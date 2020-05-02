It's been nearly two full months since the NBA season was postponed.
For diehard fans of the game like myself -- especially members of Laker Nation, who were hoping for a championship this June -- the time without any sort of competitive basketball has become more difficult with each passing day.
So when announcements were made that ESPN would be moving up the release of a ten (!) part documentary chronicling the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls of the 1990s, hoop heads across the globe had reason to rejoice. If we can't watch live games, what could be better than reliving -- or, in my case, witnessing for the first time -- the true greatness of His Airness during his prime?
So far, the first four hour-long segments of "The Last Dance" have lived up to the hype.
For a 27-year-old like myself who grew up idolizing guys like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki, watching never-seen-before footage of the man who changed the game before their time was a dream come true. Because in reality, by the time basketball and the NBA had stolen my heart, Jordan was in his unglorified twilight years with the Washington Wizards.
For anyone who hasn't gotten around to tuning in yet (shame on you), the series is orchestrated around Jordan and his Bulls' final championship run in 1998. The unprecedented, behind-the-scenes camera work from that historic campaign is undoubtedly what makes the documentary special; but I've also been pleasantly surprised with the deep dive into the unique makeup of all those 90s Bulls squads, including the side looks at other key players during the run.
How many people were aware of how vastly underpaid Jordan's wingman, Scottie Pippen, was throughout his Bulls tenure? (He was just the sixth highest paid player on the roster and 122nd highest paid player in the league at the time). And who knew that the aforementioned star grew seven inches, from 6-foot-1 to 6-8, after graduating high school? Pippen's well-documented feud with Bulls' general manager Jerry Krause was also an intriguing plot line.
There's also been plenty of material on enigmatic big man Dennis Rodman, who before his title days in Chicago was a key member of the "Bad Boy" Detroit Pistons, perhaps Chicago's biggest enemy early on. Despite his crazy hairdos, questionable piercings and distinctive off court lifestyle, Rodman was an irreplaceable asset to Jordan and Co., and arguably the most entertaining story line during the run. He once went on a 48-hour bender in Las Vegas, returned to practice the next day and ran circles around his teammates.
In the most recent episodes (3 and 4 aired last Sunday), the introduction of the triangle offense was highlighted. I grew up watching Phil Jackson's Lakers execute that nightly game plan to a T, so to be able to see how he initially implemented it with the Bulls was truly invigorating.
With all this being said, perhaps the most impressive part about the documentary has been the long list of former players, coaches, executives, politicians and celebrities who were interviewed for the piece. That includes Hall of Famers such as Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Dominique Wilkins; legendary coaches like Pat Riley and Roy Williams; U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton; NBA commissioners David Stern and Adam Silver; and even entertainers Carmen Electra and Justin Timberlake. Not one person asked to speak about Jordan -- with the exception of maybe Isiah Thomas -- could truthfully question his greatness.
But if there's one thing I've taken from from the first four hours (parts 5 and 6 will be aired this Sunday), it's that winning an NBA championship, or any professional sports title, is never easy. And as great as Jordan was, he couldn't do it all by himself.
I can't wait for Sunday night.
