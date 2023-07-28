Olde Salem Greens held its annual Golf City Championships this past weekend with some impressive scores leading the pack.
In the Championship Division, Beau Theriault came out on top with a two-day cumulative score of 137. He fired a 70 in his opening round before catching fire on Day 2 for a 67. Both Drew Semons (70-68), a former St. John’s Prep standout, and Tim Richmond (67-71) were close behind with a two-day score of 138.
In the Men’s Division, which utilized just one 18-hole round of golf, Rick Larrabee was victorious with a 73. Glenn Doty carded a 77 for a runner-up finish. Jim Rooks edged out Rick Benea in a playoff to capture the Senior Division after both golfers managed an 81.
Rounding things out, Mimi Tambone captured the Women’s Division crown with an 87. Melinda Moy was second with a 92.
