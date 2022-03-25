What began on a Saturday afternoon in mid-December at the Tsongas Center in Lowell ended with a wild celebration at the TD Garden close to 10:30 p.m. this past Sunday.
Over that 99-day span which stretched from the end of fall throughout the winter and into the first official day of spring, I covered 42 boys high school hockey games involving one of 10 local teams and I wish I could’ve gotten to more of them.
The 2021-22 campaign is one to be cherished and remembered. We had a state champion for the first time in seven years; saw a goaltender achieve a feat that only matched by one other keeper in the last 25 years; saw a number of games that would’ve been ties in the past settled under a new overtime format; watched new teams in the playoffs thanks to a revamped statewide playoff structure ... and so much more.
So let’s not waste any more time. Let’s take a look at the players, the teams, the moments and memories made that encapsulated this sport that so many of us love.
STACEY’S SUPER SIX
(aka The Salem News Dream Team)
LW — A.J. Sacco, Masconomet (21 goals, 22 assists, 43 points). Outstanding speed, stickhandling and hockey sense allowed the sophomore to dominate play at times. Sniped home a pair of pretty goals against St. John’s Prep as the Chieftains hung with the eventual Division 1 state champions the entire way. Sure fire college prospect.
C — David Egan, Essex Tech (24-16-40). A Division 3 player who would’ve seen ice time on any local club. Finished just two points shy of 100 for his career while powering the Hawks to their best-ever season and a league title. Led his squad in goals and points. Smart with and without the puck.
RW — Tommy Sarni, St. John’s Prep (20-9-29). Cemented himself as an all-time legend by scoring four goals in Division 1 state final at TD Garden — and adding two assists for a magnificent 6-point performance. Howitzer of a shot, particularly from off-wing circle. Led his squad in goals and points. Will play Division 1 lacrosse at Providence College.
D — Aidan Holland, St. John’s Prep (5-16-21). Junior led all blue liners locally in scoring, tearing it up over the second half of the season (4-13-17 in 13 games). Led the state champs with a plus-30. Seemed to get better the more minutes he played — and he played a ton in March. A major factor in all three zones.
D — Cody Plaza, Pingree (5-14-19). Offensive minded senior rearguard can skate like the wind and easily goes from his own end of the ice into the offensive zone. Terrific power play quarterback. One of the area’s better tape-to-tape passers.
G — Payton Palladino, St. John’s Prep (19-2, 1.62 GAA, 5 SHO). Missed the first few games of the season with illness, then proceeded to play lights out the rest of the season while back boning the Eagles to their first state crown in seven years. Calm, cool and collected on and off the ice, he never seemed fazed by the pressure surrounding him.
SECOND TEAM
F — Connor Jalbert, Marblehead (16-27-43); Jake Vana, St. John’s Prep (14-12-26); Will Van Sicklin, St. John’s Prep (12-15-27).
D — Matt McMillan, Masconomet (6-14-20); Jaxon Thomas, Beverly (9-8-17)
G — Kyle Mahan, Essex Tech (14-4-3, 1.56 GAA, 8 shutouts).
THIRD TEAM
F — Michael Lynch, Pingree (16-13-29); Pierce Blaeser, St. John’s Prep (5-17-22); Cole Blaeser, St. John’s Prep (6-16-22).
D — Connor Horn, Danvers (7-9-16); Brady Plaza, Danvers (7-5-12).
G — Nick Santangelo, Masconomet (13-4-2, 2.35 GAA, 1 shutout).
ALL-SENIOR TEAM
F — Tommy Sarni, St. John’s Prep
F — David Egan, Essex Tech
F — Michael Lynch, Pingree
D — Cody Plaza, Pingree
D — Matt McMillan, Masconomet
G — Payton Palladino, St. John’s Prep
SECOND TEAM:
F — Pierce Blaeser, St. John’s Prep; Eli Feingold, Marblehead (12-11-23); Aidan Ryan, Marblehead (7-16-23); D — Jaxon Thomas, Beverly; Connor Horn, Danvers; G — Nick Santangelo, Masconomet (BONUS F/D: Chris O’Grady, Masconomet (5-14-19).
ALL-JUNIOR TEAM
F — Connor Jalbert, Marblehead
F — Cole Blaeser, St. John’s Prep
F — Will Van Sicklin, St. John’s Prep
D — Aidan Holland, St. John’s Prep
D — Bobby Joyce, Danvers (3-8-11)
G — Kyle Mahan, Essex Tech
SECOND TEAM:
F — Michael Bevilacqua, Masconomet (11-13-24); Jimmy Ayers, St. John’s Prep (7-12-19); Hayden Leveroni, Marblehead (15-7-22); D — Cam Doherty, Essex Tech (2-7-9); Gavin Lawrence, Beverly (3-6-9); G — Luke Graham, Hamilton-Wenham (5-2, 2.36 GAA, 1 shutout).
