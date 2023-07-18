Golfers: Have you ever hit a shot well off target that strikes a tree and ricochets safely back into play? How about a dreaded bladed chip that dings off the flag stick and settles softly near the hole?
Spoiler alert, anyone who has teed it up has more than likely experienced these types of "No, no, no ... YES!" shots at one point or another.
For the late Will Triant — an avid golfer and former math and science teacher in the Salem public school district for 35 years — those miraculous mishits were commonly known as "UBEs", or "ugly, but effective." His lifelong friend of 67 years, Jim Simpson, always got a kick out of that three letter term anytime it was gleefully expressed on the links.
"What's funny is there's not an official golf term for those types of shots, and I don't know if he created 'UBE' or not, but it kind of took off," said Simpson, who grew up with Triant in Chelsea and now lives in Florida. "I started using it, too, and people I'd golf with would say, 'What's that about?' So I'd explain it for my friend and everyone would get a kick out of it."
Triant passed away at the age of 75 on May 11, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. Simpson now hopes to keep his legacy alive by transforming the term 'UBE' into a more a simple phrase of 'Willie' in honor of his good friend and golfing buddy.
He's attempted to get the word out there on social media, hoping more golfers will adapt the silly term and it will one day become common place on the course.
"I wanted to do something to honor him," said Simpson. "I looked it up to see if there was any term for a shot that was ugly but effective and there really wasn't, so from now on I'm going to say, 'That's a Willie!', and not an UBE."
Simpson admitted that Triant was never one of the greatest golfers in the world, but certainly one of the most avid. He would get out and play anytime he had the chance, with he and his wife Gail regularly joining Simpson and his wife Shearly for 18 holes. Every year the couple would venture up to Danvers and then to Naples, Maine, where Triant and his wife had a summer home near a golf course and they'd enjoy a mini vacation on the links.
Since Triant's passing, Simpson continues to tee it up with his dear friend in mind, even recording a memorable hole in one exactly one month after Triant was gone.
"We were playing with another couple at our home course at Lake Ashton GC in Lake Wales, Florida, and I had just explained the 'Willie'," recalled Simpson. "The shot landed on the green and rolled a long way into the hole so it was not exactly a 'Willie', however I do give him co-credit for the result.
"It was very special to do that exactly one month from the day he passed."
Trademarking a golf term isn't an easy task, but Simpson is determined to spread the word in remembrance of his companion. Who knows, maybe it will gain enough steam to become a household phrase for years to come.