SOUTH HAMILTON — With key starters Jayden DelTorchio, Chris Colby and Mekhi Taylor, among others, missing Saturday's game against visiting Berkshire due to injury, Pingree needed someone else to step up and help fill the void.
Matt Theriault was that guy.
Normally the lead running back for the Highlanders, and a good one at that, Theriault was thrust into a receiving role on more than one occasion Saturday. The speedy junior delivered in a massive way, hauling in five passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He added three more rushing scores to go with 76 yards on the ground, helping Pingree bounce back from last week's heartbreaking loss with a 46-20 drubbing at 'The Farm'.
Theriault's six total touchdowns is believed to be a school record. He made it look easy all evening, ripping off a number of impressive catch and runs throughout the contest.
"This is nuts for me," said a fired up Theriault after the game. "I think (the six touchdowns) might be a school record which is pretty cool. With all the injuries we had to switch me to receiver and (quarterback) Hudson (Weidman) was staying with me the whole week giving me confidence so I could just go out there, play and just be myself. So my team was really what gave me that motivation to go out and do this."
"I didn't expect that," added Pingree head coach Mike Flynn, his team now 3-1. "I knew he'd be solid, but we never could've expected something like this."
Theriault wasted no time getting into the end zone, scoring three plays into the game on a 59-yard passing connection with Weidman. Weidman added a rushing score of his own on Pingree's next offensive possession, plunging in from 2-yards out to make it a 13-0 game.
With so many guys out and a number of younger players being called upon for big roles, that hot start was just what the doctor ordered for the Highlanders.
"We scored fast, and it's always good when you're putting new guys in to get up early like that," said Flynn.
Berkshire would respond, going 71 yards in five plays before QB Braedan Donovan found Clayt Gengras for a 28-yard score. The visitors would then recover an onsides kick, and all of a sudden it felt like they were right back in the game.
But Pingree forced a quick turnover on downs and six snaps later, Theriault rumbled over the goal line for his second touchdown and a two-score lead.
"This was one of those games where it was like, 'Alright, a lot of you guys haven't played a lot so we don't know how they deal with adversity when stuff doesn't go their way'," said Flynn. "That was a great stop for them and allowed us to kind of keep it going."
Weidman would find Theriault for a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it a 26-6 game late in the second quarter. Theriault made a brilliant snag on a jump ball in the corner of the end zone, wrestling the pigskin away from the defender and landing with both feet in bounds.
"That had to be it," Theriault said when asked what his favorite touchdown of the game was. "Anytime you can head tap someone like that, that's pretty cool. Thanks to Hudson for giving me the chance; that was electric, that was fun."
Theriault wasn't done yet — not by a long shot. He added a 55-yard receiving touchdown just before the half to put Pingree in front 33-6 at the break. Berkshire scored three plays into the third quarter on a 40-yard run from Malakai Lee, but Theriault was soon right back at it.
He nearly scored on a 59-yard catch and run before being tackled on the 1-yard line, only to punch it in on the very next play for yet another touchdown.
The versatile 5-foot-9 weapon would score one final time late in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard scamper to officially seal the deal for his squad.
After losing for the first time in 18 games last week, Saturday's performance was just what Pingree needed to get back on track as they aim for another bowl game berth next month.
"It was everything," said Theriault. "Our word of the week was challenge; sometimes it's really hard to come off a game where you lost, had your 18-game winning streak destroyed, but we just had to rally and get back to starting a new winning streak. Practice was electric this week. Our whole thing was if you're going to lose, you better come back harder and come back stronger and we did that."
Weidman finished with 331 passing yards and the three touchdowns to Theriault in what was another stellar performance. Jaylon Richardson came up with some big catches as well, finishing with three receptions for 114 yards.
But it was "the other guys" that stepped up and did their job that truly allowed the Highlanders to thrive. Guys like Max Gaudin, Chris Jimenez, Bodie Cannata, Mark Graubert, Trevor Payne, Frankie Kennedy and Quinn Donovan all made impact plays at their position in the win.
Pingree will look to keep the ball rolling, and hopefully get some of their key starters back, when it heads to Wilbraham and Monson next Saturday.
Pingree 46, Berkshire 20
at Pingree School
Pingree (3-1);13;20;7;6;46
Berkshire (1-3);6;0;7;7;20
Scoring summary
P- Matt Theriault 59 pass from Hudson Weidman (Kick fails)
P- Weidman 2 run (Trevor Payne kick)
B- Clayt Gengras 28 pass from Braedan Donovan (Kick fails)
P- Theriault 2 run (Payne kick)
P- Theriault 10 pass from Weidman (Kick fails)
P- Theriault 55 pass from Weidman (Payne kick)
B- Malakai Lee 40 run (Andrew Dorman kick)
P- Theriault 1 run (Payne kick)
B- Lee 5 run (Dorman kick)
P- Theriault 11 run (Kick fails)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Pingree — Matt Theriault 10-76, Hudson Weidman 6-7, Francisco Morales 3-4; Berkshire — Malakai Lee 19-120, Donovan 10-37, Clayt Gengras 4-10, Ben Caso 2-8, Danny O'Brien 1-(-2).
PASSING: Pingree — Weidman 10-16-331-3-0; Berkshire — Donovan 4-9-114-1-0.
RECEIVING: Pingree — Theriault 5-198, Jaylon Richardson 3-114, Max Gaudin 1-13, Bodie Cannata 1-6; Berkshire — Gengras 3-113, Lee 1-1.