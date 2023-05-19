PEABODY — It seemed only fitting that when the final buzzer went off at Coley Lee Field Friday night, the Peabody High boys lacrosse team ran en masse towards their goaltender, Aiden Haight, and the team's defensemen.
While the Tanners displayed spread out scoring, it was their defense that truly shined as they defended their Carlin Cup championship for the 12th consecutive time, beating their crosstown rivals from Bishop Fenwick, 10-7, before a boisterous crowd.
Peabody, the only team to ever win the Danish Cup — named in honor of program founder Bob Danish, who followed the action Friday night from his retirement home in Florida — also officially qualified for the Division 1 state tournament in their final regular season game.
"It just means so much to us," said faceoff man and defensive middie Anthony Curcio, who was chosen as Peabody's game MVP. "To keep our winning streak alive, to qualify for the playoffs, and after they said this was the year they'd beat us ... it's just so good."
The two squads were tied at halftime, 6-6, before the Tanners went into lockdown mode in their own end. They forced Fenwick into rushed passes, which resulted in turnovers, and won most of the ground balls over the final 24 minutes of play.
"Aiden Haight (10 saves) did a great job when they put pressure on him," said Peabody head coach Jason Marshall. "(Senior defender) Trot Smith came back from injury this week and was terrific, (captain) Vinny O'Hara keeps getting better and better back there on D, and (junior) Mikey Ryan and (sophomore) Anthony Costanzo do a great job rotating in.
"And Anthony Curcio, he's like having a fifth long pole on the field," added Marshall. "He's that good on defense and took his game to a new level tonight ... and he scored a goal and had an assist, too. We had a lot of worthy guys for that (MVP) award, but Anthony really deserved it."
Bishop Fenwick close defenseman Kieran Corcoran, a junior, was named his team's MVP for his tenacious play throughout the evening.
"In the first half I thought we played very well and were sliding really well," said Corcoran, a Beverly resident. "In the second half we were still working hard, but didn't communicate as well. And a few of their goals were man up, which didn't help."
Senior Will Gibbs came up with a dozen saves in net for the Crusaders, many of them with Tanners on his doorstep.
"It really was a tale of two halves," Bishop Fenwick head coach Dave MacKenzie said. "We stopped doing the little things right in that second half ... and the final score reflected it."
Seeking its first-ever Danish Cup victory, the Crusaders (now 9-8) felt confident coming in. Several of their players expressed those opinions in a Salem News story that appeared Thursday ... and which the Tanners all read.
"I walked into my fifth period class (Thursday) and my teacher handed me the newspaper with that article right on top," said the 18-year-old Curcio, who is the No. 20 ranked student in his Peabody High senior class. He's headed off to WPI to study robotics engineering and play club lacrosse. "I started shaking right there in class; I was ready to play then. We cut those quotes out and put them on our locker room whiteboard as motivation."
"Word spreads pretty quickly on something like that," Marshall said with a grin.
The second of Crusader captain Manny Alvarez-Segee's two goals gave his squad a 6-4 lead with two minutes until intermission, but the Tanners tied it up on tallies by Matt Lindstrom and captain Matt Bettencourt. Peabody cleaned things up in the second half, not allowing the transition goals that Fenwick had scored on multiple times in the opening two quarters.
"We really just kind of turned it on. I think it's a benefit to all the close games we've played this season; we knew what to do," said Marshall.
Junior middie Donnie Cavanaugh gave Peabody a 7-6 lead midway through the third quarter, with Danny Barrett (goal, 5 assists) feeding him for the marker. Curcio made it 8-6 when he caught a clear at the 50, ran up the left sidelines and cut towards the middle before dodging and scoring.
"I don't get too many of those," Curcio said after just his second goal of the season.
He also had a terrific 1-on-1 battle in the faceoff circle when Fenwick's Luke Connolly most of the night. "I'm a big guy (6-foot, 190 pounds) but he still pushed me around a lot," admitted Curcio. "It was a great back and forth with him."
Sophomore Jamie Houlden upped the Tanners' lead to 9-6 before the third quarter ended, and long pole Johnny Lucas (2 goals) scored a man up tally with less than six minutes to play to give the hosts their biggest lead.
Ricciuti scored his third of the game for Fenwick with 1:16 to go, but the decision was all but assured for Peabody by that point.
Bettencourt and Lucas both had two goals for Peabody, with Connor Anezsis (plus an assist), Barrett, Curcio, Cavanaugh, Houlden and Lindstrom scoring once each. In addition to Ricciuti's three scores, Tyler Mullen and Alvarez-Segee (2 assists) added two tallies apiece for Fenwick.
MacKenzie praised the play of Corcoran ("he's quick, he's tough, he's strong, and he's done everything we've asked of him and more") and Kevin O'Connor on defense, as well as Riccitui up front. His team's final regular season game comes next Friday against Gloucester.
"We've played a lot of lacrosse over the last two weeks, so we'll take a few days off, get back to practice and focus on getting back to playing the way we can. If we do that, we'll be fine," he said.
On being chosen as his team's MVP, the 17-year-old Corcoran said, "I appreciate everyone who helped choose me for it, but it was really our defense as a whole and Gibby stepping up big in net. The whole defense played really well; we just came up short."
Peabody started the season 4-0, lost some players to injury and as a result dropped six straight, but managed to right the ship and qualify for postseason play in this, Marshall's first season as head coach.
"These guys have gotten so much better over the course of the season. They're constantly digging deep and are highly coachable kids who've taken like sponges to everything we've been teaching them," said Marshall. "I feel like we're in a good place going into the state tournament. I'm confident."