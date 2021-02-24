The Blue Line Report: Surreal season still produced plenty of memorable moments

Another ho-hum high school hockey season is in the books.
Yeah, right.
Between a late start, shortened schedules, league-only play in most of the Commonwealth, no state playoffs, two 22 1/2 minute periods in the Catholic Conference, and pauses for COVID-19 cases and/or close contacts — poor Bishop Fenwick was put on hold four separate times — the 2020-21 campaign was seemingly over soon after it began.
But there was high school hockey played, which is what truly counts.
For the umpteenth year in a row, the final Blue Line Report of the year looks at The Salem News area boys hockey season that was while handing out some awards and accolades from the eyes of someone who’s been watching high schoolers chase a five-and-a-half ounce piece of black vulcanized rubber all over the ice for more than 30 years now.
STACEY’S SUPER SIX
(aka The Salem News Dream Team)
F — Will Shull, Marblehead. Achieved a rare Triple Crown by leading the area in goals (15), assists (15) and points (30). Started the year with a career-high 7-point effort against Peabody and never really slowed down. Tough to knock off the puck. A three-year captain, telling you all you need to know about his leadership skills and how he’s perceived by his teammates and coaches. Became 18th player in Header hockey history to score 100 or more career points, ending with 63-44-107 totals.
F — Cam Martin, Bishop Fenwick. Great hands and really good in tight spaces with the puck on his stick. Strong edges when cutting from one of the circles towards the slot. Deceptive snapshot fooled more than a few goalies. Catholic Central League foes regularly double-teamed Fenwick’s one true scoring standout and he still led the squad in scoring (9-5-14 in 10 games). Finished with 113 career points, including his first two years at Pentucket Regional.
F — A.J. Sacco, Masconomet. First freshman to earn a spot on the Super Six in a decade (Shane Eiserman, St. John’s Prep in 2011). Strong skater with terrific on-ice vision. Confident with or without the puck. Terrific acceleration from the neutral zone into the offensive end. One of the area’s best penalty killers. Puts feathery passes on the sticks of teammates for quick one-timers. Tied for team lead in scoring (3-13-16).
D — Jaxon Thomas, Beverly. Junior plays a lot of minutes on the Panther blue line — justifiably so, given his penchant for retrieving the puck and creating offense in addition to shutting down forwards in his own end of the rink. Always plays with his head up and doesn’t shy away from physical play in open ice. Solid skater is a mainstay on the power play and penalty kill.
D — Aidan Jalbert, Marblehead. Really took his game up several pegs this winter, adding some offensive pop (2-3-5) to his already stellar defensive game. Never seemed to get tired no matter how many shifts he was asked to skate. Tape-to-tape passes a specialty of his. Could be elusive in dodging forecheckers as he jump-started the offense. Team really felt his absence when he was forced to miss the last two contests.
G — Cam Smith, St. John’s Prep. Senior first-time starter from Ipswich squashed any concerns of how the Eagles would fare in goal this winter. Played his angles well, took up a lot of space between the pipes and didn’t give up many rebounds. Started nine of 10 games (against all Catholic Conference teams) and posted a 1.67 goals against average, .933 save percentage and one shutout while guiding St. John’s Prep to a second place finish in league play.
SECOND TEAM
F — Brian Taylor, Danvers Sr. (9-5-14); Nick McMillan, Masconomet Jr. (9-7-16); Matt Mezza, Beverly Jr. (5-11-16).
D — Michael Papamechail, Danvers Sr. (2-9-11); Aiden Holland, St. John’s Prep Soph. (1-1-2).
G — Lucas Canelli, Masconomet Sr. (9 wins, 1.75 GAA, .908 save pct., 2 shutouts).
THIRD TEAM
F — Brandon Swaczyk, Essex Tech Soph. (8-8-16); Matt Devin, Peabody Sr. (12-10-22); Eli Feingold, Marblehead Jr. (12-6-18).
D — Andrew Sousa, Peabody Jr. (3-7-10); Matt McMillan, Masconomet Jr. (3-7-10).
G — Kyle Mahan, Essex Tech Soph. (6 wins, 1.71 GAA, .930 save pct., 1 shutout).
ALL-SENIOR TEAM
F — Will Shull, Marblehead
F — Cam Martin, Bishop Fenwick
F — Brian Taylor, Danvers
D — J.T. Monahan, Marblehead (1-10-11)
D — Michael Papamechail, Danvers
G — Cam Smith, St. John’s Prep
ALL-JUNIOR TEAM
F — Nick McMillan, Masconomet
F — Matt Mezza, Beverly
F — Eli Feingold, Marblehead
D — Aidan Jalbert, Marblehead
D — Jaxon Thomas, Beverly
G — Nick Peters, Marblehead (6 wins, 2.26 GAA, .898 save pct., 2 shutouts)
ALL-SOPHOMORE TEAM
F — Brandon Swaczyk, Essex Tech
F — Jimmy Ayers, St. John’s Prep (2-2-4)
F — Connor Jalbert, Marblehead (2-2-4)
D — Aiden Holland, St. John’s Prep
D — Gavin Lawrence, Beverly (1-1-2)
G — Kyle Mahan, Essex Tech
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
F — A.J. Sacco, Masconomet
F — Christian Rosa, St. John’s Prep (2-2-4)
F — Jake Vana, St. John’s Prep (2-2-4)
D — Brady Plaza, Danvers (1-5-6)
D — Hogan Sedky, Marblehead (1-3-4)
G — Garrett White, Essex Tech (3.38 GAA)a
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
A.J. Sacco, Masconomet C. His talent was evident from the first practice to his teammates and coaches, who quickly found a spot for him in the top six. Mercurial pivot found near-instant chemistry with juniors Chris O’Grady and Nick McMillan as they became the Chieftains’ most productive trio, accounting for nearly four points per game with a combined 18 goals, 27 assists and 45 points. Could easily post those same scoring totals (or more) on his own as a sophomore next winter playing a full 20-game schedule plus playoffs. Future is very bright.
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Aidan Ryan, Marblehead C/F. Really liked how his game evolved over the month-and-a-half the Headers played, going from third line center to top six forward who could score (5 goals), dish the puck (8 assists), weave his way in and out of traffic, drive to the net and backcheck. On a team with a lot of offensive firepower (Shull, Feingold, Connor Jalbert, Chris Locke, Hayden Leveroni, Carter Laramie, etc.), Ryan’s got the goods to be an even bigger impact player next winter.
TEN TIPS O’ MY SCALLEY CAP TO ...
Lucas DeMild, Peabody G. I’m not sure any goaltender in area history has ever seen as many shots (2,208) as DeMild has in 72 games starting for the Tanners over the last four years. In fact, for every varsity minute he played for Peabody High he saw 0.785 shots per minute, a crazy amount. After his squad won just once in those first 40 games, he helped them win 11 games over the last two seasons and a Northeastern Conference South title this winter. I was also happy to see him pick up his first career shutout with a 4-0 shutout of Saugus earlier this month.
Grant Landon, Hamilton-Wenham G. Didn’t see nearly the volume that DeMild did, but made 34 or more saves in a game four times, tops in the area. The Generals only won twice, but he was a huge reason why they were in most games. Easily his team’s Most Valuable Player.
Ian Roddie, Swampscott G. A third goalie in the mix, Roddie backboned an extremely young (6 freshmen, 3 sophomores on an 18-player roster) and inexperienced team and kept them in virtually every contest with his acrobatic game. The Big Blue didn’t win any games (they did tie Saugus, 3-3), but Roddie and his work in the crease couldn’t be faulted.
Cam Doherty, Essex Tech D. Couldn’t believe how much this 5-foot-8, 140-pound sophomore from Beverly had improved from the first time I saw him this season (the Hawks’ season opener at the Chelmsford Forum) until later in the campaign against Northeast. Skated with poise and confidence lugging the puck out of his end. Vital piece of the team’s offense, too, with seven assists.
Chris Locke, Marblehead LW. A perfect compliment to Shull on his portside (and the aforementioned Laramie, a big-bodied right winger). Plays much bigger than his size and has a sneaky-good shot from inside the circles on out. Captain material.
Danny Morency, Beverly RW. Had a I’ll-skate-through-a-cinder-block-wall mentality; how can you not love that? Most seniors would pout being on the third line; Morency seemed to relish his role as an energy guy who could flip the script with a big hit, strong forecheck or rush towards the net.
Aaron Zenus, Masconomet F. Nothing flashy about the captain’s game — although he could fly when he got a head of steam behind him — but he used his size and strength to score some a half-dozen dirty goals for the co-NEC North champions.
Trevor McNeill, Danvers F. Not big in stature but huge in heart and on-ice grit, this sophomore had no issues planting himself in front of opponents’ nets and taking whacks from much bigger defensemen while looking for tips and deflections. He was rewarded with a couple of goals for these efforts.
Pierce and Cole Blaeser, St. John’s Prep F’s. A junior and sophomore, respectively, they combine excellent work ethic and on-ice focus into creating chances for themselves and their teammates. Also very responsible defensively. Looking for big years from both siblings in 2021-22.
10 THINGS YOU PROBABLY DIDN’T KNOW ...
1. The area’s leader in shutouts this season? That’d be Danvers High senior Isaac Tawyer, who blanked Peabody, Beverly and Saugus within a span of 16 days, blanking foes in three of his four starts.
2. There were 10 hat tricks scored by local players this winter, and half of those came off the sticks of Marblehead skaters: Will Shull (twice), Eli Feingold (twice) and Carter Laramie.
3. Shull is also the area player who had multiple games of 5 or more points in a game ... and did so three times, producing 7 points vs. Peabody and 5 each in wins over Masconomet and Swampscott.
4. Sophomore Dylan Hunter was the first Beverly High goalie in memory to win his first four career starts, defeating Swampscott, Saugus, Peabody and Danvers in order.
5. Both of Hamilton-Wenham’s game-winning goals this season came from defensemen: junior Zack Walles’ overtime tally sank Pentucket, 4-3, while Seamus Heney’s third period marker took down Pentucket by the same score, only in regulation.
6. Unless either Essex Tech’s David Egan (30 goals, 23 assists, 53 career points) or Marblehead’s Eli Feingold (27-16-43 career) explode offensively next winter as seniors, we almost certainly won’t have any new 100-point career men a year from now.
7. Beverly High junior teammates Matt Mezza (4) D.J. Bachini (3) combined for seven assists in a win at Peabody, more than any other pair of linemates in one game this winter.
8. North Shore defensemen scored a combined 43 goals this season, with Masconomet leading the way with nine total: Matt McMillan (3), Peyton DeFeo (2), Trevor Currier, E.J. Elkington, Tommy Sacco and Jacob Mair.
9. Senior Tyler Robinson of Danvers didn’t have any goals in his team’s first 10 games ... then scored five times in a span of 30 hours in wins over Marblehead (4-1) and Saugus (7-1).
10. St. John’s Prep had four of the region’s 11 ties during this campaign, giving them nine stalemates in their last 35 contests dating back to the start of the 2019-20 season. That’s more than Beverly, Danvers, Masconomet and Peabody combined (8) during that same time span, covering a total of 133 games.
