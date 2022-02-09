No player ever forgets their first varsity goal.
For seniors who might wondered when — and perhaps if — that might ever happen, seeing the light go on behind an opposing goaltender can produce equal parts jubilation, relief and satisfaction.
“It felt amazing,” said Will ten Hope of Beverly, a 12th grader who netted his first varsity gino this past Saturday in the Panthers’ win over Swampscott. “Every goal is important to someone, and this one was certainly important to me.”
“When I scored that first goal, I just thought about all of the hard work and dedication that went into it,” added Bishop Fenwick’s Nick Wesley, who netted his first two career goals against the top rated team in Connecticut, Notre Dame of West Haven, on the same night as ten Hope. “It didn’t even feel real at first ... then the second one went in, and I felt even better.”
With a little over two weeks to go in the regular season, seven seniors have tasted the sweet nectar of potting their first career goals in their last years: Brian Mahoney and Tyler McGuinness of Danvers, Bryce Bedard and Jack Berube of Pingree, Tommy Sarni at St. John’s Prep, and both ten Hope and Wesley.
Whether they serve as team captains and lead their team in scoring as a first line winger (Sarni) or make the most of their minutes skating on the fourth line (McGuinness), each of these Senior Seven reached their first tallies in different ways.
Mahoney, a 17-year-old left wing, admits his first marker was “actually pretty easy”. It came in the season opener against North Reading, in which he was credited with the final goal in a 5-0 shutout at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.
“My center (Nick Robinson) bumped the puck through their kids’ legs off the faceoff and hit me backdoor with a pass,” he recalled. “It was a play we do all the time in practice. I was right there and watched it go in, and it felt like all the hard work I’ve done paid off.”
Mahoney kept the mojo going the following night, scoring his team’s first goal — which wound up being the game-winner in a 6-0 blanking of Lowell in the Cobblestone Tournament title game.
“Again, it wasn’t a very pretty one,” he said with a chuckle. “I basically just had to poke it in.”
His teammate McGuinness’ first score came in a similar setting: the consolation contest of the Chelmsford Lions Cup tournament against Lowell Catholic. His rip was the game-winner in a 2-0 DHS victory.
It’s surprising that Sarni hasn’t scored prior to the 2021-22 season, given his fantastic shot and accuracy. But there was an extenuating circumstance: after a strong JV season as a sophomore, he was set to be a top six forward last year when he got hurt early on and missed the rest of the year (but returned in time for lacrosse and was a key scoring cog for the Division 1 state champion Eagles).
Eager to make the most of his senior season, Sarni scored a hat trick in a season opening 8-2 pounding of Hingham.
“I believe that first goal set the tone for the season,” said Sarni, who will play Division 1 lacrosse at Providence College. “It really depicts how we play our systems well.
“The goal was a textbook 3-on-2 with a trailer and a guy back pipe; it couldn’t have been drawn up any better. “(Linemates) Cole and Pierce Blaeser see the ice as well as anyone, and all I had to do was have a strong bottom hand and tap it in. The other two goals were on a silver platter, too: one was a rebound of Cole’s shot, and the third was another tap in from Cole.
“Having a hat trick is great and all,” Sarni added “but if you watch the film, it wouldn’t have happened without my teammates. I’m as grateful for them as I’ve ever been.”
Normally a winger who was moved back to defense last week, ten Hope’s tally was extra special. It served as an early birthday present for his father Paul, who turned 55 on Monday. His father even mentioned to his son beforehand how this might be his chance to rip the twine for the first time.
“It was an odd man rush and I jumped into it,” ten Hope said. “I called over to (the other defenseman), Jaxon Thomas, to let him know I was jumping up. (Captain) D.J. Bachini carried it down the wing and found me in the slot, and I scored 5-hole.
“I was kind of shocked when it went in, to be honest.”
Also a defenseman, Pingree’s Bedard admits he’s “never been much of a goal scorer,” but was elated when he was able to put one by the Berwick goaltender while shorthanded Dec. 17.
“(Captain) Michael Lynch had won a puck battle in the corner, and I came down from the left side between the blue line and the top of the circle,” said Bedard. “I yelled to him to pass me the puck and just ripped a one-timer below the goalie’s blocker.”
Berube, got his first in late January against Worcester Academy, then found the back of the net again this past weekend against Kents Hill.
Upon having a moment to reflect on his first goal, the 6-foot-2 Wesley said he thought back to his days as a youngster going to skill sessions and practices, learning the game and making friends in a sport they all loved.
