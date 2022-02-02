Skating. It looks so simple and graceful when done properly, an integral part of the sport itself.
In reality, it’s difficult for even great athletes in other sports — and even more complicated for even the best hockey players to master.
So what makes a great skater? And, boiling it down even further, who are the best skaters in North Shore high school boys hockey this winter?
From 30-plus years of watching at this level, I have a pretty good idea. But I also checked in with the coaches that see their players ply their craft every day.
The end result is a list of 10 skaters, one from each team in The Salem News readership area, that make them among the best at what they do with 1-millimeter blades on the bottom of their black workboots.
Listed alphabetically, they are:
David Egan, Essex Tech
A four-year varsity standout who sits just 18 points away from 100 for his career, Egan (12 goals, 12 assists this winter) can score in many different ways. His skating ability is a big reason why he’s always in the right position around the net, in the offensive zone, or simply getting back on defense and breaking up plays in the neutral zone or his own end.
Having won the Hawks’ Fastest Skater competition each of the last two seasons, the 6-foot, 205-pound Boxford native has long, powerful strides and can accelerate in an instant. What separates Egan from other speedy teammates such as Nick LaConte and Jaydan Vargas is his power; he’s not only strong but well balanced, too.
Quinn Hitchcock, Swampscott
A young team whose best days are ahead of them, one thing the Big Blue have is talented skaters. From players who can cross over quickly and have excellent lateral movement to those who possess strong knee bend and balance and others with full extension and proper return, it’s tough to narrow it down to one player.
But Hitchcock, a 6-foot sophomore defenseman, gets the nod. He’s so smooth whether the puck is on his stick or he’s simply following the and anticipating what might happen next. Hitchcock’s long stride makes his skating seem effortless when he’s taking the puck out of his own zone.
Lucas Hunt, Hamilton-Wenham
Right out of the blocks, Hunt is a roadrunner on blades. His first three strides, said head coach Rob Ryan, are powerful and quick, and he’s off to the races from there with a penchant for motoring all game long. As a result, Hunt is able to separate himself from opponents quickly.
With acceleration, speed and stamina at his disposal, the junior forward is both strong and agile on his skates. Ryan likes to play off of his last name by saying “he hunts after pucks relentlessly”, a result of his putting pressure on the forecheck.
Chris Locke, Marblehead
Making it look easy is a trait of many great skaters, and Locke is no exception. The junior center can not only pivot both ways, but he skates as well backwards as he does forward — a rarity at the public school level.
Working on his edges during the offseason clearly paid off for the centerman. “It’s like he just flows, the way he can cut, stop and start and get up to speed,” said head coach Chris Wells.
Matt McMillan, Masconomet
Another squad blessed with a lot of elite skaters (A.J. Sacco comes immediately to mind), McMillan is a multi-functional defenseman who can not only defend his net and rush the puck up to create offense, but can stop on a dime effortlessly without losing any speed.
“The power and smoothness of his stride doesn’t make it look like he’s working hard or going fast, but he effortlessly skates past guys when he has the puck,” Masconomet assistant coach Don Roach said. “His transitions from forward-to-backward and vice-versa allow him to effectively defend oncoming forwards, and to maneuver out of trouble and join the rush when we gain the puck.”
Rocco Orlandella, Beverly
Dependable and versatile, Orlandella is also one of the Panthers’ fastest skaters. Seeing the smooth center flying through the neutral zone is a common occurrence when he’s on the ice; his north/south game borders on stellar.
With good balance and even better edges, Orlandella is strong on his feet and tough to knock off the puck. The right winger has, depending on who’s healthy and in the lineup, bounced between Beverly’s Yellow Line (with captain D.J. Bachini and Jeff Hallinan) and the third unit, the Blue Line (with Brad McAlpine and Jack Cameron), yet his skater never suffers.
Brady Plaza, Danvers
Any player can always work to strengthen his or her game, but when it comes to skating Plaza has few, if any weaknesses. The sophomore blue liner is fast with strong edges and changes direction extremely smoothly. As a defender, he can do this going forward, backwards or side to side equally well.
Many of the Falcons’ breakouts have been a result of Plaza simply beating an opponent’s F1 and creating passing lanes simply with his skating ability, said head coach Kevin Fessette. Winning team sprints in practice is nothing new for Plaza, who relishes the opportunity to turn on the jets and show off one of the best parts of his game.
Christian Rosa, St. John’s Prep
On a team that probably has four or five of the 7-8 best skaters in the area (Tommy Sarni, Jimmy Ayers, brothers Pierce and Cole Blaeser would all qualify) Rosa might be just a tick above his teammates. On a team that stresses skating like no other by constantly pushing the pace to keep opponents on their heels, Rosa is a highlight reel skater every time he hops over the boards.
The sophomore center from Lynnfield is light enough (145 lbs.) to fly all over the ice and tall enough (5-foot-9) to do so effortlessly. His fluid stride, strong edge work and effortless ability to get up and down all three zones is one thing, but it’s his shiftiness in open ice that sets him apart.
Tommy Tavenner, Pingree
You want to talk about high praise? Consider that his head coach, Dan Gordon, said that Tavenner’s skating “reminds me of Nicklas Lidstrom. It looks effortless for him.”
So how does a prep school player get compared to a Hockey Hall of Famer? Well, the senior alternate captain has a low base on his 5-foot-11, 170-pound frame to go with a long stride and low recovery underneath. His upper body, said Gordon, is sound and under control with a good arm swing, and he limits his crossovers in small areas and backwards skating. Tavenner’s open hip pivots are flawless, and because of his speed he can recover quickly.
Max Vieira, Bishop Fenwick
While he certainly owns natural ability, Vieira has gone from a very good skater to an outstanding one thanks to the work he’s put into his craft. That means spending time not only with a power skating coach to give him the drive and power that he seeks, but also a figure skating coach to make his feet quicker and the nuts and bolts of his stride.
The junior assistant captain has been rewarded for his offseason repetition, driving the net with a purpose and being rewarded with four goals thus far. “You can really see the difference in his skating this season,” said Fenwick head coach Jim Quinlan.
The Blue Line Report, a column on North Shore high school boys hockey, appears each Wednesday during the winter sports season in The Salem News. Contact Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN.