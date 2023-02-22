You sign on as a head coach, and you know going in that you’re opening yourself up to all sorts of scrutiny.
Obnoxious folks who think they know the game better question every move and decision. Parents might wonder, either internally or vocally, why their son isn’t getting more playing time. Getting talked about behind your back is as much a part of the job as handing out uniforms. While wins are celebrated as team victories, losses have a tendency to land directly onto the coach’s lap.
Now imagine your child is a player in the program that you coach. It can be an extremely slippery slope, balancing what’s best for the team and being fair to all of its athletes, not just your own offspring.
Fortunately, say Mark Leonard, Gino Faia and Kristian Hanson, that hasn’t been the case for their respective hockey teams this winter.
Derek Faia, a junior forward, plays for his hometown Swampscott Big Blue — the team his father has been the head coach of for the last 23 years. The younger Faia was recently named a Northeastern Conference all-star and is second on the team in goals (11), assists (14), and points (25).
Brady Leonard, a sophomore center at Essex Tech, skates for his father as well. The talented pivot has had a breakout 10th grade season for the once-beaten Hawks, with a team-leading 17 goals to go with 22 helpers and 39 points. He is among the North Shore’s leading scorers.
While he has yet to play for the varsity, Owen Hanson figures to do so one day at St. John’s Prep, where his father has been the head coach since 2007-08. The ninth grader from Salem had a fine season for the Prep freshman squad, potting 13 goals.
“It’s not difficult at all,” said Derek Faia, when asked what it was like to have his dad as his head hockey coach. “I think my father treats me like any other player, wither it’s giving me constructive criticism in practice or playing time in games. The bottom line is, I don’t get any shortcuts or free passes with my father as coach, which definitely helps my game.”
“Last year was more difficult because I was a freshman and I could tell some people thought I was playing because my dad was the coach,” admitted Brady Leonard, who wears the same No. 4 that his father did during his own playing days at Peabody High (and beyond). “But this year has been much easier because I feel I’ve proven myself as a player.”
“I look up to my Dad and know that he’ll help me reach my full potential as a hockey player,” he added.
Finding the right balance
A father coaching his son in high school hockey isn’t unheard of — current Bishop Fenwick head coach Jim Quinlan led Saugus High to a pair of Division 2 state titles 20 years ago when his son Eric Quinlan was a superstar defenseman for the Sachems. Other times they might serve as an assistant coach, such as when the late Howie Doliber worked under Bo Tierney when his son Patrick Doliber played at Bishop Fenwick
Faia, Leonard and Hanson all said they were grateful for the opportunity and cherish the memories they make with their sons on the ice. At the same time, they also realize there’s a flip side to that coin, whether that comes from within or from outside viewpoints.
It’s a delicate balance that must be struck, one that can prove burdensome.
Leonard harkens back to last year when his son was a freshman, and “there was definitely grumbling from people whose kids didn’t play much.” Although as the head coach he knew Brady was good on faceoffs, he was hesitant to use him in that role in key situations when the Hawks needed to win a draw.
“There were times at the end of a period or game when we needed a faceoff win,” said Leonard, who has coached his son since Mites, “and I went with another player. It took me to almost the end of the season to (make the switch; assistant coach) Paul Costa was constantly trying to get me to do that.
“I’m probably a little tougher on him at times because he’s my son and I expect a lot out of him.”
Hanson can certainly understand where Leonard is coming from.
“It’s absolutely hard to coach your own son,” he said. “Sometimes I feel like I’m harder on him in certain situations. I also know what he can handle mentally, so maybe it’s easier for me to find the right balance for motivational purposes.
“On the flip side, Owen probably feels like he can get away with more,” added Hanson, who was coached by his late father Ken as a youngster. “Most kids tend to push the limits with their own parents more than a coach.”
Fifteen-year-old Owen Hanson, like his dad a right-shot forward, has honed his game this winter under the tutelage of legendary St. John’s Prep freshman coach John Zimini.
“I’ve loved having Coach Zimini and have learned a lot. He coaches the freshmen like a varsity team, so it’s prepared me well,” said Owen, who has been on the Headmaster’s List (i.e., top honors) at St. John’s Prep both quarters so far this school year.
“I’ve grown up my entire life around St. John’s Prep hockey, so making the varsity and playing for my dad has always been a dream of mine,” he continued. “My dad’s best advice has always been to work hard: it’s that simple. If I try as hard as I can, I’ll do well. It’s all about effort.”
‘Very rewarding’
Brady Leonard, who owns a high hockey IQ and sees the ice well, has improved his work away from the puck and in the defensive zone, said his father, making him a better all-around player.
“I’ve been lucky to have my dad as my coach because he knows so much about hockey,” Brady noted. “He played college and pro and he has taught me a lot about the game.”
“I feel very fortunate to be able to coach him in high school and watch him develop every day,” said the elder Leonard, who was also coached by his own father, David, growing up in Peabody. “It’s definitely easier because he’s a good player. I think if he was less talented and didn’t play much, it would be more difficult.”
Derek Faia stated he “couldn’t wait” to play for his father, having been born into the Big Blue hockey family and went to all the games growing up. Now in his third season on the varsity, he can go over things with his father in the car prior to a game, carry the pucks to and from the family truck, and be able to bond over the sport they love.
His friends and teammates, naturally, bust his chops about his relationship to the team’s head coach ... all in fun, naturally.
“I can get feedback about my game play anytime around the house and not have to wait until practices,” he said. “Also, he’s always pushing me to get better in the offseason. In the summer if I’m slacking on the couch, he’ll come up to me and say, ‘It’s a beautiful day to shoot pucks.’”
Gino Faia noted his son is a responsible player positionally and one of the club’s better two-way players, someone he can put on the ice in any situation. His son’s offseason commitment to getting bigger, stronger and faster by hitting the weights and working on his stickhandling, shooting and skating have transformed him into a much better player.
“It’s definitely special to be able to coach your son at the varsity level, especially since it’s the same hometown team I played for and a team Derek’s been around to watch ever since he was born,” he said.
Adding to this father-son hockey bond is the fact that the Faias and Leonards are close friends, as are their wives, Julie Faia and Colleen Leonard.
The Hansons shared perhaps the ultimate high school father-son hockey moment last March, celebrating St. John’s Prep’s state championship victory together on the ice at TD Garden. It’s a scene they’d love to replicate next month ... and one no doubt that the Leonards and Faias would also love.
“It’s been very rewarding to spend so much time together. I hope that some day he looks back and appreciates the times we spent together at the rink,” said Kristian Hanson.
