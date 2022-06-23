BROOKLINE — The 122nd US Open concluded in thrilling fashion this past Sunday, and if there’s one resounding concurrence stemming from the Major spectacle, it was, “Let’s not wait another 34 years to do this again.”
Hosting its first professional event since the 1988 US Open, The Country Club once again proved to be the perfect venue for golf’s best players. With its overgrown rough, lightning-fast greens and formidable pin placements, the historic course provided an uber challenging test.
It was pristinely groomed as well, and the USGA did a tremendous job laying the grounds with plenty of spectacular viewing locations and grandstands for the large amount of enthusiastic fans.
“I think it’s one of the best golf courses in the world, and alongside probably the best sports fans in the world,” said Massachusetts native Keegan Bradley, who finished in a tie for seventh place at 1-under par. “I absolutely loved it. It’s my favorite U.S. Open venue I’ve ever played. Any time you get to play a tournament in Boston, it’s electric. The fans are the best.”
While Bradley may be a bit biased (he grew up in Woodstock, Vt. before later moving to the Bay State in Hopkinton), he wasn’t the only competitor to praise the course. One of the game’s best players and a former No. 1 in the world, Rory McIlroy, alluded to TCC’s illustrious history and what makes it such a special place to tee it up.
“This course and the history of Francis Ouimet, 1913, that is what’s so good about golf is the history and the tradition and these stories,” McIlroy said referring to the former amateur golfer who won the US Open at The Country Club some 109 years ago.
“The fact that he grew up just off the 17th hole here and we’re still talking about it to this day over 100 years on, that’s so cool. That’s the great thing about this sport and it’s great to be back to a venue where there is so much history.”
At just over 7,200 total yards, TCC isn’t the longest course players will see on Tour — not even close. But the way it’s designed, coupled with the added difficulties we’ve come to expect for a US Open Championship nullified its modest length. Scottie Scheffler, the current No. 1 ranked player on Tour and runner-up at this year’s tournament, admitted it was a daunting test, but not one he felt was unjust.
“Nothing unfair, nothing crazy; it was just a good test,” he said. “It was a ton of fun. It’s enjoyable to be able to battle against this golf course.”
“I love it,” added world No. 7 Collin Morikawa. “I think it’s a really good golf course tee to green. I think it tests off the tee, it’s fair though. It’s not overly difficult but you still have to hit good shots. I’ve enjoyed this course probably more than a couple other majors I’ve played.”
When it came to the actual golf being played, this year’s Open was certainly a memorable one. and it just so happens that one of the few players in the field to have played at TCC before the tournament was the one who came out on top.
Matt Fitzpatrick, a 27-year-old who had won the US Amateur crown in Brookline back in 2013, held off Will Zalatoris and Scheffler down the stretch to claim his first Major title by a single stroke. Just nine golfers managed to finish under par, with Fitzpatrick’s -6 giving him the trophy.
Fitzpatrick’s approach from the left fairway bunker on 18 to help him save par will unquestionably go down as one of the most clutch shots in championship history. He hit 17 greens in regulation in Sunday’s final round, a rare feet at any level, especially on such a difficult track.
There’s no telling when, or if the USGA or PGA will host another tournament at The Country Club in the coming years. But if there’s one thing we can take from this year’s incredible competition, it’s that they most certainly should.
