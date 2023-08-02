Hole and location: Hole No. 1 (par 4) at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay Street, Beverly
Length: 465 yards (Black tees); 431 yards (Blue tees); 423 yards (White tees); 291 yards (yellow tees)
Course handicap: 3
Description: The opening hole at Beverly Golf & Tennis provides an immediate challenge for all golfers taking on the Donald Ross-designed course. A lengthy par 4 from the tips, players are daunted with an uphill, blind tee shot.
Drives missed to the right will likely catch the slope and trickle all the way down towards the paralleling eighth hole, where a collection of trees could provide added trouble. If your mishit your shot extremely right, you could luck out and find yourself in the eighth fairway with a decent angle for your approach. There’s more room to the left, and an ideal tee shot would land on the bank up the left side and roll towards the middle on the flatter part of the fairway near the cart path.
“The tricky thing is to not go right so much because that’s where the trees are,” said Beverly Golf & Tennis assistant Robert Rao, who teaches lessons at the course and also coaches the Pingree School varsity golf team.
“The left side of the fairway kicks down towards the path. So if you can hit it about 260-270 yards from the blue tees, it gives you a good kick and you’ll have about a three-club difference into the hole compared to if you’re up on the hill.”
Long hitters who can mash closer to 300 yards could see their ball cruise over that plateau entirely and past the cart path running through the middle. In those cases, a shorter, yet more challenging, uneven fairway lie could present itself.
While appealing to the eye, the approach to the green can be tricky as well. A large, slightly crowned putting surface breaks hard towards the front; balls landing to either side will likely slide off into the second cut or surrounding rough. Keep your shot below the hole for a more manageable, uphill putt.
Within the past year, the green has undergone construction to make it more reasonable, as the old layout was largely too difficult for the average golfer and was causing a frequent slowdown in pace of play.
“The front half is not as undulated as it used to be,” said Rao. “It’s not so much of a steep slope; still undulated but not as extreme. They also softened it up and made a bigger fringe in front of the green to let the ball kind of sit there and not just run all the way back down.
“You still want to be below the hole, especially if it’s middle pin, but it’s a little flatter up top so if it’s back pin you can attack it a bit more.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.