SOUTH HAMILTON — To borrow a phrase from the late, great Gil Santos: if you have to go to your backup quarterback in a championship game, it's not bad to have one as good as Alex Theriault.
Pingree's do-it-all senior took over under center in the second quarter of Saturday's New England Prep School Athletic Council Mark Conway Bowl and delivered three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score in overtime, to lead the Highlanders to a thrilling 34-33 win over Canterbury at the homefield they call The Farm.
Leading by seven on Theriault's 23-yard TD pass to sophomore Jayden DelTorchio followed by Chris Colby's extra point on the first overtime possession, Pingree needed a stop to secure its second straight bowl win. Canterbury's Tyler DiNapoli hauled in a touchdown pass on 3rd-and-goal from the 20. The visiting Saints then decided to go for two points to win rather than kicking an extra point for a second overtime.
The conversion pass was knocked down by the hosts, however, and victorious Pingree (9-0) secured its second perfect season and fourth New England title in the program's 15-year varsity history.
"All season it's been next man up for us. Our whole team buys into that; it's what we stand for: Keep fighting to that last play," said Theriault, who was pressed into duty at QB after sophomore starter Hudson Weidman injured his knee in the second quarter.
Though he hadn't taken many reps under center (instead moving to tight end and linebacker), Theriault quickly regained his passing instincts. He threw for 203 yards with TD passes to Jaylon Richardson (38 yards) and Colby (52) to stake Pingree to an 11-point fourth quarter lead.
Canterbury (7-2) rallied to tie the game on Cullen Stone's field goal with under a minute remaining, then intercepted a deep pass as time expired to force OT.
On the second play of the extra session, Theriault's eyes lit up when DelTorchio broke free on a flag/post route to the middle of the end zone.
"The safety flew to the other side because they thought I wanted to go to Chris (Colby)," Theriault said. "As soon as it opened up, I knew he'd be there and he'd make the play. Jayden's our biggest, strongest guy."
With a safety bracketing the 6-foot-4 Gloucester native most of the game, DelTorchio was content to make an impact blocking. A subtle alteration to Pingree's formation shifted the coverage and helped account for the game-winning score.
"It wasn't rocket science," said Highlanders head coach Mike Flynn, "but it was enough of a different look to spring him."
For the second straight week, Pingree won a game that came down to the final play. This one was a credit to the Highlanders' conditioning, as the line brought pressure all game and did a great job protecting Theriault, who wasn't sacked.
"We don't always start off the best, but when it comes down to the end when the pressure is on and we're in the clutch, that's when we excel," said Nico Mangano, Pingree's captain and one of the Evergreen League's best linemen.
The Highlanders had a 13-0 lead in the early going. Weidman broke free for a 28-yard touchdown on his squad's second possession and, after a defensive stop, was driving for more points. He caught his toe on a run along the sideline and injured his knee, but the Highlanders knew they were in good hands with Theriault.
"He was my QB in 'The League' last spring. I trust him so much, there was no loss of faith," said Mangano. "Alex is a starter that we just happen to have on the bench."
A strike to Colby (3 rec., 85 yards) set up Theriault's 1-yard plunge for the 13-0 lead. Canterbury erased that deficit before halftime, with QB Aedan McDermott (240 yards) getting a 68-yard screen pass to Tyler DiNapoli and hitting Tommy Candelora for a TD on the last snap of the first half.
It didn't take Pingree long to regain the lead: Theriault dropped a perfect mid-range in for Richardson, who made a man miss and raced 38 yards in the third. The Highlander defense held Canterbury to a field goal try on the next possession, and a 52-yard score by Colby seemed to put the game away.
"They probably weren't expecting a backup to throw as well as I did," said Theriault. "We never switched our plan, and that's a credit to coach Flynn and the staff. They always do what's best for the team."
DiNapoli, who caught seven passes for 152 yards and had 243 yards from scrimmage, helped bring Canterbury back from a double-digit deficit for a second time. T.J. Washington scored from nine yards out with 5:52 to play, DiNapoli got the two-point conversion and the Saints made an interception at midfield with 5:54 left.
Pingree's defense, led by tackles-for-loss by Cole Slimak, Mangano and DelTorchio, stiffened to force a game-tying field goal, drilled by Stone with 55 seconds on the clock.
"Our plan coming in was to try to stop DiNapoli. We didn't, but we made enough plays," said Flynn. "Canterbury was better than advertised, a really good football team. This was a great game and a great way to end the season."
The Highlanders nearly won it in regulation, driving inside the Saints 30-yard line thanks to a pass interference penalty and a nice grab by captain Jack Feeks. Pingree ran out of the time, though, bringing up the extra session.
Matt Theriault led Pingree in rushing with 37 yards on 13 carries and had 72 yards from scrimmage. Richardson had a pair of nice pass break-ups in addition to his work on offense, and Theo Batchelder, Joelin Pimental and Quinn Glencross played well on the line. Cam Dick also had a key pass deflection late.
"Just win, baby," Alex Theriault said, quoting both NFL Hall of Famer Al Davis and Pingree's championship T-shirts. "It's whatever you have to do: throw it, catch it, find the ball and tackle ... everyone on this team wants to do anything they can to win the game."
Now winners of 16 contests in a row, Pingree has won consecutive bowl games for the second time in program history. It's also the second-longest winning streak in program history, and the 2021 teams sits on the shelf of history alongside 2010 as undefeated champions.
"That part feels crazy," Mangano said of the 2021's squad's place in history. "We lost our first scrimmage and I remember telling the guys we had two options: keep losing or win the rest of our games and win the championship. That's what we went and did."
PINGREE SCHOOL BOWL HISTORY
2009: Clark Francis Bowl: Pingree 7, Brooks 6
2010: Norm Walker Bowl: Pingree 36, Rivers 28
2011: Dan Rorke Bowl: Rye Country Day 27, Pingree 26
2015: Kevin Fleming Bowl: St. George's 40, Pingree 12
2018: Ken Hollingsworth Bowl: St. Paul's 16, Pingree 6
2019: Ken Hollingsworth Bowl: Pingree 34, Proctor 12
2021: Mark Conroy Bowl: Pingree 34, Canterbury 33 (OT)