Only two Division 1 softball teams are still playing — and Peabody High is one of them. The ninth seeded Tanners take on the defending champion Taunton Tigers Friday at UMass Amherst’s Sortino Field.
The Tanners (22-2), who will serve as the home team, will be considered underdogs for the third game in a row, but that doesn’t bother them. They’re confident and thoroughly enjoying the ride.
It is the first time ever a Peabody softball team has played for a state championship — and last time any Tanner team has advanced this far since the 2011 girls soccer team beat East Longmeadow for all the marbles.
UMass Amherst softball followers are very familiar with the names Bettencourt and Palmieri. Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri was on the Minutemen for two years while Katie Bettencourt, cousin of the team’s pitcher-catcher combination of sisters Abby and Isabel Bettencourt, played her entire college career there and is now the Endicott College head softball coach.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” said Palmieri. “The softball field was named for longtime coach Elaine Sortino after she passed away. I was redshirted as a freshman there, which is why I had three years left when I transferred to Merrimack College (where she was an All American). I played with Katie, too. When they see the facility the girls will be amazed because it’s unbelievable.”
Taunton, the No. 3 seed at 20-4, beat Methuen 6-3 in a state semifinal Wednesday, one night after Peabody had done the same thing by toppling Wachusett, 3-2. Palmieri and a large group of her players attended that game at Worcester State to get a first hand look at their next opponent.
“They looked good, really good, but we know if we play our game we’ll be fine,” said co-captain Emma Bloom. “It really doesn’t matter who the opponent is; we have to concentrate on playing our best and not let them dictate.”
“It’s so exciting to be playing at UMass,” added fellow senior co-captain Gina Terrazzano. “The field is beautiful, and it’s a thrill. They’re a very good team, a lot like us. I’m confident we can win.”
So far this postseason, Taunton has beaten Newton South, 25-0, squeaked by Bridgewater-Raynham, 4-3, and Central Catholic, 5-2, before eliminating Methuen. A year ago the Tigers beat Wachusett to clinch their sixth state crown behind since-graduated pitcher Kelsey White (now at Villanova).
Kaysie Demoura is hitting .554 for the Tigers with 11 stolen bases while Ava Venturelli had eight homers and 29 runs batted in. Hayley Krockta is hitting .484 and Kyleah Plum .483 while pitcher Liv Mendonca has a 1.77 ERA.
Palmieri spent Thursday making last-minute plans for the bus and all the details that go into a trip like this. She held one last practice at Kiley Field, where the team did some hitting before holding a team meeting. The squad plans on leaving for UMass at 1 p.m. Friday to allow plenty of time in case of heavy traffic.
“Taunton looks like they’ve been there before, but we’re just as ready,” she said. “A lot of our girls have been playing together since they were very young and are used to the excitement of winning the state (Little League tournaments), going to Bristol (Conn.), and beyond to Eastern Regionals. Of course this one is bigger, but the same feeling.”
The Tanners have brought a great deal of pride to the city in their journey and are receiving lots of good wishes. Mayor Ted Bettencourt has gone all out to make the trip even more memorable.
“The mayor has been great and is giving us a police escort,” said Palmieri. “He also gave us a voucher for dinner after the game, and is putting up every family at Hotel UMass on campus after the game. He’s really behind us 100 percent, and said it was a unanimous vote to provide those things.
“It’s been a long spring, but we’re ready to give it our best shot, and we want to bring the trophy home.”
Eyeing a state championship is nothing new for Palmieri. Before the season began, The Salem News previewed every team in the area in its Fast Pitches softball column, and she predicted claiming the state crown was not out of reach.
“We have to focus and work even harder this year. We could win a state championship with this team and coaching staff because we have the ability to do so these next few years,” she said.
A lofty prediction that is now on the brink of coming true.
