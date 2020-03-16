Little did any of us who were in attendance at Framingham’s Loring Arena last Wednesday night realize that we were witnessing the final high school hockey game of the season in Massachusetts.
The Coronavirus pandemic put the 2019-20 season on ice following that St. John’s Prep vs. Pope Francis Super 8 semifinal, and the entire sports world as we know it has ground to a halt in an effort to slow down the spread of this deadly disease.
While there were no state championship games held Sunday at TD Garden, we can certainly look back on plenty of great high school boys hockey played over the previous 13-plus weeks. That was certainly true here on the North Shore, where eight of our 10 public/Catholic schools qualified for postseason play and we saw a multitude of great individual performances.
So here, in the final Blue Line Report of the season, we try to recap it all with our annual awards and accolades column.
STACEY’S SUPER SIX
(a.k.a. The Salem News Dream Team)
F: Will Shull, Marblehead (19 goals, 9 assists, 28 points): Yes, I’m fully cognizant that Shull missed eight games in the middle of the season with an injury. To me, that just strengthens the argument for the Northeastern Conference’s best player. His 1.36 goals per game average was the area’s best. A beast on blades.
F: Brendan Driscoll, Pingree (25 goals, 32 assists, 57 points in 28 games): The best way to describe Driscoll’s game is ‘effortless’ in that he can do so many things well and look like he’s not breaking a sweat. He’ll play lacrosse at Providence College, but he was terrific in the rink, too.
F: Conor Donovan, Swampscott (23-26-49 points): Agonizing choice here between he and his long-time linemate and fellow 100-point man, Drew Olivieri. By the slightest of margins it goes to Donovan, who was co-MVP of the Northeastern Conference and had the most goals, assists and points of any non-prep school player in the area.
D: Jack Gilligan, St. John’s Prep (5-8-13): Checks all the boxes: strong skater, great hands, smart in traffic, wins 1-on-1 battles; physically tough, low, hard and accurate shot, excellent leader. Eagles’ two-year captain will unquestionably missed.
D: Shawn Callahan, Masconomet (4-14-18): The Chieftains’ season changed for good once Callahan was moved from forward to the back end. An excellent stickhandler who was smart in all three zones, he graduates with more than 50 points and was a force for the two-time CAL champs.
G: Tucker Hanson, Masconomet (13-4-1, 1.66 GAA, .921 save percentage, 2 shutouts): In a very strong year for area goaltenders, Hanson emerged at the top of that mountaintop. Cape Ann League MVP not only had a stellar campaign this winter, but his last three (40-12-5, 1.66 GAA, .918 save pct., 9 SHO) were sublime.
ALL-SENIOR FIRST TEAM
F: Brendan Driscoll, Pingree
F: Conor Donovan, Swampscott
F: Cal Mansfield, Danvers (19-19-38)
D: Jack Gilligan, St. John’s Prep
D: Shawn Callahan, Masconomet
G: Tucker Hanson, Masconomet
SECOND TEAM: F, Drew Olivieri, Swampscott (22-23-45); F, Andrew Mezza, Beverly (7-15-22); F, Ned Malolepszy, St. John’s Prep (11-13-24); D, Josiah Brown, St. John’s Prep (1-11-12); D, Matt Elliott, Masconomet (3-9-12); G, Noah Dorsey-Sorofman, St. John’s Prep (12-6-5, 1.78 GAA, .917 save pct., 1 SHO).
ALL-JUNIOR FIRST TEAM
F: Will Shull, Marblehead
F: Ian Driscoll, Pingree (27-23-50)
F: Peyton Defeo, Masconomet (10-15-25)
D: Luke McClintock, Hamilton-Wenham (3-10-13)
D: Liam Locke, Swampscott (8-16-24)
G: Adam Bridgeo, Danvers (9-8-2, 2.55 GAA, 3 SHO)
SECOND TEAM: F, Andrew Phillips, Peabody (16-7-23); F, Jake DiNapoli, St. John’s Prep (8-10-18); F, Colby Guyer, Hamilton-Wenham (9-11-20); D, Mike Papamechail, Danvers (1-7-8); D, Jack Riley, St. John’s Prep (0-6-6); G, Jack Vieira, Bishop Fenwick (9-5-3, 2.05 GAA, .903 save pct., 1 SHO).
ALL-SOPHOMORE FIRST TEAM
F: Brett Baldassare, Danvers (20-19-39)
F: David Egan, Essex Tech (19-15-34)
F: Nick Townshend, St. John’s Prep (5-6-11)
D: Seamus Heney, Hamilton-Wenham (3-5-8)
D: Jaxon Thomas, Beverly (2-7-9)
G: Nick Peters, Marblehead (3-0-0, 1.67 GAA, .891 save pct.)
SECOND TEAM: F, Austin Bernard, Beverly (13-8-21); F, Richard Guarino, Masconomet (8-7-15); F, Eli Feingold, Marblehead (7-7-14); D, Cody Plaza, Pingree (1-13-14); D, Andrew Sousa, Peabody (2-5-7); G, Lucas Canelli, Masconomet (1-0, 0.00 GAA, 1 SHO).
