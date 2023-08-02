Golfers looking to tee it up on the North Shore certainly don’t lack quality options. The area is riddled with a myriad of beautiful public and private courses to choose from.
That’s a big reason why, as an avid golfer myself who’s had the pleasure of playing or walking many of these great courses, we want to bring to you what we feel are some of best of the best in the region.
Thus, I present to you ‘The North Shore Dream 18’, a look at the best golf holes you can play on the North Shore and what makes them noteworthy. Throughout the month of August, I’ll be highlighting a particular hole at a different local course, citing not only its appeal, quirks and level of difficultly, but also providing insight from those who know that particular stretch of grass best.
Our region of Massachusetts offers something for every ability of golfer. Aiming for a challenging, mixed elevation track with some narrow approach shots? The Meadow at Peabody certainly fits that bill.
How about a well-groomed, executive course that caters to everyone from first timers to low handicap, seasoned vets hoping to fine tune their short game? Look no further than Wenham Country Club.
Or maybe you just can’t get enough of the infamous Donald Ross layouts with undulating greens and a collection of blind shots. If so, Beverly Golf & Tennis Club has you covered.
Those fortunate enough to get out on any of the premier private courses in the area won’t be disappointed, either. From the lengthy and demanding Salem Country Club to gorgeous seaside layouts like Gloucester’s Bass Rocks and Salem’s Kernwood Country Club, the North Shore really is a golfer’s dream location.
So without further ado, I present to you hole No. 1 of this Dream 18: the par 4 opening hole at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club.
