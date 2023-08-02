Hole and location: Hole No. 2 (par 5) at Black Swan Country Club, Georgetown
Length: 485 yards (Black tees); 456 yards (Blue tees); 417 yards (White tees); 410 yards (Red tees)
Course handicap: 11
Description: A unique par 5 with a split fairway, this hole is intimidating yet scoreable if played smart. The tee shot is pretty straight forward; a long iron or hybrid is the safe play when attacking the relatively wide first fairway. With about 250 yards (from the blue tees) to a hazard with overgrown fescue across the middle, long hitters could sputter in with big stick. Shots drifting to the right or left can easily find the rough, which can be thick and unforgiving on a good day.
Another tight chute broken up by the hazard running across leads to a heavily protected green with two sand bunkers — one on the front that wraps around to the right side, and another on the direct left side — making going for it in two a tall task. The entire right side leading up to the hole is also littered with trees that separate the adjacent 16th hole fairway, while second shots to the left can easily end up out of bounds in a tree, shrub and wetland area.
Golfers have two options should they choose to lay up: strike a short to mid-iron over the hazard in front and leave yourself with a more manageable approach, or aim to the wider, parallel fairway on the left for a different attack angle towards the green.
"With the split fairway, the way that you go is dependent on where your tee shot lands," said Black Swan CC head professional Nate Bertrand. "If your tee shot lands down the right center of the fairway, you can go up the right side and have a chance to get to the hole in two. If it lands left side, then the easier play is to go to the separate landing area on the left and leave yourself with about 100 yard wedge shot in for your third shot."
The green itself is fairly flat with limited break points, but shots towards the back do tend to run off.
"The green is pretty straightforward, but definitely slopes off the back," added Bertrand. "So anything long can run down into that apron off the back of the green. The green rolls fairly true, there's not a ton of break on it.
"It's our 11th handicap hole, but if you've never played it before it probably plays harder than that."