No umpire enjoys being chest-to-chest with a baseball coach who is colorfully trying to explain the finer points of an accurate strike zone at an exceedingly high decibel level.
These days? The boys in blue would gladly take all manner of abuse from coaches, players and heckling fans alike if it meant they could hover over home plate and shout "Play Ball."
Baseball officials around the North Shore have had their lives put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic just like everyone else in the sports world. The postponement and cancellation of scores of baseball and softball games at all levels -- high school varsity, junior varsity, Division 1, 2 and 3 college, travel club teams and Little League -- has left hundreds of umpires idle, out of working and missing the game they love.
"Even if we get some games in mid-May or June, you're talking thousands of games lost, probably a half-million dollars in lost revenue," said Joe Gill, President of the North Shore Umpires Association. "It hurts. It's had a devastating effect."
As independent contractors paid per game, umpires don't qualify for traditional unemployment benefits. Gill went to far as to write a letter to Congress asking them to consider sports officials among those to receive COVID-19 related benefits. Independent contractors were included in the bill, though the state is still waiting guidance on how sports officials fit into the picture.
"It's a mix. For some guys, umpiring is a part-time supplemental thing. For some guys, it's their only income," Gill said. "We won't be able to recover all the lost games so my hope was Congress could keep officials in mind."
On the high school side, this month would've been the first season played under National Federation of High School rules. Umpires had spent time getting up to speed on the changes over the winter and losing games that would've been 'reps' getting used to the new rules will probably make the transition tougher.
"I've been online watching games from last year from Georgia, Florida and Texas just to watch how the rules play out," said veteran umpire Dan Curran, a Hamilton native who is athletic director at Cristo Rey in Boston. "I'll crack open the book and review those new rules but there's no substitute for getting out there and doing it."
The North Shore Umpires Association has 170 baseball umpires among its members. They've already cancelled all business meetings for this spring and their annual banquet while holding out hope that there will be baseball in 2020; whether its high school or perhaps summer leagues like the Futures League, North Shore Baseball League, Babe Ruth and the like remains to be seen.
"We miss it," said Gill. "You miss being on the field, miss being able to get out of the house. People umpire for a lot of different reasons but one of the big ones is the comraderie you feel among the members. We all miss being around this special game."
Especially when it comes to high school baseball, the umpires miss being around the passionate competition.
"Having played, I remember counting down the days until that Monday in March when you could start," Curran said. "We all missing being out on the field and having a chance to help teach the game. I miss those conversations with guys on the basepaths, that part of teaching sportsmanship that everyone involved in youth sports loves."
Another potential issue should play resume at all before the summer would be the number of active umpires. With limited time -- the high school season would run four weeks if school is allowed to resume on May 4 -- there'd be dozens of games at all levels each day and each would need umps.
"We've had a shortage of officials even before this," said Gill. "If they're able to play, we're probably looking at working every day and some days working double headers.
"It might be exhausting ... but we'd welcome it just to be able to hear the crack of the bat again."