His first goal came on the power play, which he had just been moved up to, with Fenwick teammates Matt O’Connor and Max Vieira assisting. His second of the night came in the third period with the two teams skating even strength.
“I’ve been getting chances since the first game of the season, and finally to see some of them go into the back of the net was relieving,” Wesley said.
■■■
Here’s a wild story that you’re not likely to forget.
In preparing for this past Saturday’s clash against Gloucester in the annual Brandon Lafata ‘BLaf 9’ Memorial Game, Masconomet made the decision to wear their old ‘candy cane’ red and white striped jerseys with a white ‘Masco’ script across the front that they wore when Lafata played in the mid-to-late 2010s.
Head coach Andrew Jackson went to the school and found that a few uniforms had different numbers than his players normally wore; as such, captain Chris O’Grady wore No. 18 in the candy canes as opposed to his usual No. 2; defenseman Anthony Cerbone donned No. 25 instead of his team-assigned No. 9 and so on.
Captain Richie Guarino wears No. 20, of which Jackson couldn’t find in the box of jerseys at the school. But Guarino said he knew where it was.
“I found it on eBay, Coach,” he told Jackson.
Say again?
That’s right; someone had gotten their hands on the sweater and had posted it on the consumer-to-consumer website, willing to sell it for $125 (plus shipping, of course). Along with a photo of the sweater itself, it mentioned it was a No. 20 jersey, size 52, with ‘a fighting strap’ (to keep from being pulled out of a players’ pants) in the back.
The most obvious reason why someone might want to make some cash from this sweater? Undoubtedly, they thought that the NHL’s current leading goal scorer, Chris Kreider (33 goals) of Boxford and a former Masconomet star, might’ve worn that same jersey when he played for the Chieftains as he currently does with the New York Rangers.
Only Kreider wore No. 4 during his time at Masco, not No. 20. (He didn’t even wear No. 20 at Boston College; No. 19 adorned his back at The Heights).
Nonetheless, Masconomet wanted its property back. and it just so happens that someone close to the hockey program knew someone who works for a government agency ... who managed to get the jersey back in 45 minutes, just like that.
Thus, Guarino got to wear his familiar No. 20 in the Chieftains’ 5-4 overtime win over the Fishermen, officially clinching the Northeastern Conference Dunn title in the process.
■■■
Two big memorial games on Saturday: The sixth annual Coach Bob Driscoll ‘Can Do’ Classic at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody, where Masconomet takes on their former Cape Ann League rivals from Lynnfield at noon in a clash of 13-2 squads; and the 14th annual 1st. Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton, where St. John’s Prep hosts Newburyport.
Masconomet has never lost a ‘Can Do’ classic, having won four straight after tying Peabody in the inaugural contest. The winner will receive the game’s trophy: one of Driscoll’s old skates mounted on a base.
A father of 10 with his wife Sally, Driscoll was legendary Chieftains’ hockey coach who won more than 300 games in his 33-year coaching career. He passed away at age 69 in April 2016 while playing hockey.
The Derek Hines game has grown in exposure and scope since it began in 2009. Once low key, it’s morphed into not only a celebration of the former St. John’s Prep and West Point captain’s life — ended far too soon by enemy fire at age 25 in Baylough, Afghanistan on Sept. 1, 2005 — but also helps to raise tens of thousands of dollars each year for the Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund.
The fact that this clash has been played against Hines’ hometown Newburyport Clippers in recent years makes it even more special.
“What makes it is so great each year is we get a new group of our kids who learn about Derek, his sacrifice and get to meet his family. It certainly keeps his memory alive among the Prep community,” said head coach Kristian Hanson. “It’s amazing how it’s grown over the years and is a great way to honor Derek and the Hines family.”
Per usual, the Eagles will wear specially designed jerseys that usually include a military theme.
Prior to that game, St. John’s Prep (13-2) will face Catholic Memorial (12-2-1) Wednesday night at Warrior Arena in Brighton (7 p.m.). A win would give the Eagles their first Catholic Conference title since the 2012-13 season, but they’ll have to do so in a rink they’ve never won at in four previous attempts.
St. John’s Prep is currently 7-2 in league play while CM is 6-1-1 with a game in hand; they lost to the Eagles last month in Middleton, 5-1.
###
The Blue Line Report, a column on North Shore high school hockey, appears each Wednesday in The Salem News during the winter sports season. Contact Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN.