READING — On the eve of its spring season, the Bishop Fenwick boys tennis team had just four players. That, in a sport that requires at least seven to field a full team, was a problem.
So senior captain Ryan Stolarz hit the recruiting trail — hard. He went out and found players in the school willing to not only come out for team, but willing to put in the work to make the program successful.
Suffice to say if not for Stolarz’s efforts, the Crusaders likely wouldn’t have fielded a team this season.
“Ryan did so much to try to find players,” Fenwick head coach Alex Fusco said of Stolarz, who was his team’s lone winner in a 4-1 loss to Austin Prep Friday, winning at first singles 6-3, 6-4.
“The one thing I always told him was ‘If you can find other athletes, their skills will easily transition.’ He worked so hard to get other students to join our team, hosting meetings, putting out flyers, and we were able to get four other players to join our roster so that we were able to compete in all the spots. He’s just a tremendous individual, and his obedience is amazing.”
Despite garnering the necessary numbers to compete, there was still a ton of work to be done if Bishop Fenwick was to become a worthy varsity squad. Outside of the 6-foot-4 Stolarz, the majority of the players on the team had never even picked up a racquet prior to the 2021 campaign.
That meant extra work for both Stolarz and Fusco, who had to help them hone the necessary skills to compete at a high level and earn some wins in the ever-competitive Catholic Central League.
The results speak for themselves. Fenwick’s new-look group instantly fed off of Stolarz’s on and off-court leadership, culminating in an unexpectedly entertaining and successful spring. Stolarz himself went 10-1 on the year, with his only loss coming in a competitive match against an Arlington Catholic opponent whom he got the best of in the other half of a doubleheader.
“Personally, I was surprised (at how well they did),” admitted Stolarz. “We had lost two key seniors and most of the guys pretty much hadn’t played tennis at all. But we kept a good work ethic and improved every day.
“It’s going to take a lot to make a run in the (Division 3 North) state tournament; it just depends on what team we draw,” he added. “Regardless, we’re just going to practice every day next week and treat the first round like any other match. It’s going to take a lot, but we’re excited.”
Whenever they inevitably bow out of competition, Stolarz will be able to look back on an amazing senior year after missing out on his junior campaign last spring due to the pandemic.
But his career on the court won’t stop there. Playing the sport since he was four years old, he’ll head off to Tufts University in the fall with plans to try to earn a spot on the varsity team as a walk-on. If that doesn’t pan out, he’ll join a strong club team at the school and go from there.
In preparation for that journey, Stolarz says he’ll spend many hours at Beverly’s Bass River Tennis Club this summer, a facility he’s called home for quite some time. Not only does he practice there regularly but he also serves as an assistant instructor at the club, providing private and group lessons for players of all ages.
Stolarz says his game is in a great spot, perhaps the best it’s ever been, and much of his improvement can be seen in the serve and volley department. Normally a doubles tactic in high school tennis, Stolarz’s work both at the service line — he can dial up first serves over 100 mph and couples that with a topspin kick second serve — and net has allowed him to keep players off guard and take them out of their comfort zone.
“My freshman and sophomore years I was more of a baseline player, but I got taller and worked hard on a strong serve,” said Stolarz. “I like the serve and volley and use it even when I’m down. It mixes up the tempo, and a lot of high school players are used to baseline rallying so that gives me an advantage.”
Fusco raved about Stolarz’s improvements in the nearly two years since he saw him last. It appears, said the coach, that he’s only going to get better moving forward.
“His will to train and want to get better is off the charts,” said Fusco. “When he came out this year his serve was refined and stronger than ever, and he just keeps progressing all of his tools as a player, which is wonderful to see. He just has a pure will to want to get better.
“I can definitely say tennis is one of Ryan’s favorite things in life; I know he loves ice cream, too,” Fusco joked. “But tennis is definitely one of his passions, and he has an undying desire to continue to get better and excel.”