ALL-SOPHOMORE TEAM
F — A.J. Sacco, Masconomet
F — Jake Vana, St. John’s Prep
F — Christian Rosa, St. John’s Prep (9-11-20)
D — Brady Plaza, Danvers
D — Hogan Sedky, Marblehead (1-13-14)
G — Jason Bouffard, Swampscott (3 wins, 480 saves)
SECOND TEAM:
F — Cam Umlah, St. John’s Prep (6-7-13); Ryan Kavanaugh, Pingree (11-20-31); Will Stidsen, Hamilton-Wenham (10-12-22); D — Matt O’Connor, Bishop Fenwick (2-4-6); Armani Booth, Essex Tech (2-7-9); G — Luke Marinelli, Pingree (240 saves).
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
F — Mate Tardi, Hamilton-Wenham (13-5-18)
F — Brady Leonard, Essex Tech (12-7-19)
F — Jaydan Vargas, Essex Tech (3-14-17)
D — Riley Sobezenski, Essex Tech (6-17-13)
D — Nick Brandano, St. John’s Prep (0-5-5)
G — Brayden Holt, Danvers (11-8-4, 2.32 GAA, 4 shutouts)
SECOND TEAM:
F — Kyle Hart, Marblehead (4-8-12); Max Guertin, Pingree (1-7-8); James Caeran, Marblehead (4-5-9); D — Max Kirianov, Pingree (1-8-9); Ryan Clay, Marblehead (1-2-3); G — Luke Quinn, St. John’s Prep (2-1, 1.89 GAA, 1 shutout).
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Brayden Holt, Danvers G. Because he plays the sport’s most important position and filled a glaring hole for the Falcons, he gets the nod by an eyelash over Essex Tech’s Leonard and Hamilton-Wenham’s Tardi. Holt played all but 10 minutes for the Blue-and-White, backstopping them to an unexpected 11 wins, including two in the postseason.
MOST UNDERAPPRECIATED
Dillon Bloom, Bishop Fenwick G. As the last line of defense for a team that scored an area-low 46 goals in 21 games, Bloom often had to be spectacular. He was, posting a 2.31 goals against average despite a 3-6-4 record. Two of his best games were back-to-back ties against Catholic Central League powers Austin Prep and St. Mary’s of Lynn. He deserved a better fate (and more victories).
UNSUNG HERO
Aidan Jalbert, Marblehead D. Steady and unflappable, every time I saw the Headers Jalbert always seemed to do two things: play his position smartly and without fanfare, while also making a difference making play. Sometimes it was an outlet pass that led to a goal; another time it was a stick lift to prevent a goal in his own end. His all-around game was a pleasure to watch.
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tommy Sarni, St. John’s Prep RW. This might be the easiest pick of all. Missing virtually all of last season with an injury, he burst out of the gates this winter with an opening night hat trick against Hingham, then capped off a championship season with a 4-goal, 2-assist masterpiece against Xaverian in the state final. He also had just one career point coming into his senior season, by the way.
FIVE BEST GAMES I SAW THIS SEASON
1. Jan. 1, 2022: Essex Tech 2, Swampscott 2 (OT): Played at the Bruins’ practice facility, Warrior Arena in Brighton, the Hawks threw everything they had at Swampscott goalie Jason Bouffard, but his North Shore high 49-save outing stole a point.
2. Jan. 22: St. John’s Prep 5, Catholic Memorial 1: Eagles were at the absolute peak of their regular season powers, dominating this battle of Nos. 1 vs. 2 in the state with a 3-goal first period and adding another early in the second. I didn’t think they’d lose another game after witnessing this dissection.
3. Feb. 5: Masconomet 5, Gloucester 4 (OT): The second of two overtime classics played between the two (both won by Masco), the Chieftains captured the annual Brandon Lafata ‘BLaf 9’ Memorial Game led by two early, surrendered four straight goals, then rallied to tie it before Michael Bevilacqua completed his hat trick in extra time.
4. March 11: Marlboro 4, Danvers 3 (OT): The Falcons took leads of 1-0 and 3-1 over the once-beaten No. 1 seed in the Division 3 state quarterfinals, shocking the sellout crowd on hand. The hosts eventually came back to tie it in the third and won it in the final might of overtime, but not before the Falcons showed why they overachieved the entire season.
5. March 15: St. John’s Prep 2, BC High 1 (2 OT): Winning the state title five days later was great, but unless Aidan Holland scored with 52 seconds left in regulation against a BC High team that hadn’t allowed a goal in more than 11 playoff periods, it never would have come to pass. St. John’s dominated the OT, with Christian Rosa burying the GWG early in the second extra stanza.
