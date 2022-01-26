There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ St. John’s Prep hockey player. Everyone who earns the honor of tugging on the Eagles’ varsity sweater achieved that status in their own way.
Exceptional players earn a varsity spot right away as freshmen. Equally elite skaters and goalies make the leap from the freshman squad to the varsity as sophomores. The majority of players spend a year readying themselves on the junior varsity before making the leap to the big club as juniors.
Rarely does anyone make the Prep varsity for the first time as a senior. “It’s not impossible,” said veteran head coach Kristian Hanson, “but it is very, very difficult.”
That’s what makes Tommy Tilas so unique and special.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defenseman has played varsity hockey before — four years ago, when he was an eighth grader at his hometown Peabody High. He then decided to attend St. John’s Prep for high school and played on the freshman team for coach John Zimini and the JV’s for Matt ‘Booma’ Williams as a 10th grader.
But Tilas was cut from the varsity last winter as an 11th grader.
He realized then he had a choice to make.
“I came to St. John’s Prep for school first and foremost. Hockey was second,” he said. “But it was my dream to play for the Prep varsity. When I was cut last year, I told myself I’d do whatever I could to make it this season.”
Disappointed but refusing to be discouraged, Tilas decided to play midget hockey for the North Shore Hockey Academy, housed in the same complex (Essex Sports Center in Middleton) that St. John’s plays its home games. He played approximately 30 games over half a season and “really developed as a player”, in his own words.
That fueled him into his summer and fall workouts, which he did at both EPiK Fitness in Danvers and Mike Boyle’s Strength & Conditioning, located at the Essex Sports Center. He ate right, skated as often as he could, and readied himself for his final shot with the Eagles’ varsity.
When the time came, he was more than ready.
“The message we sent to Tommy after having to cut him was, ‘Continue to work hard. You’re right there (as far as cracking the varsity roster)’,” said Hanson, whose team is currently 10-1 and riding a nine-game winning streak.
“When he came out this season, we saw someone who was dedicated, was willing to work and lay it all out to make the team. Every so often we’ll get a senior like that, and we’ll give them a long look. In Tommy’s case, we definitely felt he had the skill set and attitude to help this team.”
On a squad littered with defensive depth, Tilas can play on virtually any pairing. He scored his first high school goal earlier this season in a win Bishop Guertin (which turned out to be the game-winner); more recently, he laid out to block an excellent scoring bid in the Eagles’ triumph over Catholic Memorial this past weekend.
“Tommy’s a great locker room guy who has a lot of friends on the team,” said Hanson. “He’s a calming figure on the bench, too, and is positive all the time. He sends the right message by not getting frustrated and is able to put a mistake behind him quickly.”
While different, goaltender Payton Palladino‘s case is also similar to Tilas’.
The Danvers native was a teammate of Tilas on both the Prep freshman and JV squads, and graduated to the varsity as a junior. But he couldn’t carve out much playing time in the COVID-impacted shorter season behind senior starter Cam Smith. Palladino was called on to make just one start — producing big time in a 1-0 shutout win at St. John’s of Shrewsbury — but otherwise spent the year practicing and learning, but not playing.
There were no guarantees he’d be the starter this winter, but Palladino’s own offseason work ethic, attitude and most of all his play won him the No. 1 job. Sickness caused him to miss the first few games, but he’s been outstanding since, going a perfect 8-0 with a spectacular 1.04 goals against average and .941 save percentage for the state’s top ranked team.
“Last season wasn’t frustrating, but it was ... a learning year,” said Palladino, who has been at St. John’s Prep since he was a sixth grade middle schooler. “Cam did really well last year and I was super proud of him. I definitely learned things by watching him in games and practicing with him every day.
“I knew I had to work hard and come in (to tryouts) ready to go this season,” he added. “There are so many great kids here and a lot of great goalies. I had to prove myself.”
The aforementioned Smith is another player who made the Eagles’ varsity as a senior for the first time and ran with the opportunity. Others in the recent past include guys like Matt Bishop and Seamus Lombard.
“Payton’s opportunities were limited a year ago because of Cam,” said Hanson, “but now that it’s his chance he’s been terrific. So steady and strong for us back there.”
Tilas says that Palladino “means everything to us; he’s so great for team morale”. Palladino offers similar platitudes to his friend and blue liner, highlighting the “team first mentality” that Tilas always brings to the rink.
Hanson is cognizant that high school hockey players grow and mature at different rates; it’s why he and his staff (including Jeff Tache, Scott Hentosh and Dave Hennessey) keep an open mind every year in tryouts. But he also realizes what most players’ normal varsity timelines are ... and what it means for who persevere and are rewarded with a varsity spot as a senior.
“Very few guys are able to do it in an effort to keep fighting for that dream, so to speak,” he said “So as a coaching staff, we’re happy to see it come to fruition.”
¢¢¢
Successful teams almost always have a player or two who surprise and play above expectations. For Masconomet, Michael Bevilacqua would have to be near the top of that list.
The Chieftains are 9-2 and currently No. 2 in the state’s power rankings in Division 2. They’ve got an elite player in sophomore scoring star A.J. Sacco, terrific leadership from senior stalwarts Josh Brann, Chris O’Grady, twin brothers Matt and Nick McMillan, and captain Richie Guarino and a terrific goaltender in senior Nick Santangelo.
Bevilacqua, a junior from Middleton, is inching his way towards that stratosphere. The 5-foot-7, 145-pounder centers the team’s third line. but does much more than that: he grinds and is tough in all three zones, excels at the dot, doesn’t over-pursue in the offensive end, backchecks like his hair is on fire and is on the team’s top penalty killing unit.
With Nick McMillan out injured, Bevilacqua has seen two sets of wingers round out his line — Ben Cohen and Mike Berrigan, or Ben Merrill and Will Shannon — yet his production hasn’t dropped off in the least. With three goals, five points and eight points in 11 games, he scored big goals in an overtime win at Gloucester and, more recently, a 3-1 triumph over Winthrop in which his team was shorthanded eight times.
Topping it all off, Bevilacqua is an Honor Roll student.
“He’s just a great kid,” said head coach Andrew Jackson. “Michael eats, breathes and lives hockey. He’d do anything to help the team.”
¢¢¢
Red hot Essex Tech (8-1-3) is getting some clutch production from its young corps of standouts. Three freshmen and two sophomores have all played key parts in the Hawks’ winning ways.
Linemates Jaydan Vargas and Brady Leonard grew up playing together for the North Shore Coyotes program and that built-in chemistry has translated nicely to the high school ranks. Vargas, a winger, has two goals and seven assists while Leonard (the son of head coach Mark Leonard) centers the team’s third line and has six goals and three assists. Both players scored in Essex Tech’s 3-3 tie with Latin Academy Tuesday night in South Boston.
Chris Maher, a sophomore left wing, was their linemate and had also been scoring and a near-goal a game pace (2 goals, 6 assists). But he broke his wrist against Nashoba Tech and is now lost for the season.
Another 10th grader, Logan Casey, has been terrific offensively with seven goals and five assists. He played junior varsity as a freshman before making the leap to the big club and has more than delivered.
So too as has freshman defenseman Riley Sobezenski, who not only has turned in excellent shifts when the puck is in his own end but is also the Hawks’ top scoring blue liner (2 goals, 5 assists). He’s a heady player and excellent skater with a bright future. Currently he’s paired up with another young talent, sophomore Armani Booth (1-3-4) behind the senior duo of rearguards Chris Batten and Luke Thibodeau.
