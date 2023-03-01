March 1 means the boys hockey playoffs are finally here for the seven teams in our readership area that have qualified for the MIAA tournament. The Zamboni just exited the ice, so let’s take a fresh twirl and see what lies ahead for our clubs in the chase for a state championship:
ST. JOHN’S PREP (17-2-1)
Seed: No. 1 in Division 1
First round opponent: No. 33 Lexington (13-8) Wednesday at Essex Sports Center, 6:40 p.m.
Record vs. other playoff teams: 16-2-1
Goal differential: +74 (103 GF, 29 GA)
Top players: Cole Blaeser, Sr. LW; Jimmy Ayers, Sr. C; Will Van Sicklin, Sr. RW; Aidan Holland, Sr. D; Ben McGilvray, Jr. LW; Christian Rosa, Jr. C; Jake Vana, Jr. RW; Brian Cronin, Sr. G; Jack Doherty, Jr. D; Brady Plaza, Jr. D; Nick Brandano, Soph. D; Cam Umlah, Jr. C/RW; Johnny Tighe, Jr. LW/RW.
Fast fact: Since Kristian Hanson came on board as head coach for the 2007-08 season, the Eagles are 33-16 (.673 win pct.) in the playoffs. No North Shore boys hockey coach has ever recorded more postseason wins or a better state tournament winning percentage.
Achilles’ heel: There are times St. John’s has been absolutely dominant in all three zones, but other instances where the focus lapses. That can’t keep happening in March.
Burning question: Hunted all season as the state’s No. 1 team, can the Eagles do it again five more times to repeat as state champs?
X-Factor: St. John’s Prep doesn’t have one go-to guy or even one dominant line, but three that can score at any time. That makes it extremely difficult for opponents to slow them down.
MASCONOMET CHIEFTAINS (11-9)
Seed: No. 14 in Division 2
First round opponent: No. 19 Wilmington (8-9-2) Wednesday at Haverhill Valley Forum, 8:05 p.m.
Record vs. other playoff teams: 7-9
Goal differential: +15 (72 GF, 57 GA)
Top players: Joe Young, Sr. LW; Cam Juliano, Sr. D; Anthony Cerbone, Jr. D; Tristen Dillon, Sr. G; James Whitman, Sr. RW; Chris Sacco, Jr. G; Alan Weitzman, Jr. C; Johnny Mireault, Jr. RW; Brady Forde, Jr. C; Ben Merrill, Jr. LW.
Fast fact: Three of Joe Young’s seven goals this winter have been game-winners ... and they took place during a run of three straight wins for the Chieftains.
Achilles’ heel: Smart passing up ice and in the offensive zone is key to Masconomet’s system working properly when the team gets away from that formula, mistakes wind up in the back of their net.
Burning question: Who’ll get the start in net: Dillon 6-3, 2.40 GAA) or Sacco (5-6, 2.85 GAA)? They’ve split time all season, but they’ll need to commit to just one now.
X-Factor: Masconomet played a pair of Catholic Conference teams (St. John’s Prep, Malden Catholic), as well as three other Division 1 squads to get ready for the postseason.
MARBLEHEAD HEADERS (13-5-4)
Seed: No. 16 in Division 2
First round opponent: No. 17 Norwood (12-6-2) Wednesday at Salem State, 7:30 p.m.
Record vs. other playoff teams: 10-5-3
Goal differential: +33 (90 GF, 57 GA)
Top players: Chris Locke, Sr. C; Carter Laramie, Sr. LW; Hogan Sedky, Jr. D; Griffin Winter, Sr. G; Leo Burdge, Soph. G; James Caeran, Soph. RW; Kyle Hart, Soph. LW/C; Charlie Grenier, Jr. C; Crew Monaco, Soph. LW; Sean Dolan, Soph. D.
Fast fact: Locke (12-12-24 this season) is one point away from 75 for his career, more than any other active boy in the area.
Achilles’ heel: Three of its five setbacks have been by three goals or more (twice to Winthrop), so no matter the situation Marblehead needs to find a way to keep games close in the tournament.
Burning question: Will the Headers ‘load up’ their top two lines in the playoffs, or keep the same balanced three-line attack they’ve used most of the season?
X-Factor: Five skaters are averaging more than a point per game — Sedky (34 points in 22 games), Caeran (34 pts.), Hart (29 pts.), Locke (24 pts.) and Laramie (15 pts. in 15 games). That’s tied with St. John’s Prep and Essex Tech for best in the region.
ESSEX TECH HAWKS (18-1-2)
Seed: No. 8 in Division 3
First round opponent: No. 25 Northbridge (10-10) Thursday at Essex Sports Center, 6:40 p.m.
