who currently leads Danvers in both assists (10) and points (13). In that regard, he’s an ideal partner for the more grounded Joyce.
“I knew I’d be playing a bigger role this season, and there’s been no complaints from me,” the 16-year-old Henry, who also catches for the Falcons’ baseball team, said with a laugh. “I feel more adjusted to the style of varsity hockey than I did a year ago; I’m more willing to engage physically. I also have a better read on when to join the play (offensively), when to jump up and take a chance.”
Each of his fellow rearguards, said Henry, brings a different element to the team that mesh together succinctly.
“Bobby gives me a sense of security out there, knowing I can do my thing with the puck and he’ll always there for me,” said Henry. “His physicality is also wicked important for us as a team. Ty’s got a bomb of a shot, and the way Jake sees the ice is amazing. To watch him from the bench go from our end through the neutral zone is awesome.”
The Langlais brothers (Ty, a junior, is two years older than Jake), have natural chemistry, having not only played together growing up but also being coached by their father, Todd. He not only played for the Lynn Comets, but also served as a long-time coach for the Boston University and St. Mary’s of Lynn women’s teams, as well as his sons with the North Shore Wings. The family moved to Danvers from Lynn when Ty was in the sixth grade
Owner of that aforementioned lethal snapshot from the point, Ty is second on the Falcons in goals (6) and has 10 points total.
“It’s been a long path for me, but experience has really helped me get to where I am now,” said Ty Langlais. “Work I put in during the summer has really helped me up my game, and Coach Fessette said he was relying on me for that veteran experience and improvement. I’ve learned what I need to do every night for us to be successful, such as when to put pucks on net, what spot I need to be in, my defensive responsibilities.”
The right-shot (brother Jake is a lefty) relishes in the opportunity to pair up with his younger sibling.
“It’s special, a different bond than with anyone else,” he admitted. “It’s a lot easier to talk with Jake; we have a similar way of thinking on the ice. He’s a little different in that he’s fast than me, and strong for his age with a great shot. He likes to skate and bang guys around; I like to move pucks and play smart. It works perfectly.”
The 5-foot-7, 130-pound Jake, who turned 15 years old on January 4, moved from forward to defenseman in Squirts. He relies on his skating and strength to be effective.
“I’m just playing my game, getting pucks to the net and using my body to block shots,” said Jake, who also plays baseball.
“I realize not a lot of guys get to play with their brother, especially as partners on defense, so I know how lucky I am. Ty will always give me suggestions, too, telling tell me to keep my feet moving or my head up when we’re back on the bench between shifts; he’s always supporting me.”
Playing team defense is built into the Falcons’ DNA; it’s been that way for decades ever since John Gillis was behind the bench nearly a half-century ago. Under Fessette’s watchful eye, the Joyce-Langlais-Henry-Langlais quartet are living up to that lofty legacy and then some.
“We’ve got to be the ones that want it most every game,” said Joyce. “We take care of the puck in our own zone and we’ll be all right.”
¢¢¢
Someone who’s caught my eye this winter: Marblehead forward James Caeran.
A sophomore who plays his off wing (LW) on the Headers’ first line, he plays with a fearlessness that makes you quickly forget he’s 5-foot-5. When the puck is on his stick and he’s racing into the offensive zone or working his way toward the net — either looking for a teammate to pass to, or where to get a shot off from — Caeran skates with confidence, and he rarely loses a puck battle. He understands his defensive duties as well, making him a heady (pardon the pun) two-way player.
“He’s really good in small spaces on the ice, has a quick first few strides and is also fast in space,” said head coach Mark Marfione. “James always wants the puck on his stick.”
Caeran, who skates with center Chris Locke, has four goals and four assists in seven games, nearly equaling the 4-5-9 totals he had as a freshman last winter. He netted the game-winning goal in a 4-3 overtime triumph at Woburn.
“James leads by example and is one of the hardest workers on the team,” added Marfione, whose team will play its first home game since December 17 when it hosts Danvers Wednesday at the Rockett Arena. “His work ethic, coachability, and dedication is contagious.”
¢¢¢
The first MIAA power rankings for the winter season are due out this Friday, and we expect to see some of the usual suspects in the usual spots.
Defending Division 1 state champion St. John’s Prep (5-1-1) could very well earn the No. 1 ranking in the initial poll — especially after knocking off previously unbeaten Catholic Memorial by a 6-3 score over the weekend. Whether they’re in the top spot or a rung or two lower, the Eagles won’t be moving far from the Division 1 penthouse anytime soon.
Masconomet (5-3) and Marblehead (3-3-1) should be somewhere in the middle of the pack in Division 2. The seeding of the area’s lone unbeaten team, Essex Tech (7-0-1), will largely depend on how their strength of schedule and opponents’ value factors into the rankings. A 3-3 overtime tie with Marblehead recently will help them in that regard; so will an upcoming matchup with Danvers (which should also have a favorable ranking when the first set of rankings are released).
Swampscott, at 4-3, should see themselves in the top 32 of Division 4; same with Hamilton-Wenham (3-4), although the Generals are currently working to fix their woes and put an end to their recent woes, having not scored in either of their last two games and dropping four of their last five after a 2-0 start. The Generals will actually host the Big Blue on Martin Luther King Day (noon) at Pingree, which figures to be a good take.
The Blue Line Report is a North Shore high school boys hockey column that runs in The Salem News each Wednesday during the winter season. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at PStacey@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN.