Know your role. It's not just a clever catchphrase that helped launch The Rock to superstardom far beyond the wrestling ring some two decades ago, but also an edict that hockey coaches at virtually every level preach to their teams.
There are scorers, playmakers, elite defensemen, stellar goaltenders, depth guys and, a bygone era, goons.
Then there are 'empty the bucket' guys, players who may not possess the natural skill, speed, skating prowess or scoring acumen of their teammates, but are invaluable members of any squad.
Rather than excel in one facet of the sport, they make the most of what God gave them ability-wise and go all-out every time they hop over the boards until they return to the bench — take a quick breather, then get set to do it again. And again. And again, until the final horn sounds.
There are scant few players who wear this 'empty the bucket' label; it's a badge of honor in the hockey world. The North Shore, though, is blessed to have its share among the boys varsity hockey ranks. Here are 10 of them.
DAN REDDICK, Bishop Fenwick LW
When the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Reddick hits the ice, you'd never know if Fenwick was ahead or trailing by five goals. He only knows how to play one way: full tilt full time. The junior from Nahant, in his first season with the varsity, goes up and down the ice like a buzzsaw, takes the body whenever the opportunity arises and is toughness personified. He'll kill the occasional penalty during games and is always on the ice against Fenwick's top power play unit in practice, gladly willing to take a puck off his shin pads or body to block it.
Determined to make the varsity this winter, Reddick worked out and ran with teammate Mike Faragi every day over the summer, lost weight and got in better shape. The end result was a spot on Fenwick's third line.
"Dan never, ever complains. It's always 'Yes sir', 'No sir' with him," said Fenwick head coach Jimmy Quinlan. "He's not an excuse maker, either. When we watch game film on Zoom and break it down, he always knows what he did wrong on a particular play and can point out not only what it is, but how he could've done it better and how he'll fix it. He's a coach's dream."
AIDAN RYAN, Marblehead C
A three-year varsity member but truly making a difference in this, his junior campaign, he's thrived as the Headers' third team center. When they need to shorten their bench, his versatility allows head coach Chris Wells to slot Ryan on any spot in the first two lines, thus giving some of his teammates a quick breather without any on-ice dropoff.
Like many of his fellow bucketeers, Ryan thinks the game very well and knows how to play to his strengths from a positional standpoint. Reliable and trustworthy, he's the one that causes turnovers and makes plays that allow Marblehead's goal scorers time to pounce on loose pucks and bury them. Not that Ryan can't; he scored twice this past Sunday in a win over Beverly.
Ryan should also be lauded for starting the team's fundraising efforts for injured Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta, doing so on his own without any help from the coaching staff. That's a true leader.
MICHAEL RYAN, Peabody C/F
It's one thing to talk a good game; it's another entirely to go out on the ice and back it up. To take it a step further, it's even more impressive when you know that the majority of the time, you're probably going to bear the brunt of any physical play. Yet that hasn't deterred Ryan, the Tanners' 125-pound freshman forward, from engaging physicality whenever and wherever he is on the sheet.
Because of low numbers in Peabody, Ryan sees a lot of playing time. Constantly fighting his way around and sometimes through bigger foes, he'll get deep in the defensive end and absorb punishment to help clear the zone, then rush back up ice to join the fray and help generate some offense. He's taken some of his cues from much bigger senior teammates, forwards Nathan LePage and Matt Devin, and doesn't give an inch to anyone.
"What he does at his weight, knowing that the sheer laws of physics could make it very painful for him sometimes ... Michael is just fearless," said head coach Christian Wright with the utmost admiration.
PIERCE BLAESER, St. John's Prep C
Intelligence plays a big part in Blaeser's game; because he sees the ice so well and anticipates plays before they happen, it gives him a huge leg up on his foes. Being cerebral extends all 200 feet of the rink for the Boxford native, who works just as hard in the defensive zone as he does when his team has the puck at the other end.
The very definition of a player who maximizes his abilities, the Blaeser has made himself a valuable commodity for a young, green Eagles' team. The sleek 5-foot-9, 160-pound pivot is now centering the first line, sees time on the power play and top penalty killing unit, and is usually on the ice in late stages of the game to either preserve a lead or to help get the equalizer.
"Pierce is willing to sacrifice for the team and goes above and beyond in any area we need him to do," said St. John's Prep coach Kristian Hanson. "You know you're getting 110 percent effort from him every time he's on the ice."
MATT CAPACHIETTI, Beverly D
After spending most of last winter stuck on the bench, Capachietti didn't pout. Instead, he continued to work, watch and learn while skating his heart out during practices, then stayed diligent in his workouts during the offseason and came into this winter intent on winning himself a job on the Panthers' blue line. He's done that, often paired with Jaxon Thomas and serving as a defensive conscious.
