BROOKLINE — It's been over three decades since The Country Club welcomed the world's best golfers for the coveted U.S. Open Championship.
This June, the tournament will return to the famed grounds in Brookline for the first time since 1988 — and on Monday afternoon, members of the media got an early look at the exquisite 18-hole layout and all the challenges that come with it.
From the beautiful elevated tee boxes and trimly cut fairways, to the cavernous sand traps and lightning quick greens, The Country Club meets all the necessary standards to host a PGA Major Championship. While there aren't many wooded areas or places to lose a a golf ball with an errant tee shot, the rough surrounding each fairway is incredible thick and unforgiving.
It's not an easy golf course by any means, and tournament directors and the like are hoping that will ring true come championship time.
"Drive the golf ball in the fairway; if you don't, you won't have control of your golf ball and these small targets, these small greens will prove very challenging," said USGA's Jeff Hall.
While the bones remain the same, a lot has changed at The Country Club since the last U.S. Open was held there back in '88. And the course's updated layout certainly reflects that.
First and foremost, the track plays 250 yards longer than it did 34 years ago and will operate as a par 70, not a 71; it's now 7,264 yards (3,556 on the front nine and 3,708 on the back). With 27 holes on the grounds, they've now added the 11th hole from the main course to the layout while doing away with No. 4.
In addition, the 10th hole that played as a 515 yard par 5 in 1988 will now serve as a 499 yard par 4. The 14th hole changes from a 450 yard par 4 to a daunting 619 yard par 5.
"It's certainly an adult golf hole," Hall said of the 14th. "If you do not drive it into the fairway there you will have a real challenge to get it on to the plateau to play your third shot. I'm really interested to see how that hole plays."
The Country Club certainly caters to today's golfers — long ball hitters and accurate iron strikers. But what makes it so special is its history.
The first six holes at the club were designed in 1893 and it was expanded to a full 18-hole layout five years later. Francis Ouimet, the famous golfer who lived across the street from the club at the time, became the first amateur to win a U.S. Open when he did so in 1913 at his home track — a story still talked about and celebrated frequently to this day.
It's also that unique aspect of the U.S. Open that separates it from golf's other three majors; anyone with a low enough handicap (1.4 or better) can play in and qualify for the tournament in any given year. Not since 1933 has an amateur actually won the championship, but the possibility of a future occurrence remains.
"This is a championship for dreamers; it's just about your ability," said Hall. "The operative word is open. It's about your ability to get the golf ball in the hole and that started last week with local qualifying. We're different, and we're very proud of that. It's just so important to what we do."
The 122nd U.S. Open Championship will begin on June 16.