Record vs. other playoff teams: 16-1-2
Goal differential: +78 (110 GF, 32 GA)
Top players: Kyle Mahan, Sr. G; Cam Doherty, Sr. D; Logan Casey, Jr. RW; Brady Leonard, Soph. C; Jaydan Vargas, Soph. RW; Bryan Swaczyk, Sr. C; Armani Booth, Jr. D; Larry Graffeo, Sr. LW; Chris Maher, Jr. LW; Anthony Bisenti, Soph. C; Mason Sutcliffe, Soph. D; Riley Sobezenski, Soph. D.
Fast fact: Two-thirds of the Hawks’ games were decided by three goals or more.
Achilles’ heel: Essex Tech had to rally to win (or tie) against some of the better teams on their schedule can they grab the lead now that the playoffs are here and hold off better challengers?
Burning question: With just one playoff win in its history, does Essex Tech have what it takes to make a long run in a stacked Division 3 field? This deep, talented team feels that it does.
X-Factor: The Hawks are equally as deadly on the man advantage (22-of-57, 39 percent) as they are killing penalties (61-of-66, 92 pct. success rate).
DANVERS FALCONS (6-11-3)
Seed: No. 23 in Division 3
First round opponent: No. 10 Triton (11-7-2) Wednesday at Graf Rink in Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Record vs. other playoff teams: 3-11-1
Goal differential: -11 (63 GF, 74 GA)
Top players: Trevor McNeill, Sr. C; Bobby Joyce, Sr. D; Ty Langlais, Jr. D; Nick Robinson, Jr. C; Liam Brooks, Jr. RW; Mike DeLisio, Jr. RW; Jack Flynn, Sr. LW; Seamus Cary, Soph. LW; Josh Henry, Soph. D; Jake Langlais, Fr. D; Braedyn Oteri, Soph. D.
Fast fact: The Falcons would love to forget about the second half of the season and begin anew in the playoffs, having gone 1-9-1 over their final 11 contests since January 11.
Achilles’ heel: Danvers has been at its best when it plays team defense, gets the first stop, and clears the puck. Letting rebounds hang around the front of the net have spelled danger.
Burning question: Can the Blue-and-White conjure up some of that ol’ playoff magic and pull off an upset (or two)?
X-Factor: The Falcons and Vikings are familiar with one another, having skated to a 4-4 overtime tie in the championship game of the Chelmsford Lions Cup just after Christmas.
SWAMPSCOTT BIG BLUE (12-8)
Seed: No. 21 in Division 4
First round opponent: No. 10 Cohasset/Hull (12-5-3) Wednesday at Quincy Youth Arena, 7 p.m.
Record vs. other playoff teams: 5-8
Goal differential: +19 (89 GF, 70 GA)
Top players: Ronan Locke, Sr. LW; Quinn Hitchcock, Jr. D; Derek Faia, Jr. C; Kody Langevain, Jr. LW; Liam Herlihy, Sr. LW; Will Roddy, Jr. RW; Zack Ryan, Sr. D; Aidan Sprague, Sr. C; Jason Bouffard, Jr. G; Dom Pappalardo, Soph. G; T.J. McCarthy, Sr. D; Ben Tolosa, Jr. D; Ryan Frary, Fr. C.
Fast fact: More than half of the Big Blue’s goals this season (48) came against non-playoff foes.
Achilles’ heel: Slow starts out of the gate has hurt Swampscott over the last few weeks; a similar start now that March is here will end their season.
Burning question: Can the Big Blue use the momentum of their regular season ending OT win over Danvers and ride that wave to playoff success against a speedy and well-disciplined Pirates’ squad?
X-Factor: Locke (23 goals) is among the most gifted lamplighters in the region. He’ll need to shake off the near-constant attention he’ll be facing in the postseason and add to his total of tallies for Swampscott to advance.
HAMILTON-WENHAM GENERALS (6-13-1)
Seed: No. 28 in Division 4
First round opponent: No. 5 Shawsheen (16-3-1) Thursday at Hallenborg Rink, Billerica, 7:10 p.m.
Record vs. other playoff teams: 5-13-1
Goal differential: -32 (48 GA, 80 GA)
Top players: Liam Heney, Sr. LW; Luke Twomey, Sr. RW; Charlie Collins, Jr. LW; Will Stidsen, Jr. C; Will Brown, Sr. C; Aidan Clarke, Jr. D; Evan Haughey, Jr. D; Ryan Dolaher, Jr. D; Cooper Miller, Soph. G; Bruce Danaher, Fr. RW; Ryan Fazio, Fr. LW; Gryson Minich, Fr. RW.
Fast fact: After starting the season in a job share, Miller has now tended net in Hamilton-Wenham’s last 15 contests.
Achilles’ heel: Lack of offensive production has hurt a team that’s still very young and has a tendency to lose focus, giving up goals in bunches.
Burning question: Can the Generals find a way to jump out on top of Shawsheen, then hold them off for an upset win?
X-Factor: Nine of Stidsen’s team-best 12 goals have come in the Generals’ half-dozen victories.
