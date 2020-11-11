BOXFORD — With only three games and seven days left in their season, the Danvers High girls soccer team knows they're coming up on the last dance. So to keep their perfect season intact Wednesday, the Falcons invoked their own set of Jordan Rules.
Not the late 1980s Detroit Pistons style of defense on His Airness, Michael Jordan, but a way to pack the box to create a scoring chance for senior midfielder Mia Jordan.
She didn't let it go to waste. With only 11 minutes left in a scoreless game, Jordan's re-direction slowly rolled its way by diving Masconomet keeper Marcy Clapp for the only goal of Danvers' 1-0 win on the turf at Boxford Commons.
"It was very slow ... I didn't think it was going in, but it was a big relief when it did," Jordan said. "We were definitely feeling the pressure a little bit. Coach (Jimmy Hinchion) says get in there; we all kind of pack in and hope for the best. I was lucky it hit me and I got enough of it to finish."
Time on the game clock and daylight were both waning in this Veteran's Day battle of Northeastern Conference unbeatens. Danvers (9-0) pressed heavily in the fourth quarter and earned a corner as the 69th minute mark hit. Reese Pszenny sent it into the box, Arianna Bezanson knocked it down with her shoulder and Jordan sent it into the net to hand Masconomet (6-1-1) its first loss in over a calendar year.
"Mia's usually the person doing all the creating, getting the second assists that don't count. So its great to see her get credit for a goal," said Hinchion, whose squad defended incredibly well to hold the Chieftains to only seven shots on frame.
Clapp made 19 saves in the Masconomet net to hold off a fairly relentless attack from Danvers. Bezanson, the North Shore's leader with 18 goals, broke in free on about five occasions, shooting wide twice and seeing Clapp stuff the chances with clean catches three times.
"Marcy was out of her mind. That's by far the best I've ever seen her play," said Masconomet head coach Alison Lecesse. "She had great hands, good positioning ... (Arianna) can dribble diagonally and go across the net with her left foot, and I think Marcy saved three of those. It was phenomenal."
The Chieftains got a last-second look at the tying goal when a long lob got to Morgan Bovardi and Elena Lindonen at the top of the box. Danvers keeper Holly DeAngelis grabbed it as the final whistle blew for her fifth shutout.
DeAngelis made seven saves and it was a laudable effort from the entire Danvers backline. Outside defenders Gabby Chisholm and Mikayla Shaffaval didn't give Masconomet any space to work with, and center back Avery Scharffenberg held her ground. Senior captain Livvi Anderson was the lynchpin of it all by winning every loose ball, distrubuting with great kicks and physically clearing out dangerous attackers like Bovardi whenever needed.
"Livvi was the player of the match for sure," said Hinchion. "She can carry a team on her back. She's an unbelievable athlete and all she wants to do is compete. Something as simple as rock-paper-scissors, she's going to want to win that."
Masconomet defender Lauren Hanson was just as effective, clearing out Bezanson on a great scoring try. Defenders Kylie Dumont and Carissa Scannell were also immense and senior Ali Karafotias did it all for the Chieftains, shifting between defense and attack with equal effectiveness.
"She didn't step off the field," Lecesse said of Karafotias. "She was tremendous and when you have those girls that can shift around and see those nuances, it becomes a chess match. With girls as strong as the players on both these teams, it's a lot of fun to coach and a lot of fun to watch."
There were numerous highly skilled and creative plays by both clubs, who'd each be among the Division 2 championship contenders if there were a state tourney this fall.
"I love our team. We feel like we're really good," Jordan said. "If there were a state title this year, it might be ours."
Riley DiGilio juggled several strong chances for Danvers and Pszenny forced Clapp to make a very difficult save on a high shot in the second half.
On the Masco side, Elena Lindonen carried into the box twice but couldn't thread the needle through an excellent Danvers defense. Freshman Lauren Boughner had two great looks sail wide and Bovardi had a couple either saved or cut down by the defense. Cousins Allie (Masco) and Julia (Danvers) Vaillancourt exchanged good passes through the midfield as well.