ALL-FRESHMAN FIRST TEAM
F: Cam Russo, St. John’s Prep (5-4-9)
F: Kai Roberto, Masconomet (9-14-23)
F: Christopher Locke, Marblehead (7-8-15)
D: Bobby Joyce, Danvers (1-1-2)
D: Connor Sheridan, Marblehead (1-1-2)
G: Jack Russo, Swampscott (8-7, 2.79 GAA, .905 save pct., 1 SHO)
SECOND TEAM: F, Ronan Locke, Swampscott (7-14-21); F, Max Vieira, Bishop Fenwick (1-7-8); F, Bryan Swaczyk, Peabody (12-3-15); F, Trevor McNeill, Danvers (1-2-3); F, Carter Laramie, Marblehead (5-4-9); G, Kyle Mahan, Essex Tech (1-0-0, 2.14 GAA).
TEAM MVPS
Beverly: Andrew Mezza
Bishop Fenwick: Ian Worthley, C (16-20-26)
Danvers: Cal Mansfield
Essex Tech: Jake McLaughlin, G (10-4-5, 1.26 GAA, .946 save pct., 4 SHO)
Hamilton-Wenham: Finn Brophy, G (7 wins, 1.92 GAA, .914 save pct., 2 SHO)
Marblehead: Collin Hart, F (11-22-33)
Masconomet: Tucker Hanson
Peabody: Lucas DeMild, G (6 wins, 487 saves)
Pingree: Brendan Driscoll
St. John’s Prep: Jack Gilligan
Swampscott: Conor Donovan and Drew Olivieri (co-MVPs)
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Kai Roberto, Masconomet LW. It didn’t take long for this slick freshman speedster with silky mitts to work his way up to the Chieftains’ first line, and with his scoring acumen and heady play it was evident he belonged there. Three of his nine goals were game-winners, he finished as a plus-22, and he only took one penalty the entire season.
BIGGEST SURPRISE
Jake McLaughlin, Essex Tech. Seven players were viewed as possible replacements in goal for the Hawks this season, but no one could have guessed McLaughlin would come out of nowhere and put up the numbers he did, leading the area in shutouts, save percentage and (among those with at least 6 starts) goals against average. The senior helped Essex Tech set a bevy of team records this season with his remarkable play between the pipes, including a 43-save performance in a 1-1 tie with Marlboro.
ESSENTIAL GLUE GUYS
Beverly: Owen Desmond (1-5-6) and Shane Cassidy (0-3-3), Sr. D. Did their jobs without much fanfare, but were crucial to Panthers’ success.
Bishop Fenwick: Jake Murphy, Sr. RW (6-5-11). Waterbug on skates was in perpetual motion. Had huge goal in upset win at St. Mary’s Lynn.
Danvers: Cam DiMeglio, Sr. D (1-5-6). Came back from injury and illness to be a positive force on the Falcons’ blue line.
Essex Tech: Jake Krajeski, Sr. D (3-8-11). Big, strong and mobile, Krajeski gobbled up minutes on the Hawks’ defense like they were Skittles.
Hamilton-Wenham: Keegan O’Shea, Sr. RW (6-12-18). Tone-setter for Generals, from making pregame speeches to delivering in the clutch.
Marblehead: Peter Santeusanio, Sr. G (11-4-4, 2.05 GAA, .915 save pct.). Passionate about his craft and doing whatever it takes to pick up two points.
Masconomet: Jason Schueler, Sr. C (13-17-30). Surprising it took so long to mention this All-Cape Ann League selection and steady playmaker.
Peabody: James Guiry, Sr. C (6-13-19). Always liked his game and playmaking abilities. Could adapt to any role and any situation.
Pingree: Paul Duffy, Sr. RW (3-8-11). Accepted his role on the second line with grace and served as a mentor to young Highlander teammates.
St. John’s Prep: Ryan Webb, Sr. RW (7-10-17). A coach’s dream: never stops working, never stops moving, never complains.
Swampscott: Chris Barnes, Sr. D (0-8-8). Went about his business quietly, but his on-ice play and leadership qualities spoke volumes.
READY TO BUST OUT IN 2020-21
Beverly: D.J. Bachini, C. Great on faceoffs and smooth around the net, he could be looking at 15 goals or more in his junior season.
Bishop Fenwick: Cam Martin, RW. With 99 career points (82 of those at Pentucket), he could be in for a big senior year.
Danvers: James Carmilia, RW. Has talent aplenty; staying out of the box will only increase his scoring ability.
Essex Tech: Jonathan Daley, RW. Sky is the limit for Salem native after an impressive 11-6-17 sophomore campaign.
Hamilton-Wenham: James Horgan, F. Great protector of the puck and smarts could see him double his point totals (4-11-15) as a senior.
Marblehead: Eli Feingold, LW. Will be asked to shoulder more of the offensive load as a junior after scoring 25 points his first two years at MHS.
Masconomet: Matt McMillan, D. With three seniors graduating, others will need to step up on D and fill the void. Count on McMillan, who’ll be a junior, to do so.
Peabody: Luke Buckley, RW. After solid 4-6-10 totals as a junior, he’s ready to dive into the scoring waters as a senior.
Pingree: Michael Lynch, LW. A junior-to-be, he and senior center Sam Murray could put up big numbers together in 2020-21.
St. John’s Prep: Cole Lopilato, LW. A fourth liner this year, a likely 1st or 2nd liner next winter. He’s got the talent to make the leap, too.
Swampscott: Zach Pierce, LW. Maximizes his talent on every shift. Expect to see a spike in his numbers (3-2-5) a year from now when he’s a junior.
###
Phil Stacey is the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News. He has written ‘The Blue Line Report’ for more than 20 years and covered hockey for The Salem News for the last 30 years. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.