NEWTON — Cecilia Kay put up the monster numbers to get the Bishop Fenwick girls basketball team in position to win Tuesday night.
Tess Keenan made sure that the Crusaders did.
Keenan’s basket with 19 seconds remaining proved to be the difference as Fenwick slipped past Norwell, 40-38, in a Division 3 state semifinal at Newton North High School.
Cecilia Kay led the way with 19 points, 19 rebounds, and 6 blocks as the third seeded Crusaders (17-7) advanced to this weekend’s Division 3 state final against top seeded St. Mary’s of Lynn (22-2), their Catholic Central League rivals.
“They put a lot of pressure on me, but that only frees up my teammates,” said Kay. “Caitlin (Boyle, a freshman) had some great baskets in the second half, and that was a big pressure shot by Tess. It’s what put us in the finals, the shot that got us there.”
It was a back-and-forth battle against No. 2 seed Norwell (21-3), with the lead changing hands 17 times — the last on Keenan’s uncontested layup that put her Crusaders ahead for good.
“I thought it would be this kind of game, very close all the way,” said Bishop Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis.
“In the first four minutes, how many missed layups were there by both teams? We played really good defense, and that’s what won it for us. Norwell ran a set offense and ran it well, but they missed a lot of shots.”
By the time the Fenwick and Norwell tipped off, St. Mary’s was well on the way to punching its ticket to the finals (they’d go on to blow out No. 4 seeded Rockland, 70-43).
Fenwick trailed 6-4 after a very low scoring opening quarter, but behind Kay (13 first half points), they went into the locker room with a five-point halftime lead at 19-14.
That didn’t last long as the Clippers came out on fire to start the second half and tied the game (20-20) on a basket by Madison Oliver. The teams exchanged leads but couldn’t stretch it to more than 1-2 points; heading into the final eight minutes it was knotted up at 31-31.
Norwell relied on a very deliberate offense and slowed things down, but that may not have been the best approach in handling a very quick, athletic team like Bishop Fenwick.
“They run that offense well,” said DeBaggis. “I think it did hurt them against a team that is as aggressive as we are.”
Boyle was a key factor for Fenwick, especially in the second half, finishing with seven points. Fellow freshman Ceila Neilson and senior captain Erica Lendall (a pair of 3-pointers) each had six.
Of course it was Kay with an old fashioned three-point play that sparked her team in the late going; the junior captain and 1,000 point scorer put the Crusaders ahead, 38-35. Chloe Richardson tied it up at 38-38 in the closing seconds for Norwell, but Keenan’s hoop put her team ahead for good.
Bishop Fenwick is well aware of what a powerhouse St. Mary’s is and lost two them both times they played this season.
“St. Mary’s is supremely talented, with four scholarship players,” said DeBaggis. “All you can do at this point is play your best game.
“We had to stay mentally tough tonight. I said to the girls in the huddle, ‘Your body is telling you how tired you are, but you have to use toughness to get through it.’ Cecilia is an amazing athlete and she plays in pain every day, but she plays with so much heart.”
Bishop Fenwick 40, Norwell 38
Division 3 State semifinal
at Newton North Field House
Bishop Fenwick: Neilson 2-2-6, Keenan 1-0-2, Bellacini 0-0-0, Boyle 3-1-7, McPhail 0-0-0, Lendall 2-0-6, Kay 8-3 19 Totals 16-6-40.
Norwell: Maguire 1-0-2, Kirchner 7-1-18, Richardson 0-1-1, Cashin 3-2-8, Oliver 4-1-9, McLaughlin 0-0-0 Totals 15-5-38.
Halftime: BF, 19-14.
3-Pointers: BF, Lendall (2); N, Kirchner (3).
Records: BF, 18-7; N, 21-3.
