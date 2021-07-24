THE DREAM CONTINUES: Peabody West Little League wins Section 4 title, advances to state Final Four

BEVERLY — Anytime the Peabody West Little League all-stars get into a spot of trouble, manager Mark Bettencourt gathers the team at the pitcher's mound so he can calm them down. When Reading loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning of Saturday's Section 4 championship game, his team met him at the rubber knowing exactly what to do.
"I said, 'Guys, we know the routine ... count to three, deep breath.' Now we refocus," said Bettencourt, whose swami like motivational skills worked like a charm on this day.
Pitcher Cullen Pasterick got out of that jam allowing only one run and was perfect in the sixth. The ace polished off a five-hit gem that sent Peabody West by Reading, 4-2, in a quick and well played title game at Harry Ball Field.
The champions of Section 4 and District 15 now advance to the Massachusetts Little League Final Four being played in Gloucester starting next Thursday.
"Getting out of that inning with the lead was huge. Cullen is our horse and he didn't let them break the game open," said Bettencourt, whose team is now 7-1 on the summer and won its last two games to claim the Section 4 crown after losing to Reading in pool play.
"We were really good in the pressure spots, defensively, these last two games. That's why we spend a lot of time in practice on pressure ground balls. The more we practice, the more accustomed they are in the games."
The long ball delivered for Peabody West early on Saturday. Lefthanded first baseman Mark Bettencourt sent a 2-run bomb off the Beverly Little League clubhouse in left in the top of the first inning. The manager's son caught fire early in the Section 4 tournament and hit bombs in all three of his team's wins.
"He makes fun of me because I only had one home run in all my Little League days and none in the playoffs," the manager said of his always smiling son, the only southpaw among the four Bettencourt children. "His older sister Lizzy did hit four in the playoffs though, so she's still got to try to catch her."
Brendan Kobierski followed with a solo homer that cleared the dugout of field B at the Harry Ball complex, landing somewhere near third base on the second diamond. The tape measure blast made it 3-0 Peabody West in the first, setting the tone before Reading could come to bat.
"We've been the visitors every game so we say, 'Fellas let's strike first.' Put some pressure on the other team and make them come to plate chasing runs," manager Bettencourt said. "It's huge for us. I get worried if we don't score."
Pasterick did the rest, pitching tremendously well under pressure. Reading got one back on Avery Foley's RBI single following Quinn Bakst's triple in the second but West got a great diving catch from Jackson Taylor to end that threat.
After Reading loaded the bases in the fifth, Kam Greatorex drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Pasterick got a big strikeout and a ground out to escape still ahead, 3-2. West then added an insurance run on a James DiCarlo single, plating Taylor (single, moved into scoring position on Ty Lomasney's single).
In all, Pasterick struck out fanned five, walked only one and needed only 72 pitched to earn the complete game win.
Reading, the District 13 champs, got great pitching from Drew Palmer, who struck out seven and scattered three hits in 3 2/3 innings of relief work.
"What a great tournament this was," Bettencourt said. "Every game was close, every team was very talented. There was a lot of excitement here these last few days ... and stress for the managers."
DiCarlo reached twice for Peabody, scoring once. Catcher Aidan Horgan did a nice job behind the dish and Bettencourt and Lomasney each reached twice. Ryan Skerry and Thad Broughton both worked walks. The hits were even at 5-5, but two of Peabody's left the yard and the West kids had a 6-1 edge in free bases.
Now it's on to the state Final Four, with Peabody West's 2021 team being the league's 8th state finalist and first since 2013. Peabody West will play three round robin games against Pittsfield American, Needham National and Middleboro at Gloucester's Boudreau Field this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The top two teams in pool play go for the state title next Sunday.
"The good thing is our kids have been there before, making the state's as 10-year-olds," said Bettencourt. "We lost our first game and didn't get another one. The kids remember and they've been hoping to get back there as 12-year-olds ever since."