Capachietti, who has an ever-present smile on his face and is beloved by his teammates and coaching staff, makes plays few recognize but mean a whole lot in the big picture. A perfect case in point: by getting himself in good position and using that leverage gained, he lifted the stick of Gloucester's Zach Abbott to prevent a breakaway in a game this season.
"Matt might be undersized, but that's never stopped him," said Beverly head coach Greg Fonzi. "He doesn't often show up on the stat sheet, but it's usually because he's doing the right thing somewhere on the ice. He's always where he belongs and makes up for any physical shortcomings with his brains. He's also a perfect gentlemen. I'd take 10 Matt Capachiettis if I could."
TYLER GEARY, Essex Tech F
There is no one who dons a Hawks' uniform that works any harder than this 6-foot, 210-pound Salem native. A JV player last season, he was told he could practice with the varsity whenever he wanted to — and proceeded to show up every day, leaving a big impression on Mark Leonard and his coaching staff.
A decent skater for a big man, the third line winger is happy to hit anything in sight (all within the rules, naturally) and is a huge plus on the power play, planting his frame in front of opposing goalkeepers to take away their eyes as he looks to tip shots from the point. He was recently rewarded with his first varsity goal vs. St. Joseph's Prep.
The senior class president at Essex Tech, Geary is as popular among his hockey teammates as he is the school's student body.
NICK McMILLAN, Masconomet RW
An extremely rare case where a bucket guy is also the team leader in goals (7), the 5-foot-5, 140-pound McMillan definitely qualifies since most of his tallies come from ol' fashioned dirty work in front of the crease. He's listed at 5-foot-5, but McMillan is fearless and plays like someone 8-10 inches bigger and 40 pounds heavier.
The junior also loves on-ice chirping, albeit in a good-natured, non-malicious way. "He's our Trent Frederic," said Masco head coach Andrew Jackson, comparing him to Bruins' energetic rookie.
McMillan takes particular pride in blocking shots and, along with his regular centerman, Chris O'Grady, seems to relish penalty killing as much as he does lighting the lamp at the other end of the ice. The rest of the Chieftains — including his twin brother, Matt McMillan — feed off of his energy.
AIDAN LANPHERE, Danvers LW
Where there's action on the ice, that's where you'll find Lanphere. This is a hockey player who takes no shortcuts; he does things the right way, every time. That's why the Falcons' coaching staff trusts him to play in all situations: power play, penalty kill, late in games, and of course his usual portside slot alongside Dillon Driscoll and Jake Ryan on the second line.
A character kid who is clearly a leader among his peers, he's a glue guy that all successful programs need and is driven to succeed. He works as hard during drills in practice as he does during games and does so with a genuine love for the sport that rubs off on others. Lanphere is affable, radiates positive, emotional energy and is a well-rounded student-athlete.
Andrew O'Neill, the team's acting head coach, is a big Lanphere fan. "There's no doubt in my mind he'd volunteer to play goalie if we ever needed someone to," he said. "He's one of our go-to guys, someone I can trust at any time in any situation. He gets things done the right way."
WILL MORONEY, Hamilton-Wenham LW
A former defenseman in youth hockey, Moroney converted to forward last season for the good of the program — and by watching him play, you'd never know it wasn't his natural position. Slotted on an energy line with Raffi Santomenna and Leo Kagan, Moroney is a maniac on the forecheck, barreling 100 miles an hour into enemy territory to do anything he can to jar the puck loose and gain possession for the Generals.
Unselfish and eager to do whatever the team needs from him, Moroney jumped back on defense for a few games last season when Hamilton-Wenham had injuries on the back end. Whenever his number is called, Moroney hits the ice with a purpose and makes the most of every 40 or 50-second shift he takes. Moroney's positive mindset is something that can't be taught.
CHRIS HENRIQUES, Swampscott D
The only left-handed shot on Swampscott's back line (and one of only three southpaw shooters on the squad), Henriques is a no-nonsense, stay-at-home defenseman who takes pride in his role. He's a physical 5-foot-10, 175-pounder who isn't hesitant to lay a shoulder or bodycheck into an opposing forward along the wall or in front of his own net.
He's serving a a mentor for some of the Big Blue's younger defensemen (freshmen Quinn Hitchcock and Anthony Nichols, plus sophomore Zach Ryan) this winter while also paired up with fellow senior Griffin Bruhm at times. Well-liked by his teammates and respected by his coaches, he gives his club everything he's got on every shift.
He'll also do anything that's asked of him — such as moving up to the forward line. He's been needed in that role at times during his four years at SHS, and he responded in a big way as a freshman by scoring the game's first goal in his team's Division 3 North title triumph over Wayland.
The Blue Line Report, a column on North Shore high school hockey, appears each Wednesday during the winter sports season in The Salem News. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
