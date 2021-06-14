Day 1 of the 2021 Massachusetts Open at Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg didn't quite go as planned.
Due to a weather delay in the morning that forced numerous players to tee off later than expected, many golfers were unable to finish their opening rounds before play was suspended to darkness.
Nonetheless, we have a pretty good idea of the leaderboard heading into Tuesday's hopeful (weather permitting) second round.
As it stands, Danbury, Connecticut's Max Theodorakis and TPC Boston's Brad Adamonis lead the pack at 4-under par. The latter still has two holes left to play in his first round, which he will complete early Tuesday morning, while Theodorakis is already in the clubhouse with the low score of 66.
Ten other golfers managed under-par rounds or were at least under that threshold before play was paused. Haverhill Golf and Country Club's Will Grady is among those individuals, having gone 2-under par through 12 holes on Monday.
As far as other locals go, Salem Country Club's Steven DiLisio — a former St. John's Prep star — carded a 2-over 72 in his opener and currently sits in a tie for 34th along with fellow former Eagle Chris Francoeur (2-over par through 17 holes). Kernwood's Frank Dully and Salem CC's Kirk Hanefeld each shot a 3-over par 73 and are in a tie for 52nd, while Peabody's Athan Goulos was 3-over after 14 holes.
In total, 150 golfers competed on Monday with the majority of them still in play to advance to the final day after a cut will be implemented following Day 2 of competition.