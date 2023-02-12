SALEM — For much of the crowd gathered at Salem High's Veterans Memorial Gym for Saturday's Division 2 North sectional wrestling championship, it was the most anticipated match of the afternoon — and it didn't disappoint.
Salem native Luke Connolly, wrestling for the Bishop Fenwick/Northeast co-op team, took on Salem's own Brendan Dalton in the title bout at 145 pounds. Wrestling each other for the first time ever, two of the North Shore's best went the distance, with Connolly taking a 7-0 decision that earned him a sectional gold medal and the meet's Most Outstanding Wrestler Award.
"This feels great," said Connolly, whose dad Scott was athletic director at Salem High for many years. Now the AD at Bishop Fenwick, Scott Connolly is still one of the wrestling tournament directors, so Luke spent many, many afternoons as a young kid watching these big tournaments at the Salem High gym.
"This is my hometown, so I knew I had to wrestle a little harder," Luke said. "There were a lot of kids I knew here watching and Salem teachers and coaches I've gotten to know over the years. The support is great."
Dalton has a very strong double-leg takedown in his repertoire, and Connolly defended it twice almost flawlessly. The second time, Dalton lifted him in the air for what could've been a match-changing slam — but somehow Connolly maintained balance, shifted his weight and wound up on top.
"It was mostly instinct, but I remember thinking if he ever really gets up there I have to try to grab the ankle and roll," said Connolly, who did not give up a point in his four wins Saturday. "I grabbed the inside and kind of pulled him on top of me to circle around."
There were many memorable bouts among the nearly 300 wrestled in almost six hours of competition on Saturday. Four mats, colorfully borrowed from Beverly, Essex Tech and Masconomet along with the Witches' own trademark black one, covered Salem's basketball floor as individual tournaments played out in 14 weight classes. Each of the top four finishers advance to next weekend's Division 2 state meet at Milton High, so many of the consolation rounds had as much on the line as the title bouts.
For the Masconomet/Essex Tech co-op team, two champions came from opposite ends of the spectrum. Miles Darling, a multi-time sectional champion who has been wrestling his entire life, took the 120-pound title with relative ease. He conceded only one point all afternoon, to Beverly's Nathan Barry in the final, but scored a first period pin by aggressively taking the back twice and working his way over.
"Once you get into a rhythm, you almost feel unstoppable out there," said Darling. "You want to work quick. It's a simple move but if you hit it fast and strong, everything's going to work."
Masco's other champion is an Essex Tech student who is brand new to the sport: 285-pounder Trevor McNeil. The top seed in the heavyweight bracket, he won his final by patiently waiting for an opening after squaring off with some hand fighting. Once he cinched a headlock, he scored a takedown and a first period pin.
"I knew I couldn't hand fight for very long without getting tired ... so I had to throw something I knew how to throw. I just tried to pull him in as tight as possible and settle as fast as possible," said McNeil, a Hawks football all-star whose rise to sectional champion as a rookie is remarkable.
"I'm honestly taken aback (by my success)," he said. "I'm trying to work as hard as I can. The biggest thing I've improved it my endurance. As a 280-pound guy, those 2-minute rounds can feel like a lot more — and then there's four minutes to go after that."
In terms of team success, Beverly led the North Shore pack with a third place finish overall and 179.5 points. That was just behind sectional champion North Andover (whose Larry Coughlin was named Coach of the Year for D2 North) and runner-up Whittier ... and just barely ahead of rival Salem's 177 points.
Gino Sicari won Beverly's sectional title at 182 pounds, needing only 42 seconds to pin Lynnfield's James Fodera in the final. It was fourth pin of the day for Sicari, one of three Panthers to make a championship round and one of seven headed to next weekend's state meet.
"It's nice that it was a quick, easy day, but the job's not finished. We're focused on those state finals," said Sicari, who said wrestling with confidence helps any strong grappler avoid mental freezes and stay loose on the mat.
"When you feel good, instinct takes over. All that hard work we've done in the offseason and during the year kind of comes together, and it's nice to see it pay off in the end."
Brandan McNeil was runner-up at 138 pounds, and fellow Panther Barry advances as the runner-up at 120.
At 152, Iuan Williams of Beverly won his third place match over Fenwick's Roy Kochanski in overtime in highly entertaining fashion, while Tristan Gold was also third at 126. Mason Irwin finished fourth at 220 and Cooper Lang was fourth at 106. At 195, Jack Consedine will be an alternate for states since he came in fifth. Liam Donnelly also earned points with a sixth place at 113.
Salem also had a tremendous team showing, with two runners-up and five third place finishers.
Besides Dalton, Yoneil Castillo fell in the championship match at 170 after earning a pin and two one-point decisions in a stacked bracket. Alex Rodriguez was third at heavyweight and very nearly made the final, Josean Castillo came in third at 195, Kevin Spoon was third at 113, Marshall Bower was third at 138 and Shane Field was third at 182. William Cuevas will be an alternate at states thanks to a fifth place showing at 220.
Head coach Cliff Exilhomme and his Witches also presented a special plaque to Mary Furey, who donated $10,000 to the program in honor of her late brother Bill (Class of 1958).
The Masconomet/Essex Tech squad also saw Colin McAveney make the final at 126 pounds before being pinned, so he'll advance to states with Darling and McNeil. Xavier Parsons was fifth at 132 while Quinn Lodewick (106) and David Hashley (138) were sixth in their classes.
For Fenwick/Northeast, Kochanski and Connolly advance while Brayden Pouliot will be an alternate at 106 (fifth place).